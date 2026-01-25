It Takes a Lot for 512(f) Claims to Survive a Motion to Dismiss–Cordova v. Huneault

January 25, 2026 · by · in Copyright

Cordova publishes videos on a YouTube channel,”Denver Metro Audits.” He claims that the defendants republish substantial portions of those videos on their YouTube channel, “Frauditor Troll Channel.” Cordova sent DMCA takedown notices targeting the defendants’ videos, but the defendants counternoticed and YouTube reinstated the defendants’ video. Cordova claims the defendants’ counternotices violated 512(f). The defendants argued that Cordova did not adequately allege they subjectively didn’t believe they had the right to upload their videos, especially in light of the defendants’ belief that fair use applies. The court disagrees and rejects the motion to dismiss.

Let’s take a look at the evidence that Cordova marshalled in support of the defendants’ knowledge.

One of the defendants posted a video, “How to do Fair Use Properly and Avoid Copyright Strikes,” which purportedly promised that following its advice would make any commentary videos “100% safe fair use.” (Every lawyer and law professor is vigorously shaking their heads because “100% safe fair use” doesn’t exist). The recommended steps include:

  • insert commentary “about 40 seconds to every minute [of the original video]”
  • use lengthy introductions and conclusions
  • intersperse other clips to “increase the proportion of time that is something else than one specific video”
  • use “less than fifty percent of a specific video”; and an uploader is “unlikely to get a copyright strike” if he or she “only us[es] 30% of someone’s video.”

None of these recommendations are “bad” advice, but the recommendations (even if followed faithfully) cannot ensure the commentator will qualify for fair use either.

Cordova weaponizes these standards against the defendants, pointing out that his original videos represented 54%, 62%, and 81% (respectively) of the defendants’ uploaded commentary videos. In other words, the fair use video recommended keeping the original source material under 50% and then the defendants exceeded that threshold.

To which I say…so what? The represented standard was “100% safe fair use.” If the defendants’ videos used a higher percentage of the source videos, the defendants might have still subjectively believed they qualified for fair use–perhaps only with 95% confidence or whatever, but still thinking they qualified. (No one who understands fair use ever believes they have 100% odds of fair use, so 100% confidence is an unrealistic standard to expect). On the other hand, if you’re going to take a strong public position on what constitutes fair use, there’s always a risk you will be estopped (legitimately or not) from claiming different standards.

The court cites additional evidence about the defendants’ subjective belief their putback notices were wrong. Cordova alleged that a defendant contacted him when the putback notices were submitted and demanded $9k. The defendant also stated that he knew the putback notices would ensure the videos restored, and also warned Cordova that, when the targeted videos were put back, YouTube might penalize Cordova’s channel. This, combined with some other evidence, prompted Cordova to make the following speculative inference that the court credits:

defendants viewed the DMCA counter-notice procedure as a mere tactic to obtain automatic reinstatement of the accused videos, knowing that false assertions of “fair use” would likely go unchallenged, due to the burden and expense of litigation

The defendants pointed to the various 512(f) cases where fair use considerations were relevant to the notice sender’s scienter, like the Lenz case. The court distinguishes those cases as applying only at the summary judgment stage or later. Motion to dismiss denied.

It’s rare for 512(f) claims to survive motions to dismiss, and this case doesn’t change that view. The facts at issue here are not likely to be found in other cases. First, it’s rare to have 512(f) defendants publicly discuss the legal standards that apply to their conduct. Second, using takedown/putback notices as extortive weapons could demonstrate the Rossi-required scienter, but most courts would not consider the exercise of takedown/putback rights as extortive without significant additional evidence of extortive intent. After all, courts can’t penalize defendants for taking advantage of legally enshrined rights.

The court also denies a motion to dismiss Cordova’s 1201 claim for copying his YouTube videos. “Mr. Cordova has adequately pled that YouTube applies technological measures, including ‘rolling-cipher technology’ designed to prevent unauthorized downloading, to videos published on its platform that effectively control access to his videos for purposes of § 1201(a).”

Case Citation: Cordova v. Huneault, 2026 WL 184598 (N.D. Cal. Jan. 23, 2026)

