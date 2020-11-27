512(f) Claim Against Robo-Notice Sender Can Proceed–Enttech v. Okularity

Okularity “represents” several photography clearinghouses. This means that Okularity’s robots scour the Internet looking for clearinghouse photos and then send automated takedown notices for alleged infringements. “Okularity waits until the notices accumulate to the point when a social media platform disables the infringer’s account before contacting the purported infringer to initiate settlement negotiations.”

In this case, the target was the magazine Paper, and Okularity filed 48 takedown notices against it at Instagram. Instagram disabled the account, causing Paper to lose revenues. Okularity then offered to settle the matter for $1M. Paper asked Okularity for copies of the DMCA notices, but Okularity demanded Paper sign an NDA first. (Really? DMCA takedown notices aren’t confidential at all. Also, I’m not sure why Instagram wouldn’t provide them to Paper upon request. Instagram should join Lumen). For more case background, see the Techdirt writeup.

Paper sued Okularity and related folks for RICO and 512(f). Predictably, the court dismisses the RICO claim. The 512(f) claim, however, survives the motion to dismiss.

First, the court says that a 512(f) claim doesn’t need to establish fraud. Therefore, 512(f) claims are governed by the standard pleading rules in FRCP 8, not the more stringent requirements of FRCP 9(b) that apply to fraud claims.

Second, the court says that Paper properly pled 512(f)’s elements:

Sending robo-notices may be a knowing and material misrepresentation about the sender’s good faith belief of unauthorized activity. “Read in the light most favorable to Plaintiff, such allegations constitute lack of a subjective good faith belief because if Okularity failed to consider fair use, it could not have formed a good faith belief that the images were infringing.” Cite to the Lenz case. In my blog post on Lenz, I explained why I doubt this angle will prove helpful for 512(f) plaintiffs. If the court concludes that robo-notices categorically don’t comply with Lenz, that would be a big deal. However, the Ninth Circuit refused to take that stance in Lenz, so I doubt that will be the results of this case.

“Materiality” is shown by Instagram disabling Paper’s account.

A 512(f) plaintiff doesn’t have to prove it didn’t infringe. Instead, the “only relevant inquiry under DMCA § 512(f) is whether Defendants formed a good faith belief that the images were infringing at the time they sent the take-down notices”

The defense said it wasn’t sure which 48 notices were at issue in the case. This is an audacious argument because Okularity didn’t provide its notices to Paper (without an NDA, which I would have rejected too). The court is not amused either. It says Okularity obviously knew which notices it was asserting when it demanded a $1M settlement.

So Paper can proceed with its 512(f) case. Nevertheless, given the terrible track record of 512(f) cases to date, I’m skeptical that Paper will win in the end.

Case citation: Enttech Media Group LLC v. Okularity, Inc., 2020 WL 6888722 (C.D. Cal. Oct. 2, 2020). The initial complaint and the third amended complaint.

