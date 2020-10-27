A 512(f) Case Leads to a Rare Damages Award (on a Default Judgment)–California Beach v. Du

October 27, 2020

The plaintiff sells “Pop N Go” playpens. Allegedly, up to 98% of the plaintiff’s revenues come from Facebook and Instagram. During the 2019 holiday season, Du allegedly submitted fake takedown notices to Facebook, Instagram and Amazon that cut off the flow of customers and led to depressed sales. The plaintiff sued Du and got a default judgment finding a violation of 512(f).

The court says that the plaintiff properly showed lost profits of $317k. The court also awards attorneys’ fees and costs of $52k. This makes this ruling one of the biggest damages awards ever granted under 512(f). (Of course, there aren’t that many to begin with). The Steiner case awarded $25k on a default and OPG v. Diebold was $125k (I think as a settlement?).

Nevertheless, odds are pretty good that this damage award is just for show. I’d be surprised if the plaintiff ever collects a dime. So we’ll call this ruling a 512(f) win, but I suspect it’s an empty victory.

Case citation: The California Beach Co. v. Du, 2020 WL 6260013 (N.D. Cal. Oct. 6, 2020)

