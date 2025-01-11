Copyright Battles Over City Council Videos

As the maxim goes, all politics are local. A corollary is that few political disputes are as nasty or vitrolic as local politics. When local disputes devolve into total warfare, the parties grasp for any legal leverage against their sworn enemy. In those circusmtances, copyright law is an especially attractive tool to the pugilists, with its strict liability standards, amorphous fair use boundaries, high defense costs, and effectiveness of takedown notices. I did a fairly lengthy blog post on the intersection of copyright law and city council videos a decade ago; and see this piece by Frank LoMonte about the intersection between copyright law and FOIA laws for government records.

In the last month, two more copyright lawsuits over city council videos have triggered my alerts. Both cases included a 512(f) claim, and both 512(f) claims survive the preliminary dismissal efforts.

Levy v. Kilgore, 2024 WL 5295080 (W.D. Tex. Dec. 14, 2024)

A magistrate judge recommends sending a 512(f) case to trial. The court summarizes the facts:

The two videos at issue comprise excerpts from Lakeway City Council meetings and a presentation Kilgore gave as mayor to Lakeway residents, sitting at a desk in front of United States and Texas flags. In the full version of the latter video, Kilgore begins: “Hey, good afternoon, Lakeway. It’s Mayor Tom with another Mayor Facebook Live presentation to you, the residents of the City of Lakeway, best little city in West Travis County.” In his DMCA takedown notices, Kilgore states that, as the creator of the source video, he “owns all rights to it,” and refers to the disputed videos as “the infringing material.”… Kilgore contends that he has a subjective, good-faith belief that he owns the copyrights.

If copyright law gives the mayor the ability to decide how constituents talk about his work, then Lakeway isn’t the best little city in West Travis County or, for that matter, anywhere. (Travis County is part of the Austin metro area).

On the core scienter point, the court says: “Inquiry into the credibility of Kilgore’s asserted subjective belief is appropriate for trial.” Levy has an uphill battle establishing Kilgore’s subjective belief for Section 512(f) purposes. However, based on the court’s recounting, this case looks like it could be an example of using copyright as a memory hole tool.

Levy argued that Kilgore didn’t consider fair use before sending the takedown notices. Kilgore responded:

Kilgore avers that he did consider fair use. “I relied on the advice of counsel that [the] video in question infringed on my copyright and was not fair use.”

Kilgore might need better legal advice on copyright law…but also, see my post on the Lenz case predicting that all 512(f) defendants had to do is say “yeah, I thought about fair use” and they would get a free pass.

The court accepts Levy’s alleged damages (“paying to set up a website to host the videos after their takedown, paying a consultant to prepare counter-takedown notices, and incurring attorneys’ fees”) as sufficient to send to trial.

On January 6, 2025, the supervising judge summarily approved the magistrate judge’s recommendations.

Channel 781 News v. Waltham Community Access Corp., 2025 WL 35245 (D. Mass. Jan. 6, 2025)

The court summarizes the facts:

Plaintiff Channel 781 News (“Channel 781”) operates a YouTube channel with videos of news about the City of Waltham, Massachusetts. Some of these videos are clips of meetings of the Waltham City Council that Channel 781 excerpts from recordings of the full meetings posted online by Defendant Waltham Community Access Corporation (“WCAC”). In September 2023, WCAC sent multiple takedown notices to YouTube claiming that Channel 781’s videos amounted to copyright infringement. YouTube temporarily removed the videos and disabled Channel 781’s channel.

WCAC describes itself as an “independent nonprofit corporation,” not a government agency, which potentially changes the strength of its copyright claim. My position is that local governments can’t claim copyright for records of official proceedings, like videos of city council meetings. However, when the government outsources the work to a third party, the analysis gets more complicated. On the surface, those third parties can generate copyrights just like any others. The policy outcomes, however, should be the same: copyright law should not inhibit people’s access to government or ability to criticize the government.

Channel 781’s 512(f) claim survives WCAC’s motion to dismiss. On the scienter question, the court says:

Channel 781 alleges that before sending the takedown notices, WCAC stated that it would take action against those using its “content to score political points” or “encourage residents to hate.” In later discussions between the parties, Channel 781 explained why it believed its videos constituted fair use. WCAC responded that “any use of the clips by Channel 781 required permission” and that Channel 781’s videos “would be more acceptable to WCAC if Channel 781 used them only to report facts, but not to express opinions or further an agenda.” These allegations support a reasonable inference that WCAC sent the takedown notices based on factors other than a good faith belief that Channel 781’s videos were not fair use and that

WCAC knew it was doing so.

WCAC’s reuse policies sound dubious to me. At minimum, the policies are guaranteed to lead to arbitrary distinctions when WCAC decides to enforce its rights against reusers. The better policy outcome would be to blow up WCAC’s copyright status so that they can’t get into the business of using their purported copyright interests to pick winners-and-losers in citizens’ or journalists’ efforts to hold government accountable.

