Section 230 Preempts FOSTA Claim–Doe v. WebGroup Czech Republic

This is a FOSTA case. It reached the 9th Circuit on personal jurisdiction grounds. The 9th Circuit held that some foreign defendants were subject to jurisdiction. On remand, the court dismisses the remaining defendants primarily due to Section 230, with leave to amend.

The court summarizes the facts:

Plaintiff alleges she was trafficked as a minor and her traffickers filmed her while she was engaged in sex acts. They then uploaded the videos (“Videos”) to adult websites operated by two of the defendants, i.e., WebGroup Czech Republic, a.s. (“WGCZ”) and NKL Associates, s.r.o. (“NKL”).

The opinion focuses on the Section 230 defense:

ICS Provider. “WGCZ and NKL provide an interactive computer service because they run a website.”

Publisher/Speaker Claims. After an extended review of Barnes, Roommates, and Lemmon, the court discusses two arguments:

* Possession. “insofar as Plaintiff seeks to hold Defendants liable for “receipt” of the illicit videos, these claims are immune from liability under Section 230. Receipt of materials or content is, as it were, simply the first step in any publishing regime; if so, then mere receipt of illicit material is not sufficient to preclude immunity under Section 230.”

I don’t recall seeing a similar court discussion about possession/receipt. The Lemmon v. Snap case also involved preparatory steps towards publication but found Section 230 didn’t apply. Here, if the law recognized the illegality of “possessing” illegal content, then the upload could create its own legally recognizable harm even if it’s never meant for, or made available for, downloading. See my post on accidental CSAM downloads. However, the scienter requirements for possessing contraband, in this case, likely would be satisfied only after the content has been published.

* Revenue-Sharing. “revenue-sharing — so long as the methods by which revenue sharing is conducted are neutral with respect to the content — is again an insufficient basis for liability here. As was made clear in Roommates, if a website simply provides neutral tools specifically designed to accomplish a benign objective—e.g., posting videos and allowing for monetization based on views—the website cannot be said to be a co-developer of illicit content.” A reminder that there is no such thing as “neutral” revenue-sharing programs.

Third-Party Content. “Plaintiff has failed to adequately allege that Defendants’ conduct goes beyond the neutral tools protected within the ambit of Section 230 immunity.” the court rejects the plaintiff’s attempts to overcome this:

Defendants’ “guidelines” do not promote illegal content.

Defendants’ creation of thumbnail images is a “neutral tool.”

“the existence of ‘titles, tags, keywords, search terms, and categories indicative of CSAM’…are, again, either a standard publishing function or a neutral tool made available to all third parties seeking to upload material onto Defendants’ websites.”

The use of VPNs is a neutral tool.

The FOSTA Exception. The Doe v. Reddit case casts a long shadow here, and the court gives the plaintiff a chance to amend the complaint to address it.

Sui Generis NCP Claim. Section 1708.85 of the California Civil Code is California’s sui generis prohibition on the distribution of non-consensual pornography, and it includes a private right of action. The court says Section 230 preempts it in this case.

Case Citation: Doe v. WebGroup Czech Republic, 2024 WL 3533426 (C.D. Cal. July 24, 2024)

More SESTA/FOSTA-Related Posts

* Instagram Defeats Lawsuit Claiming It Was a “Breeding Ground” for Sex Traffickers–Doe v. Backpage

* The 7th Circuit’s Section 230 Jurisprudence’s Impact on FOSTA Cases

* Grindr Defeats FOSTA Claim–Doe v. Grindr

* Twitter Defeats FOSTA Case Over CSAM–Doe v. Twitter

* DC Circuit Upholds FOSTA’s Constitutionality (By Narrowing It)–Woodhull v. U.S.

* Section 230 Immunizes Snap, Even if It’s “Inherently Dangerous”–L.W. v. Snap

* The Ninth Circuit’s FOSTA Jurisprudence Is Getting Clearer (and More Defense-Favorable)

* Defendants Get Important FOSTA Win in 9th Circuit–Doe v. Reddit

* More Evidence that FOSTA Benefited No One

* Omegle Denied Section 230 Dismissal–AM v. Omegle

* Section 230 Helps Craigslist Defeat Sex Trafficking Case–LH v. Marriott

* Section 230 Helps Salesforce Defeat Sex Trafficking Lawsuit–GG v. Salesforce

* Constitutional Challenge to FOSTA Fails–Woodhull v. US

* Catching Up on a FOSTA Case–ML v. Craigslist

* Facebook Loses Jurisdictional Ruling in Texas Sex Trafficking Lawsuit–Facebook v. Doe

* Justice Thomas Really, REALLY Wants Section 230 Repealed (Even If He Has to Do It Himself)

* Section 230 Immunizes TikTok for User-Posted Videos–Day v. TikTok

* So Many Unanswered Empirical Questions About FOSTA

* Another Problematic FOSTA Ruling–Doe v. Pornhub

* Catching Up on Recent FOSTA Developments (None of Them Good)

* Section 230 Preempts Claims Against Omegle–M.H. v. Omegle

* To No One’s Surprise, FOSTA Is Confounding Judges–J.B. v. G6

* FOSTA Claim Can Proceed Against Twitter–Doe v. Twitter

* FOSTA Survives Constitutional Challenge–US v. Martono

* 2H 2020 Quick Links, Part 4 (FOSTA)

* Justice Thomas’ Anti-Section 230 Statement Doesn’t Support Reconsideration–JB v. Craigslist

* Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against Craigslist Moves Forward–ML v. Craigslist

* Section 230 Preempts Another FOSTA Claim–Doe v. Kik

* Section 230 Protects Craigslist from Sex Trafficking Claims, Despite FOSTA–JB v. Craigslist

* Facebook Still Can’t Dismiss Sex Trafficking Victims’ Lawsuit in Texas State Court

* Craigslist Denied Section 230 Immunity for Classified Ads from 2008–ML v. Craigslist

* 2H 2019 and Q1 2020 Quick Links, Part 3 (FOSTA/Backpage)

* New Paper Explains How FOSTA Devastated Male Sex Workers

* FOSTA Constitutional Challenge Revived–Woodhull Freedom Foundation v. US

* New Civil FOSTA Lawsuits Push Expansive Legal Theories Against Unexpected Defendants (Guest Blog Post)

* Section 230 Helps Salesforce Defeat Sex Trafficking Lawsuit–Doe v. Salesforce

* Latest Linkwrap on FOSTA’s Aftermath

* Section 230 Doesn’t End Lawsuit Claiming Facebook Facilitated Sex Trafficking–Doe v. Facebook

* New Essay: The Complicated Story of FOSTA and Section 230

* Who Benefited from FOSTA? (Spoiler: Probably No One)

* FOSTA’s Political Curse

* FOSTA Doesn’t Help Pro Se Litigant’s Defamation Claim Against Facebook

* Constitutional Challenge to FOSTA Dismissed for Lack of Standing (Guest Blog Post)

* An Update on the Constitutional Court Challenge to FOSTA–Woodhull Freedom v. US (Guest Blog Post)

* Indianapolis Police Have Been “Blinded Lately Because They Shut Backpage Down”

* Constitutional Challenge Against FOSTA Filed–Woodhull v. US (Guest Blog Post)

* Catching Up on FOSTA Since Its Enactment (A Linkwrap)

* More Aftermath from the ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’

* ‘Worst of Both Worlds’ FOSTA Signed Into Law, Completing Section 230’s Evisceration

* Backpage Loses Another Section 230 Motion (Again Without SESTA/FOSTA)–Florida Abolitionists v. Backpage

* District Court Ruling Highlights Congress’ Hastiness To Pass ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’– Doe 1 v. Backpage

* More on the Unconstitutional Retroactivity of ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’ (Guest Blog Post)

* Senate Passes ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’ (Linkwrap)

* Why FOSTA’s Restriction on Prostitution Promotion Violates the First Amendment (Guest Blog Post)

* SESTA’s Sponsors Still Don’t Understand Section 230 (As They Are About to Eviscerate It)

* Can the ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’ Be Salvaged? Perhaps…and You Can Help (URGENT CALL TO ACTION)

* Congress Probably Will Ruin Section 230 This Week (SESTA/FOSTA Updates)

* What’s New With SESTA/FOSTA (January 17, 2018 edition)

* New House Bill (Substitute FOSTA) Has More Promising Approach to Regulating Online Sex Trafficking

* My testimony at the House Energy & Commerce Committee: Balancing Section 230 and Anti-Sex Trafficking Initiatives

* How SESTA Undermines Section 230’s Good Samaritan Provisions

* Manager’s Amendment for SESTA Slightly Improves a Still-Terrible Bill

* Another Human Trafficking Expert Raises Concerns About SESTA (Guest Blog Post)

* Another SESTA Linkwrap (Week of October 30)

* Recent SESTA Developments (A Linkwrap)

* Section 230’s Applicability to ‘Inconsistent’ State Laws (Guest Blog Post)

* An Overview of Congress’ Pending Legislation on Sex Trafficking (Guest Blog Post)

* The DOJ’s Busts of MyRedbook & Rentboy Show How Backpage Might Be Prosecuted (Guest Blog Post)

* Problems With SESTA’s Retroactivity Provision (Guest Blog Post)

* My Senate Testimony on SESTA + SESTA Hearing Linkwrap

* Debunking Some Myths About Section 230 and Sex Trafficking (Guest Blog Post)

* Congress Is About To Ruin Its Online Free Speech Masterpiece (Cross-Post)

* Backpage Executives Must Face Money Laundering Charges Despite Section 230–People v. Ferrer

* How Section 230 Helps Sex Trafficking Victims (and SESTA Would Hurt Them) (guest blog post)

* Sen. Portman Says SESTA Doesn’t Affect the Good Samaritan Defense. He’s Wrong

* Senate’s “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017”–and Section 230’s Imminent Evisceration

* The “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017” Bill Would Be Bad News for Section 230

* WARNING: Draft “No Immunity for Sex Traffickers Online Act” Bill Poses Major Threat to Section 230

* The Implications of Excluding State Crimes from 47 U.S.C. § 230’s Immunity