Amicus Brief Urges Seventh Circuit to Award Attorneys’ Fees in SAD Scheme Case–Louis Poulsen v. Lightzey
Prof. Betsy Rosenblatt (Case Law) and I filed an amicus brief supporting the Seventh Circuit appeal of a SAD Scheme defendant. The amicus brief was drafted by Wesley Johnson and the team at Cross-Border Counselor LLP.
Note: We found out about this appeal quite late. If you are defending a SAD Scheme case and your case is appealed, please let me know ASAP so we can try to assemble amicus support with adequate lead time.
The case involved avoidable mistakes that inevitably occur when the standard SAD Scheme cuts due process corners. Despite the plaintiff’s overreaches, the district court denied an attorneys’ fee award, and the defense appealed that denial to the Seventh Circuit. Personally, I think every case where a SAD Scheme plaintiff gets an ex parte TRO based on a factual error should automatically trigger a fee shift (and worse).
I don’t expect the Seventh Circuit to go that far, but the brief explains why a fee shift is necessary here to deter SAD Scheme abuses, especially given how rarely the Seventh Circuit sees SAD Scheme appeals. Even if the Seventh Circuit doesn’t award the fee shift, any (well-deserved) critical remarks about the SAD Scheme from the Seventh Circuit could encourage further judicial skepticism of the cases. #StopTheSADScheme.
