512(f) Preempts Tortious Interference Claim–Copy Me That v. This Old Gal

“Copy Me That” (I’m pretty sure no IP lawyer recommended that name–it’s like a confession for copyright defendants) makes an app to help users manage recipes. “This Old Gal” (again, who comes up with these names?) publishes recipes. This Old Gal complained to Copy Me That that its users were copying its recipes. This implicates some tough issues about the copyrightability of recipes, but the opinion sidesteps all that. In response to This Old Gal’s complaint, Copy Me That removed This Old Gal’s recipes from the service and blocked future sharing. You’d think this fixed the problem, but apparently not. Instead, This Old Gal filed complaints with Apple to get Copy Me That kicked out of Apple’s App Store. Apple did indeed kick it out and said it would reinstate Copy Me That only after it resolved the matter with This Old Gal. Copy Me That thus filed a declaratory judgment action in court, and it added a tortious interference cause of action.

The court dismisses the tortious interference claim out because Section 512(f) preempts it. This is one of the cruel ironies of 512(f): courts treat it as the exclusive remedy for wrongful 512 takedown notices, but 512(f) cases never win either, so victims of wrongful takedowns have no redress in practice. If Congress gets serious about 512 reform, the 512(f) conundrum needs fixing.

The court says This Old Gal’s complaint to Apple was an allegedly false infringement notification. The fact that This Old Gal’s notice to Apple didn’t comply with 512(c)(3) just highlights its 512(f) deficiency. Having established that, the “DMCA preempts state law because of its comprehensive scheme addressing the submission of false infringement notices.”

The case subsequently settled, so we don’t know if Copy Me That could get around this block. Either way, chalk this up as another failure of 512(f).

Case citation: Tine Bak LLC v. Selkatz Inc., 2020 WL 9074806 (C.D. Cal. Nov. 30, 2020). This just showed up in my alerts this week. Not sure what caused the delay.

Prior Posts on Section 512(f):

