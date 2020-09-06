512(f) Claim Fails in the 11th Circuit–Johnson v. New Destiny Christian Center

This is a long-running and complex copyright takedown dispute that has been triggering my Westlaw alerts for years. I only blogged it once, in 2017, when the 512(f) claim survived a motion to dismiss. At that time, I wrote “given 512(f)’s track record, Johnson faces long odds of getting a judgment in her favor.” Indeed, she lost the claim on summary judgment. She appealed it to the 11th Circuit, where a short per curiam opinion dispatches it.

Citing the Lenz case, the court says that DMCA takedown senders must consider fair use before sending their notices. While that’s swell, it doesn’t mean anything in practice. In a prior blog post, I posited this hypothetical deposition transcript:

Q: Did you consider fair use?

A: Yes

Q: What steps did you take to evaluate the possibility of fair use?

A: I thought about it and decided it probably didn’t apply

So long as 512(f) turns on the sender’s subjective good faith, the sender automatically defeats a 512(f) claim with a deposition transcript like this. That’s pretty much what happened in this case:

NDCC’s counsel submitted affidavits testifying that they conducted pre-filing investigations on whether Johnson’s posts infringed or if they constituted fair use. The first counsel, Thomas Sadaka [now disbarred?], investigated and ultimately determined that “Johnson’s YouTube videos and website videos [ ] infring[ed] Paula White Ministries’ copyrights” and “there was a good faith basis to bring a lawsuit to protect [PMW’s] copyrights.” A second, different counsel, Vanessa Braeley [is this her?], stated that “[h]aving concluded that Ms. Johnson’s use was infringing and was not a fair use, I submitted a Takedown Notice to YouTube on behalf of PMW.” Thus, NDCC, by relying on their counsels’ investigations and opinions, had a reasonable good faith belief that Johnson’s videos were infringing and did not constitute fair use prior to filing the takedown notices.

In other words, two different lawyers said they thought about fair use and decided it didn’t apply. I had a tough time validating that either attorney had any expertise in copyright law, but fair use bona fides apparently aren’t required. In response to the lawyers’ opinions, the plaintiff called BS. From her deposition:

Question. “Well … there could be another option, couldn’t there, Ms. Johnson? She could have considered the fair use doctrine and come to the conclusion that your use was not fair use. Isn’t that an alternative as well?” Answer. “Yes. But if she came to that conclusion, then I’d have to say that she doesn’t know much about copyright infringement then…”

Let’s assume Ms. Johnson is right, and the NDCC’s lawyers didn’t know a damn thing about copyright law or fair use. This court, like all the others, says 🤷‍♀️. If the sender thought about fair use, even in the least credible way possible, the 512(f) claim will fail. As it did here.

I don’t know if the Senate Judiciary Committee will keep holding hearings on DMCA reform. Due to the election run-up, there isn’t much capacity for more hearings. Still, a hearing on 512(f) would be helpful. Right now, it’s essentially unwinnable. Without it, copyright owners can freely send dubious takedown notices with no accountability, which lays the foundation for abusive takedowns.

Case citation: Johnson v. New Destiny Christian Center Church, 2020 WL 5289881 (11th Cir. Sept. 4, 2020)

