The Competition Between Temu and Shein Moves Into a Courtroom–Whaleco v. Shein

As you know, DMCA takedown notices and 512(f) can be, and regularly are, used as anti-competition tools. This time, the pugilists are fast-fashion marketplaces Shein and Temu. I imagine some of you want both of them to lose. Given that they are litigating 512(f), your wish was partially granted.

Temu entered the US market in September 2022. It says it quickly attracted 170 DMCA notices a day, 63% from Shein–a total of 33k notices by the end of 2023. Temu complained that Shein’s takedown notices were unnecessarily hard to process, such as “unsearchable PDFs with unclickable and sometimes incorrect links” that were “sent in large batches.”

Temu sought an injunction, based on 512(f), requiring Shein to adhere to more rigorous practices when sending takedown notices. The court refuses Temu’s preliminary injunction request.

Temu claimed that Shein’s allegedly bogus takedown notices harmed Temu’s reputation. However, the affected users apparently blame Shein, not Temu, for the disruption.

Temu also claimed that it wasn’t getting as many new merchant signups due to Shein’s takedown notice barrage, but the court says there’s no evidence that Shein’s takedown notices are driving away existing merchants:

Temu has not shown that so many of its sellers would leave the platform—or other sellers would be dissuaded from advertising their products there in the first place—so as to meaningfully threaten Temu’s ability to compete in the ultra-fast-fashion market such that the existence of that segment of its business is threatened

In a footnote, the court adds: “Temu’s complaint that it devotes thousands of hours to responding to Shein’s DMCA takedown notices does not constitute irreparable harm.”

Thus, the court concludes:

Temu has not shown that any harm it may suffer is certain, great, actual and not theoretical, and cannot be later remediated with money damages, for which the DMCA expressly provides

Money damages sound like an appropriate solution in theory, but what are the odds that Temu won’t get a dime in 512(f) damages?

There are several plausible explanations for Shein’s behavior, but Temu’s allegations could be consistent with Shein using the DMCA takedown notice process to burden Temu and strategically knock out sellers from Temu’s marketplace. If that’s what’s happening, odds are high that Shein will get away with it. This kind of behavior wasn’t on the minds of the DMCA drafters, who didn’t contemplate how their doctrinal tools would be used by marketplace giants tweaking each other by any means necessary. Because of this, takedown notices and 512(f) are misdesigned to avoid competitive misuse.

This case indirectly parallels the SAD Scheme cases, where rightsowners bombard marketplaces with illegitimately obtained ex parte TROs that the marketplaces must process at significant cost to them, as well as suffer the loss of legitimate merchant offerings and the degradation of the customer experience. This opinion suggests this judge would have zero interest in enjoining rightsowners from this practice.

Case Citation: Whaleco Inc. v. Shein Technology LLC, 2025 WL 445187 (D.C.D.C. Feb. 9, 2025)

