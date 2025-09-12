512(f) Doesn’t Support Preliminary Injunction–BViral v. TheSoul

TheSoul runs a Facebook account that seeks to publish viral content, much of which it purports to license. BViral is a video licensing organization with a 65k video portfolio.

TheSoul claims that BViral sent 512(c)(3) takedown notices to Facebook targeting TheSoul, even if BViral didn’t own the videos in question and TheSoul putatively had licenses to the content. Collectively, BViral’s takedown notices allegedly cost TheSoul over $200k due to video demonetization and another $200k because Facebook (allegedly) shadowbanned TheSoul. TheSoul also claims it lost $12k from periods of times Facebook blocked its uploads. TheSoul sought:

a preliminary injunction that would: (1) require BVIRAL and Burden to engage in a good faith in a meet and confer before sending any DMCA notices to Facebook or any other platform regarding any content posted by TheSoul; (2) require that in the event the meet and confer is unsuccessful, BVIRAL and Burden obtain a Court order before sending DMCA Notices to Facebook or any other platform; and (3) require BVIRAL to “rescind all Sham DMCA notices already submitted against TheSoul with Facebook”

[Note: I don’t think a court is ever going to grant requests 1 or 2 because they essentially repeal 512(c)(3) for BViral. There is no statutory “good faith meet-and-confer” prerequisite to sending 512(c)(3) notices; and requiring BViral to get court permission to send 512(c)(3) notices negates 512(c)’s design as an extrajudicial process for copyright owners.]

“Here, the Court’s analysis begins and ends with irreparable harm.” TheSoul argued that the court should assume irreparable injury in copyright cases, but the court says that argument is foreclosed by the eBay v. MercExchage case.

The court otherwise wasn’t convinced by TheSoul’s showing of irreparable harm:

Although TheSoul claims that the precise amount of revenue loss will be difficult to calculate, is has, in fact calculated the lost revenue caused by Facebook’s response to the takedown notices. Although TheSoul also claims it will lose goodwill with customers and Facebook, its does not provide any evidence that loss of goodwill will be reflected by anything other than a reduction in page views which in turn will result in lost revenue, all of which is subject to reasonable calculation and compensable with money damages. TheSoul’s claims that Facebook’s actions in response to the takedown notices will “hinder momentum in the industry and ability to compete with others in the market” is not substantiated with any explanation or evidence warranting a finding of irreparable harm.

I understand the court’s logic, but this opinion sucks from a realpolitik standpoint. Almost no 512(f) plaintiff ever wins damages, let alone damages of this size. Further, if the case gets that far, I think odds are high that the court will say that TheSoul’s claimed damages are too speculative to be awarded. In effect, the court is pushing TheSoul to future legal junctures that probably won’t be availing either.

If so, this could end up being another example of the 512(f)’s jurisprudential wrecking ball. The court won’t grant an injunction because 512(f) allows damages awards; but 512(f) almost never yields those damages. Simultaneously, 512(f) preempts state law claims that might provide other relief for a malicious takedown notice attack. Combine those two facts, and 512(f) plaintiffs are left with minimal or no recourse in practice.

Case Citation: SocialCoaster, Inc. v. ADME (Cy) Ltd., 2025 WL 2619149 (M.D. Tenn. Sept. 10, 2025).

BONUS: Mishiyev v. UMG Recordings, Inc., 2025 WL 2624425 (M.D. Fla. Sept. 11, 2025), dismissing a 512(f) claim:

this video was flagged by YouTube’s state-of-the-art Content ID technology as containing an audio match to SME’s copyrighted recording. After Plaintiff disputed the Content ID claim, Plaintiff’s video was viewed in CMS side-by-side with SME’s copyrighted recording, “Romantic Call.” Based on that side-by-side comparison, SME had a subjective, good faith belief that Plaintiff’s video infringed SME’s exclusive rights and was not a fair use. Only then was a takedown request sent to YouTube through Content ID.

The plaintiff, Mishiyev, has made other appearances on the blog.

