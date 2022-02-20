So Many Unanswered Empirical Questions About FOSTA
I read an article, “Sex Trafficking and Technology: A Systematic Review of Recruitment and Exploitation,” by Lindsay B. Gezinski & Kwynn M. Gonzalez-Pons (unfortunately paywalled). They did a comprehensive and systematic review to identify empirical studies that bear on online sex trafficking, and then they did a meta-analysis of the relevant articles. Some of their points that stood out to me (cites omitted, and some highlights bolded):
A robust policy analysis is needed to evaluate the costs and benefits of FOSTA-SESTA, including if the Act and associated efforts reduced online-facilitated sex trafficking or simply contributed to its migration to other online platforms, as suggested by recent federal criminal cases. This analysis should also include examination of the direct and indirect effects of FOSTA-SESTA, including its impact on trafficking investigations and marginalized populations. For example, are fewer trafficked persons being identified post FOSTA-SESTA and are legal cases harder to build without digital data? Further, recent research suggests that FOSTA-SESTA has negatively impacted sex workers’ safety, information sharing, financial stability, access to community, and autonomy globally. This is especially true for criminalized sex workers who are Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC); transgender; and those who occupy a lower socioeconomic status. In three years since its passage, the DOJ has used FOSTA-SESTA in only one criminal prosecution, “because the law is relatively new and prosecutors have had success using other criminal statutes”. This raises questions about the need for FOSTA-SESTA and other polices that would further dismantle Section 230 of the CDA, such as the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act of 2020. Future policies should be based on evidence, target community-based prevention, and fund social services for victims/survivors…
many youth post their own ads, and others may not even have a trafficker. While a minor trading sex is legally considered a victim of sex trafficking (regardless of the presence of force, fraud, or coercion), it is important to differentiate those with and without a trafficker. Consideration must be given to the larger factors, such as homelessness or financial instability, that contribute to youth themselves posting advertisements for sex. Review of the FOSTA-SESTA legislative record suggests that legislators did not envision trafficked youth without a trafficker nor consider their unique needs. Policy and practice efforts should recognize that addressing structural issues (e.g., housing, income, education) may serve as a form of prevention….
Recent legislation amending Section 230 of the CDA, and its subsequent effects to hold web platform providers accountable for content published on their sites, centers important debates about free speech, surveillance, and liability in digital spaces within the counter-trafficking movement. What is missing is the evidence to directly link technology to trafficking recruitment and exploitation to support these legislative efforts. Even if traffickers are using the Internet, legislation that aims to ameliorate sex trafficking by targeting web platform providers for content posted on their sites may be an ineffective tactic for dealing with the problem.
For a deeper dive on these topics, I encourage you to check out the article’s bibliography of FOSTA-relevant empirical studies.
This article is a reminder of how little we know about FOSTA and its real-world effects. Similarly, efforts inspired by FOSTA–like the EARN IT Act–are also empirically unsupported, heightening the risk that the law will creates the same or worse problems that FOSTA created. Unfortunately, Congress seems destined to proceed blindly.
