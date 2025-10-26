Copyright Takedown Notices May Be Affecting Your Washing Machine Options–Ningbo Yituo v. GoPlus

October 26, 2025

The litigants are rival washing machine makers–GoPlus and Ningbo Yituo–who source their products from the same OEM, Ningbo Baike Electric Appliance. As a result, “the body patterns of Plaintiffs’ and Defendant’s washing machines are identical due to the shared use of the same mold by Ningbo Baike.” This shared mold reduces the manufacturing costs for both players.

This case involves GoPlus’ U.S. Copyright Registration No. VAu 1-515-727 for a 2D schematic of a washing machine design. The Copyright Office registration indicated that the “Registration does not extend to any useful article depicted. Registration extends to deposited artwork only.” Ningbo Yituo also claims that GoPlus didn’t author the schematics.

Nevertheless, citing its registration, GoPlus sent DMCA takedown notices to Amazon targeting Ningbo Yituo’s washing machines. Presumably, this takedown campaign cleared the field at Amazon for GoPlus’ offerings, which would reduce consumer choices and usually boost prices. I’m also confused how the OEM could manufacture the washing machine for Ningbo Yituo using the shared mold without granting some sort of copyright permission that permits Ningbo Yituo’s resale of those machines. I didn’t investigate the copyright and licensing backstory, but something isn’t adding up here.

To fight back against the Amazon delistings, Ningbo Yituo sued to declare the copyright registration invalid and brought a 512(f) claim for the takedown notices predicated on the allegedly invalid copyright. You already know how the 512(f) claim turned out. It failed for three reasons.

1) 512(f) only governs bogus allegations of infringement, not bogus claims of ownership: “Section 512(f) simply does not address a misrepresentation as to authorship or ownership of the work.”

In other words, if GoPlus isn’t the copyright owner of the schematic, but sends takedown notices anyway, 512(f) has nothing to say about that. Note that 512(c)(3) requires a takedown notice sender to declare, under penalty of perjury, that they are the copyright owner or authorized designee. So perhaps perjury prosecutions might be an option for a bogus declaration of ownership. (Haha, there has never been such a perjury prosecution). This ruling highlights the limits of civil recourse in that circumstance.

2) The court says that GoPlus didn’t materially misrepresent the alleged infringement. Although the copyright registration only applies to the 2D schematic and not any 3D utilitarian/useful article, “the copyright of a two-dimensional work can extend to a three-dimensional rendering that is derivative.” So the court says the takedown notice targeting Ningbo Yituo’s physical offerings could be supported by the schematic copyright.

3) No subjective bad faith in tendering the takedown notices. GoPlus didn’t have subjective bad faith because of any ownership overclaims or interpretations of its 2D copyright registration. Further, GoPlus has a Confirmatory Copyright Assignment Agreement with the OEM purporting to transfer copyright ownership to the schematic to GoPlus. Ningbo Yituo questions the legitimacy of the agreement, but the assignment does undercut claims that GoPlus had subjective bad faith in its ownership claims.

Separately, the court dismissed Ningbo Yituo’s tortious interference claim using CA’s anti-SLAPP law. The court says “District Courts in this Circuit have held on several occasions that the use of DMCA takedown notices constitutes protected conduct under § 425.16.” As I’ve covered repeatedly on this blog, 512(f) preempts the state law tortious interference claim, so Ningbo Yitou couldn’t establish the claim’s merits. The court awarded $27k in attorneys’ fees for the tortious interference claim dismissal.

And so the claims over the takedown notices reach their expected and stereotypical denouement: the 512(f) claim fails, the target may not have any state law claims either, and the target will write checks to the copyright registrant. This is all fine if GoPlus’ copyright claims are legit. If not, and if in fact GoPlus is overclaiming its copyright interests, then copyright law is distorting the competitive market for washing machines to the detriment of all consumers.

Case Citation: Ningbo Yituo Enterprise Management Co. v. GoPlus Corp., 2025 WL 2995105 (C.D. Cal. Oct. 9, 2025). CourtListener page for GoPlus’ related copyright infringement lawsuit (which it voluntarily dismissed).

