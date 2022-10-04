Anti-Circumvention Takedowns Aren’t Covered by 512(f)–Yout v. RIAA

[I’ll blog the Supreme Court’s cert grant in Gonzalez v. Google probably later this week.]

Yout’s software allows users to rip digital streams, such as from YouTube. It sought a declaratory judgment that it did not violate 17 USC 1201(a)(1) or 1202. The court denies the request, implying that Yout likely violates both. One weird piece: the court implies that a copyright owner can enforce violations of access control limits deployed by third parties, i.e., RIAA could sue Yout for Yout’s violation of YouTube’s access control technology. That made my head hurt.

Yout also brought a 512(f) claim for the RIAA’s successful deindexing requests sent to Google Search. You know how this claim went. The court says takedown notices predicated on 1201 or 1202 are outside 512(f)’s scope:

Section 512(f) has is [sic] limited to misrepresentations of copyright infringement….Here, Yout has failed to plead a plausible claim for relief under section 512(f) because it has only alleged that the RIAA knowingly misrepresented that Yout’s software circumvents the YouTube technological measures, not that Yout is infringing certain copyrighted works. Although the circumvention notices sent by the RIAA superficially resemble take down notices under section 512(c), the notices do not identify any copyrighted works and accordingly are incapable of being misrepresentations under section 512.

The analogous disparagement and defamation claims also fail.

Rightsowners have very little to worry about when it comes to potential 512(f) liability. But if they want to be double-sure, send a takedown notice on any grounds other than copyright infringement and voila! 512(f) disappears entirely.

TorrentFreak coverage of the case.

Case citation: Yout, LLC v. RIAA, Inc., 2022 WL 4599203 (D. Conn. Sept. 30, 2022). The complaint.

