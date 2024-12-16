Omegle Defeats Lawsuit Over User’s “Capping”–MH v. Omegle

I previously described this case:

Omegle enables real-time video and text chats with users assigned at random. The case involves an 11 year old girl who was a first-time Omegle user. The complaint alleges that a malefactor John Doe manipulated her into disrobing so he could make screengrabs.

The appellate court refers to Doe’s behavior as “capping.” It calls these facts “horrific” and says they “underscore that the internet in general and social media in particular pose grave risks to children.” A reminder that Section 230 cases often require the judges to apply the immunity to tragic facts.

The court dismissed the case on Section 230 grounds. The 11th Circuit affirms, but relies only partially on Section 230 grounds.

Knowing CSAM Possession

The district court dismissed the CSAM civil claim on Section 230 grounds. The majority disregards that approach and chooses instead to dismiss the claim for Omegle’s lack of scienter. This is a surprise move because the district court never analyzed the scienter issue at all (Section 230 mooted it). A dissent would have sent the question back to the district court to evaluate Omegle’s scienter (specifically, whether it had “deliberate indifference”).

The majority says: “the operative complaint does not allege that Omegle.com ever possessed or accessed the images that John Doe recorded…there are no allegations that would support the conclusion that Omegle.com knowingly possessed or accessed John Doe’s recording knowing it was child pornography.” The majority distinguishes Doe v. MG Freesites because the defendant in that case hosted the video and allegedly exercised other content moderation steps around it.

FOSTA

The plaintiff invoked the FOSTA exception to Section 230, which required the court to decide if plaintiffs to show the defendant had the higher scienter required by 1591 or the lower scienter of 1595.

The 11th Circuit agrees with the 9th Circuit in Doe v. Reddit that 1591’s higher scienter requirement applies to the 230 exception:

We hold that the FOSTA exception to section 230 for civil sex trafficking claims requires that plaintiffs allege and prove actual knowledge…. The phrase “constitutes a violation of section 1591” is not ambiguous. The most straightforward reading is that FOSTA permits civil sex trafficking claims against online platforms only when a platform’s conduct violates the criminal TVPRA provision.

The court also correctly notes the legislative history showing that the Senate Commerce Committee intentionally amended SESTA to add the higher scienter requirement.

The complaint only alleged Omegle’s constructive knowledge at most, not actual knowledge. Therefore, the plaintiff didn’t qualify for the FOSTA exception to Section 230.

Implications

Omegle exited the industry a year ago, making this a legacy case. It’s even more of a legacy because Omegle’s counsel has stopped representing Omegle. When the court issued this opinion, Omegle was self-representing as a pro se LLC–which isn’t permitted by court rules.

The 1591/1595 divide is fundamental to FOSTA workarounds to Section 230. The Senate Commerce Committee expressly modified FOSTA to add the higher scienter after its emotionally-wrenching SESTA hearing (one of my least favorite professional moments of my career). For those who sat through or reviewed the hearing, there is no doubt what the Senate Commerce Committee was trying to do–i.e., raise the scienter bar. Yet, its wording was cumbersome enough that plaintiffs have nevertheless sought to overturn that modification–and have gotten some district court judges to agree along the way. If/when the appellate courts uniformly establish that the 1591 scienter is required to bypass Section 230, I expect we’ll see a decline in the number of FOSTA cases.

Case citation: M.H. v. Omegle.com, LLC, 2024 WL 5040478 (11th Cir. Dec. 9, 2024). I filed a rebuttal report in this case in the district court proceedings, but the court granted the motion to dismiss without considering any of the expert reports.

More SESTA/FOSTA-Related Posts

* Section 230 Immunizes OnlyFans for User-Uploaded Video–Doe v. Fenix

* Five Decisions Illustrate How Section 230 Is Fading Fast

* Section 230 Preempts FOSTA Claim–Doe v. WebGroup Czech Republic

* Instagram Defeats Lawsuit Claiming It Was a “Breeding Ground” for Sex Traffickers–Doe v. Backpage

* The 7th Circuit’s Section 230 Jurisprudence’s Impact on FOSTA Cases

* Grindr Defeats FOSTA Claim–Doe v. Grindr

* Twitter Defeats FOSTA Case Over CSAM–Doe v. Twitter

* DC Circuit Upholds FOSTA’s Constitutionality (By Narrowing It)–Woodhull v. U.S.

* Section 230 Immunizes Snap, Even if It’s “Inherently Dangerous”–L.W. v. Snap

* The Ninth Circuit’s FOSTA Jurisprudence Is Getting Clearer (and More Defense-Favorable)

* Defendants Get Important FOSTA Win in 9th Circuit–Doe v. Reddit

* More Evidence that FOSTA Benefited No One

* Omegle Denied Section 230 Dismissal–AM v. Omegle

* Section 230 Helps Craigslist Defeat Sex Trafficking Case–LH v. Marriott

* Section 230 Helps Salesforce Defeat Sex Trafficking Lawsuit–GG v. Salesforce

* Constitutional Challenge to FOSTA Fails–Woodhull v. US

* Catching Up on a FOSTA Case–ML v. Craigslist

* Facebook Loses Jurisdictional Ruling in Texas Sex Trafficking Lawsuit–Facebook v. Doe

* Justice Thomas Really, REALLY Wants Section 230 Repealed (Even If He Has to Do It Himself)

* Section 230 Immunizes TikTok for User-Posted Videos–Day v. TikTok

* So Many Unanswered Empirical Questions About FOSTA

* Another Problematic FOSTA Ruling–Doe v. Pornhub

* Catching Up on Recent FOSTA Developments (None of Them Good)

* Section 230 Preempts Claims Against Omegle–M.H. v. Omegle

* To No One’s Surprise, FOSTA Is Confounding Judges–J.B. v. G6

* FOSTA Claim Can Proceed Against Twitter–Doe v. Twitter

* FOSTA Survives Constitutional Challenge–US v. Martono

* 2H 2020 Quick Links, Part 4 (FOSTA)

* Justice Thomas’ Anti-Section 230 Statement Doesn’t Support Reconsideration–JB v. Craigslist

* Sex Trafficking Lawsuit Against Craigslist Moves Forward–ML v. Craigslist

* Section 230 Preempts Another FOSTA Claim–Doe v. Kik

* Section 230 Protects Craigslist from Sex Trafficking Claims, Despite FOSTA–JB v. Craigslist

* Facebook Still Can’t Dismiss Sex Trafficking Victims’ Lawsuit in Texas State Court

* Craigslist Denied Section 230 Immunity for Classified Ads from 2008–ML v. Craigslist

* 2H 2019 and Q1 2020 Quick Links, Part 3 (FOSTA/Backpage)

* New Paper Explains How FOSTA Devastated Male Sex Workers

* FOSTA Constitutional Challenge Revived–Woodhull Freedom Foundation v. US

* New Civil FOSTA Lawsuits Push Expansive Legal Theories Against Unexpected Defendants (Guest Blog Post)

* Section 230 Helps Salesforce Defeat Sex Trafficking Lawsuit–Doe v. Salesforce

* Latest Linkwrap on FOSTA’s Aftermath

* Section 230 Doesn’t End Lawsuit Claiming Facebook Facilitated Sex Trafficking–Doe v. Facebook

* New Essay: The Complicated Story of FOSTA and Section 230

* Who Benefited from FOSTA? (Spoiler: Probably No One)

* FOSTA’s Political Curse

* FOSTA Doesn’t Help Pro Se Litigant’s Defamation Claim Against Facebook

* Constitutional Challenge to FOSTA Dismissed for Lack of Standing (Guest Blog Post)

* An Update on the Constitutional Court Challenge to FOSTA–Woodhull Freedom v. US (Guest Blog Post)

* Indianapolis Police Have Been “Blinded Lately Because They Shut Backpage Down”

* Constitutional Challenge Against FOSTA Filed–Woodhull v. US (Guest Blog Post)

* Catching Up on FOSTA Since Its Enactment (A Linkwrap)

* More Aftermath from the ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’

* ‘Worst of Both Worlds’ FOSTA Signed Into Law, Completing Section 230’s Evisceration

* Backpage Loses Another Section 230 Motion (Again Without SESTA/FOSTA)–Florida Abolitionists v. Backpage

* District Court Ruling Highlights Congress’ Hastiness To Pass ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’– Doe 1 v. Backpage

* More on the Unconstitutional Retroactivity of ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’ (Guest Blog Post)

* Senate Passes ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’ (Linkwrap)

* Why FOSTA’s Restriction on Prostitution Promotion Violates the First Amendment (Guest Blog Post)

* SESTA’s Sponsors Still Don’t Understand Section 230 (As They Are About to Eviscerate It)

* Can the ‘Worst of Both Worlds FOSTA’ Be Salvaged? Perhaps…and You Can Help (URGENT CALL TO ACTION)

* Congress Probably Will Ruin Section 230 This Week (SESTA/FOSTA Updates)

* What’s New With SESTA/FOSTA (January 17, 2018 edition)

* New House Bill (Substitute FOSTA) Has More Promising Approach to Regulating Online Sex Trafficking

* My testimony at the House Energy & Commerce Committee: Balancing Section 230 and Anti-Sex Trafficking Initiatives

* How SESTA Undermines Section 230’s Good Samaritan Provisions

* Manager’s Amendment for SESTA Slightly Improves a Still-Terrible Bill

* Another Human Trafficking Expert Raises Concerns About SESTA (Guest Blog Post)

* Another SESTA Linkwrap (Week of October 30)

* Recent SESTA Developments (A Linkwrap)

* Section 230’s Applicability to ‘Inconsistent’ State Laws (Guest Blog Post)

* An Overview of Congress’ Pending Legislation on Sex Trafficking (Guest Blog Post)

* The DOJ’s Busts of MyRedbook & Rentboy Show How Backpage Might Be Prosecuted (Guest Blog Post)

* Problems With SESTA’s Retroactivity Provision (Guest Blog Post)

* My Senate Testimony on SESTA + SESTA Hearing Linkwrap

* Debunking Some Myths About Section 230 and Sex Trafficking (Guest Blog Post)

* Congress Is About To Ruin Its Online Free Speech Masterpiece (Cross-Post)

* Backpage Executives Must Face Money Laundering Charges Despite Section 230–People v. Ferrer

* How Section 230 Helps Sex Trafficking Victims (and SESTA Would Hurt Them) (guest blog post)

* Sen. Portman Says SESTA Doesn’t Affect the Good Samaritan Defense. He’s Wrong

* Senate’s “Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act of 2017”–and Section 230’s Imminent Evisceration

* The “Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act of 2017” Bill Would Be Bad News for Section 230

* WARNING: Draft “No Immunity for Sex Traffickers Online Act” Bill Poses Major Threat to Section 230

* The Implications of Excluding State Crimes from 47 U.S.C. § 230’s Immunity