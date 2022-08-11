11th Circuit UPHOLDS a 512(f) Plaintiff Win on Appeal–Alper Automotive v. Day to Day Imports

I’m going on a limb and saying that I believe this is the first appellate court upholding a 512(f) plaintiff win. The closest plaintiffs have gotten in the past is the Ninth Circuit’s Lenz case, which had plaintiff-favorable language but did not rule on the merits (that case eventually settled). Here, the 11th Circuit, in a per curiam unpublished decision, upholds the plaintiff’s 512(f) win at trial and greenlights the plaintiff for damages, costs, and possibly attorneys’ fees. However, for reasons I’ll explain below, this case does not portend future 512(f) successes.

The Lower Court Ruling

This is a messy case with complex facts. Start with my prior blog post. The case involves stickers for automobile climate control dashboards. The Copyright Office registered this work:

The registration makes sense with the landscape backgrounds. But the rightsholder asserted its rights against dashboard stickers without the background, including sending repeated takedown notices to Amazon targeting a rival seller. (I’m simplifying a lot–see my prior blog post for the gory details). Even though the rival successfully counternoticed each time, its items were down for a total of 44 days.

The lower court took the unusual step of saying that the sender’s “willful blindness” would satisfy 512(f)’s stringent scienter requirements. The court said that the sender’s fourth notice met that scienter requirement (the first three did not). This led to a rare 512(f) win at trial. The court then awards damages of about $400 (not a typo).

The Appellate Ruling

In my prior post, I raised the concern that “willful blindness” was not the standard scienter requirement for 512(f), so that could be vulnerable on appeal. As it turns out, the parties stipulated pre-trial that the willful blindness standard would apply to the case. I’m not sure how that deal came about, but from my outsider’s perspective without having all of the facts, that looks like a mistake on defense counsel’s part. Most 512(f) cases have failed because the scienter standard is so high, so any concession on scienter opens up the door more widely than it needed to be.

In any case, it makes for an easy question for the appellate court, which says it will not second-guess the parties’ stipulation. Does this mean that willful blindness is the right standard for future cases? The appellate panel doesn’t need to decide that question; instead, it murkily says “Nor was it manifestly unjust to use a willful blindness standard because we have adopted that doctrine to show knowledge in other intellectual property cases.” If willful blindness becomes the prevailing scienter standard for 512(f) cases, that would be noteworthy because (as I wrote in my prior post) it would “open up the door for the judge to evaluate the defendant’s behavior objectively despite the Rossi case.”

The appellate panel says that the district court had sufficient evidence to find the defense engaged in willful blindness in this case.

Implications

So where does this ruling leave 512(f) jurisprudence? Plaintiffs now can point to a 512(f) win at trial and on appeal, with a potentially lightened scienter requirement and a grant of damages. But who thinks the plaintiff got a good outcome in court here? $400 in damages after 4 years of litigation won’t put a smile on anyone’s face. I also doubt future 512(f) defendants will stipulate to the willful blindness standard, and we don’t know if other courts will adopt the standard based on the 11th Circuit’s squishy endorsement in an unpublished opinion. So it’s hard to see how this outcome hearkens a new era of 512(f) jurisprudence.

Case citation: Alper Automotive, Inc. v. Day to Day Imports, Inc., 2022 WL 3418643 (11th Cir. Aug. 17, 2022)

