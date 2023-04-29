Surprise! Another 512(f) Claim Fails–Bored Ape Yacht Club v. Ripps

This is another lawsuit involving the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFTs. (Q: why are the apes so bored? A: because they spend so much time in court proceedings). In this lawsuit, BAYC sued an “appropriation artist,” Ripps, who sought to comment on anti-Semitic aspects of the BAYC NFTs. (Protip: if you want to win in court, don’t self-describe as an “appropriation artist”). Ripps created an NFT collection, the “Ryder Ripps Bored Ape Yacht Club,” that “point to the same online digital images as the BAYC [NFT] collection but use verifiably unique entries on the Ethereum blockchain.”

Most of the opinion discusses the trademark implications of Ripps’ rival NFT collection. The court treats Ripps’ collection as competing against and putting downward price pressure on the original NFTs. With that framing, trademark law protects against the unwanted competition, and the court treats this as an easy rightsowner win. There are several ways the court might have distinguished the two offerings: BAYC NFT prospective buyers aren’t likely to view the Ripps NFTs as substitutes; the technological uniqueness of each NFT necessarily forces buyers to recognize and understand the differences between NFTs; membership in the BAYC comes with other “benefits” that Ripps didn’t offer, so they weren’t really substitutes; all NFTs are arguably grifts, so who cares if grifters get grifted?; and more.

I’ll focus on Ripps’ 512(f) claim. BAYC sent 25 takedown notices targeting Ripps, four of which actually resulted in content removals. Because the other 21 didn’t have any effect, the court ignores those. Of the efficacious four, three were based exclusively on trademark rights, not copyright. The court says those aren’t DMCA takedown notices by definition, because they didn’t assert any copyright interests; so they are outside 512(f)’s scope.

It’s a neat parlor trick to avoid 512(f) liability: make claims that are SO bogus that they evade the statutory scope. (See this ruling for another example of the same parlor trick). Ripps pointed out this conundrum, but the court shrugs because the takedown notices were submitted using generic submission forms, not DMCA-specific submission forms. This requires the court to make some painful contortions:

although the takedown notices included a “512(f) Acknowledgement,” it was specifically limited to when it is “applicable” – meaning when or if relevant – and the Section 512(f) acknowledgment is clearly not applicable in the context of a trademark takedown notice. In addition, although the takedown notices state that the company contacting Defendants, Appdetex, is Yuga’s DMCA Agent, it does not state that the notice is a DMCA notice.

Apparently, a takedown notice only becomes a DMCA takedown notice when the sender adds a screaming neon label flashing “DMCA TAKEDOWN NOTICE SUBJECT TO 512(F).”

As for the remaining copyright-based takedown notice, the court says it doesn’t matter that BAYC didn’t have a copyright registration for the work at issue because unregistered works are still protectable.

I’ve documented dozens of ways that 512(f) claims have failed, so the failure of this claim isn’t surprising. But it provides yet more evidence that 512(f) doesn’t help victims of bogus takedown notices. Never has, never will.

Case citation: Yuga Labs, Inc. v. Ripps, CV 22-4355-JFW(JEMx) (C.D. Cal. April 21, 2023)

