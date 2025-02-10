Celebrating the Blog’s 20th Blogiversary (Part 1 of 9)

🎶 It was 20 years ago today…Sgt. Pepper taught the band to blog… 🎶

(Close enough: the actual anniversary was Saturday).

On February 8, 2005, I started blogging here. 🎉🎉🎉 Over the past 20 years:

this blog has published a total of 4,488 blog posts, including about 3,500 posts from me (the rest are guest posts–I’ll discuss those in Part 7 of the series). I’ve published another 688 posts at my personal blog (a few of those are guest posts).

the blog has received thousands of comments (2,869 since the blog switchover in 2018).

the blog has generated millions of pageviews (3.5M since 2018).

blog posts have ranged from around 200 words to 10,000. I estimate that my average blog post run about 700 words. If so, I’ve written about 2.5M words here myself.

If each of my posts took me an average of 2 hours to write, I’ve spent about 7,000 hours writing blog posts here. I also spend time editing guest blog posts, doing various non-writing blog administrative tasks, and monitoring various alerts to prospect for blog content. All told, I have probably spent at least 10,000 hours over the past 20 years working on the blog. If I worked on average 2,000 hrs/year (HAH!), the blog would represent roughly 1/4 of my professional time over the past 20 years.

As I’ve said before, I feel like I was born to blog. Despite the heavy time commitment, I rarely feel like blogging is a chore. (Some exceptions: blogging the mind-numbing FOSTA and 512 safe harbor opinions and analyzing proposed legislation. Also, I hate writing posts where readers will need tissues to get through it). If I was forced to stop blogging, I would miss it desperately. I never could have imagined that I would blog for 20 years. But having reached that milestone, I fully expect to keep going for 20 more years or longer (Part 9 of the series will discuss the future).

Over the next days and weeks, I anticipate making a series of celebratory posts (a total of about 10,000 words!):

Part 1: Celebrating the Blog’s 20th Blogiversary

Part 2: How Has the Blog Changed Over the Past 20 Years?

Part 3: Who Reads the Blog, and Why?

Part 4: Readers’ Favorite Topics, Posts, and Memes

Part 5: How the Blog Helps Readers

Part 6: Jess Miers Reflects on the Blogiversary

Part 7: Guest Bloggers of the Technology & Marketing Law Blog

Part 8: How Information Consumption Habits Have Changed Over the Years

Part 9: What Will This Blog Look Like in 10 Years?

As always, the thing I love most about blogging is knowing that readers take time out of their busy schedule to share it with me. Thank you for your readership, and a special thank you to longtime readers who have been on this Internet Law journey with me for years. The blog’s readers are amazing! ✨✨✨

__

Coverage of the 20 year blogiversary:

Coverage of the 10 year blogiversary:

Part 1: Happy 10th Blogiversary!

Part 2: The Blog’s Impact

Part 3: The Blogosphere’s Evolution

Part 4: Changes in Internet and IP Law

Bonus: A Video Interview About the Blog