Section 230 Immunizes OnlyFans for User-Uploaded Video (Again)–Doe v. Fenix

A prior ruling summarized the facts the court describes as “harrowing”:

In April 2022, Defendant Bendjy Charles (“Charles”) and Romelus raped Plaintiff. Charles and Romelus filmed each other while they raped Plaintiff. Romelus subsequently uploaded video footage of Romelus and Charles raping Plaintiff, with Plaintiff crying and screaming while they raped her, to OnlyFans and began to sell the footage on OnlyFans as a part of a monthly subscription package. Fenix profited from sales of the video footage that Romelus posted on OnlyFans

Charles and Romelus were criminally prosecuted and took plea deals that (surprisingly) avoided jailtime.

The plaintiff brought a FOSTA lawsuit. In November 2024, a magistrate judge dismissed the plaintiff’s claims against OnlyFans on Section 230 grounds. Prior blog post. The plaintiff objected to the magistrate’s R&R, but the supervising judge rejects the objections. (And wasn’t happy about it. The supervising judge labels some of the plaintiff’s arguments as “wrong” and “patently false”).

Because the opinion consists of the supervising judge’s response to the plaintiff’s response to the magistrate judge’s R&R, the opinion is disjointed and difficult to summarize. The problem is compounded by the plaintiff’s initial approach of advancing lots of arguments hoping that something might stick.

Here are some of the pieces from the latest opinion that stood out to me:

“The Plaintiff never suggests that Fenix required or even incentivized Romelus or other OnlyFans users to post content that (for instance) “promote[s] the exploitation of women[.]””

“Neither verifying Romelus’s account nor “advertis[ing] and promot[ing]” Romelus’s videos meets the material-contribution standard.”

“The law is clear that a service provider doesn’t shed Section 230 immunity when it neutrally promotes all its users’ content in the same way (as Fenix allegedly did here).”

“Magistrate Judge Strauss properly considered (and discarded) the Plaintiff’s wholly conclusory allegation that anonymized web traffic and paywalls helped Romelus sell his illicit video.”

“the Plaintiff’s view that Fenix should be liable for Romelus’s content merely because Fenix’s rules are ineffective or inconsistently enforced has been repeatedly rejected”

“Unlike our case, the defendant in MG Freesites allegedly accessed, reviewed, and approved every video on its website containing child pornography and actively helped child pornographers hide their content from law enforcement.” [Note: MG Freesites is discussed more below.]

“Fenix’s nonchalance about the content that’s posted on OnlyFans doesn’t establish “actual knowledge”” for FOSTA purposes.

The court concludes: “Because Fenix neither materially contributed to the illegality of Romelus’s video nor had actual knowledge that Romelus and Charles were engaged in sex trafficking, Fenix is entitled to immunity under Section 230. ”

Case Citation: Doe v. Fenix International, Ltd., 2025 WL 336741 (S.D. Fla. Jan. 30, 2025)

MORE ON DOE V. MG FREESITES

An update on the Doe v. MG Freesites case, where a class action claims that Pornhub committed FOSTA violations by helping generate and disseminate CSAM. The court denied summary judgment for both sides, likely sending this case to trial. Doe v. MG Freesites, Ltd., 2024 WL 5339485 (N.D. Ala. Dec. 19, 2024).

The court again denies a Section 230 dismissal. The court says Pornhub creates new content in multiple ways:

“Defendants create new CSAM by creating thumbnails that advertise CSAM videos to users, which is done for every video on the sites.”

“Defendants contribute to the content’s illegality by creating tags and categories associated with CSAM, and by adding, removing, and modifying tags, categories, and sometimes titles, of videos. Defendants require all videos to contain tags. No video could be uploaded without choosing from a set of Defendants’ created tags. Every video on Defendants’ sites can be found by searching tags. There is an entire team devoted to checking submitted videos to ensure they have the correct tags and to add any tags or categories that are relevant to help promote the videos.”

“Defendants required uploaders who were also their Modelhub Program members and Content Partners to follow detailed instructions, including how to tag videos and use keywords in titles. In one instance, an employee advised an uploader whose video had been deactivated that it was likely due to it including both “young” and “teenager” tags. The employee offered to confirm if this was the reason for deactivation and if so, the employee offered to remove one of the tags indicating CSAM so that the video could be restored. Such instruction, advice, and ongoing tailoring of content by Defendants means that they “developed” this content on their sites.”

“the entire algorithm that Defendants created and employ for their sites uses the tags and categories it created and the keywords in titles to help uploaders advertise CSAM and help users seeking CSAM locate it.”

From my perspective, the court is doubling down on its initial errors. This opinion is shot through with the Moderator’s Dilemma. Should Pornhub do more or less moderation? The more it does, it seems like the court expects moderation to be done without any errors. You can also see some obvious tensions with the OnlyFans ruling discussed above.

Unsurprisingly, this judge thinks the Anderson v. TikTok ruling is swell:

As in Anderson, Defendants’ tags, categories, and search function (including recommended and keyword searches), are designed to curate content, including illegal CSAM, to users looking for it. Although third parties may originally film the CSAM, Defendants sell advertisements around it in a tailor-made way for users by requiring the content to contain Defendants’ created categories and tags, so it can be advertised as CSAM, and those searching for CSAM can find it. These curation processes, including Defendants’ proprietary algorithm, are Defendants’ own expressive—and in this case illegal—activity

The court also cites the Huckabee opinion, which was obligated to follow the Anderson precedent. This court doesn’t acknowledge that it’s not in the Third Circuit and Anderson isn’t binding precedent, but the judge is clearly selectively citing precedent that supports the outcome it desires.

This becomes painfully evident when the court rejects Pornhub’s citation to a Ninth Circuit opinion (Doe v. Twitter) because the “decision is unpublished, not binding, and no court in the Eleventh Circuit has relied upon it.” To point out the obvious, the Anderson opinion is also not binding and no court in the 11th Circuit has relied upon it, and yet the court embraces it anyway. This is the kind of Calvinball we’re routinely seeing with Section 230 jurisprudence, and it portends to the functional demise of the immunity.

Based on its embrace of Anderson, the court disregards all of Pornhub’s citations on the grounds that Moody changed everything about Section 230 and mooted all of those rulings.

The court makes it clear, as it did before, that it’s not relying on the FOSTA exceptions to Section 230. Instead, it’s saying that Pornhub’s methods for gathering and organizing third-party content categorically don’t qualify for Section 230. I imagine Pornhub is banking on getting more neutral treatment from the appellate court.

The court also rejects a 230 defense to the CSAM civil claims. I’ll just quote this line as an example of the court’s results-oriented discussion: “CSAM, by contrast, is itself a violent crime, a record of that crime, and contraband—not information.” I trust it’s obvious that this sentence is in tension with itself.

