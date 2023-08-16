512(f) Once Again Ensnared in an Employment Ownership Dispute–Shande v. Zoox

August 16, 2023 · by · in Copyright

DMCA Section 512(c), the notice-and-takedown provision, codifies a simple paradigm. Copyright owners are in the best position to spot and redress infringement, so they should identify alleged infringement to services and seek intervention when they see infringements. This paradigm, however, breaks down when copyright ownership is contested. In that circumstance, the takedown notice becomes a proxy battle for a larger and likely fact-dependent war over ownership, which the service in the middle isn’t in a good position to resolve.

Today’s post is about another copyright ownership dispute that spilled over into 512(f), the civil cause of action for abusive takedown notices. The litigants are an employer and former employee. The employee created works while employed, but allegedly independently, and posted the works online. The employer sent takedown notices to the hosting service for those works, claiming the works were prepared within the scope of employment and thus works-for-hire. The hosting service honored the takedown notice. Now the employee is suing over the employer’s allegedly wrongful assertion of ownership. This includes a 512(f) claim.

Unsurprisingly, 512(f) does not help the employee. The court accepts that the employer believed the works were created within the scope of employment, so the associated takedown notice wasn’t sent in bad faith. The 512(f) claim fails. So does the rest of the employee’s lawsuit.

One could argue that Section 512 worked as it should in this case. By design, it seeks to push questions over ownership to court, rather than have the intermediary service try to resolve those questions. Shande will get his day in court. But even if he prevails in the ownership dispute, 512(f) won’t help compensate him for his troubles.

Case Citation: Shande v. Zoox, Inc., 2023 WL 5211628 (N.D. Cal. Aug. 14, 2023)

BONUS: More 512(f) quick links from this year:

* Cinq Music Group, LLC v. Create Music Group, Inc., 2023 WL 4157446 (C.D. Cal. Jan. 31, 2023). “Courts in the Ninth Circuit have regularly held that the DMCA preempts state law claims arising out of submission of takedown notices.” 512(f) once again wipes out state law claims, even if 512(f) doesn’t apply.

* Powerwand Inc. v. Hefai Neniang Trading Co., 2023 WL 4201748 (W.D. Wash. June 27, 2023). A plaintiff wins 512(f) case on a default judgment.

* Moonbug Entertainment Ltd v. Babybus Network Technology Co., No. 21-cv-06536-EMC (N.D. Cal. July 27, 2023). Jury answered yes to the question: “In the March 20, 2023 Counternotification regarding the Yes Yes Playground video on Super JoJo’s Portuguese language channel, did Babybus knowingly and materially misrepresent that material was removed or disabled from YouTube by mistake or misidentification?” The jury awarded Moonbug $10k for its 512(f) win. A rare 512(f) jury victory.

