Another Reminder: Lawsuits Over Competitive Keyword Ads Are Stupid

This case involves two competitors that buy homes for cash: plaintiff Brothers Buy Homes and defendant John Buys Bay Area Homes. The defendant bought competitive keyword ads. Initially, the defendant displayed the plaintiff’s trademark in the ads, apparently due to the keyword insertion feature (see screenshot). The defendant turned off the keyword insertion feature after getting a demand letter.

The plaintiff sued in state court, the defendant removed to federal court, and in this ruling, the court remands the case back to state court because the plaintiff lacks Article III standing. This reminded me of the Yelp law litigation genre, where the cases routinely bounce from federal court because they are such trash that they lack Article III standing. Getting a case remanded to state court because the case is so terrible seems like a short-term “victory” for plaintiffs.

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The court summarizes the key evidence of the lawsuit’s lack of merit:

[Defendant’s] search confirmed that Defendants received three leads from online searches for the terms “Brothers Buy Homes,” or “Brothers Buys Homes” between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. All three leads occurred when the keyword insertion feature was turned off; thus, Blue Bay’s trademark never appeared in any of the three ads that generated leads. Blue Bay’s Operations Manager, Mike Briener, admitted there would not be any confusion with potential customers if the keyword insertion feature was turned off and Blue Bay’s trademark name did not appear in Defendants’ ad. Defendants therefore did not receive any revenue, profit, or business opportunity from any Google Ads containing Blue Bay’s name.

Let’s go over that the evidence again:

(1) The plaintiff is suing over 3 clicks. That alone is almost certainly financially irrational.

(2) Those clicks came from keyword ads without the plaintiff’s trademark in the ad copy.

(3) The plaintiff concedes those clicks aren’t attributable to consumer confusion. Briener’s concession may sound like a big deal, but he’s just acknowledging black letter law. Courts have repeatedly and unhesitatingly rejected trademark lawsuits over competitive keyword ads that don’t reference the TM in the ad copy. See, e.g., the Lerner & Rowe case.

(4) Defendants “did not receive any revenue, profit, or business opportunity from any Google Ads containing Blue Bay’s name.”

Why is this case still going? What are we even doing here?

The court recapitulates why this lawsuit is so meritless:

Defendants’ evidence shows that Defendants have not misrepresented themselves as Blue Bay, Defendants did not use Blue Bay’s trademark to generate leads by confusing consumers, Defendants did not do business with consumers who mistook Defendants as Blue Bay, and Blue Bay has not lost money from Defendants’ actions.

Sounds like this case is primed for dismissal. However, unfortunately for the defendants, the court resolves these problems on Article III standing rather than substantively dismissing the case for lack of merit. The court says it’s required to remand the case due to the Article III problem. This case is already clearly dead, but I guess the funeral will be a bit delayed. It seems like an excellent candidate for a trademark fee shift to the defendant.

Case Citation: Blue Bay Ventures LLC v. John Buys Bay Homes LLC, 2026 WL 710398 (N.D. Cal. March 13, 2026)

Personnel note: the plaintiff’s lawyer is Steffanie Danielle Stelnick, whose website self-styles herself as “the Real Estate Queen.” Her bio explains: “she earned her title as the Real Estate Queen helping clients with their full service real estate needs year after year.” 🤔

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More Posts About Keyword Advertising

* Post-Mortem of a Misguided Logo Trademark Lawsuit–LegalForce v. Internet Brands

* The Initial Interest Confusion Doctrine Refuses to Die

* Court Rejects Initial Interest Confusion Claims for Competitive Keyword Ads–Regalo v. Aborder

* Lawsuits Over Competitive Keyword Advertising Are Still Stupid–NRRM v. American Dream Auto Protect

* NJ Supreme Court Blesses Lawyers’ Competitive Keyword Ads (With a Baffling Caveat)

* Ninth Circuit Tells Trademark Owners to Stop Suing Over Competitive Keyword Ads–Lerner & Rowe v. Brown Engstrand

* Second Circuit Tells Trademark Owners to Stop Suing Over Competitive Keyword Advertising

* Catching Up on Two Keyword Ad Cases

* Competitor Isn’t Responsible for Google Knowledge Panel’s Contents–International Star Registry v. RGIFTS

* TIL: “Texas Tamale” Is an Enforceable Trademark–Texas Tamale v. CPUSA2

* Internal Search Results Aren’t Trademark Infringing–PEM v. Peninsula

* When Do Inbound Call Logs Show Consumer Confusion?–Adler v McNeil

* Court Denies Injunction in Competitive Keyword Ad Lawsuit–Nursing CE Central v. Colibri

* Competitive Keyword Ad Lawsuit Fails…Despite 236 Potentially Confused Customers–Lerner & Rowe v. Brown Engstrand

* More on Law Firms and Competitive Keyword Ads–Nicolet Law v. Bye, Goff

* Yet More Evidence That Keyword Advertising Lawsuits Are Stupid–Porta-Fab v. Allied Modular

* Griper’s Keyword Ads May Constitute False Advertising (Huh?)–LoanStreet v. Troia

* Trademark Owner Fucks Around With Keyword Ad Case & Finds Out–Las Vegas Skydiving v. Groupon

* 1-800 Contacts Loses YET ANOTHER Trademark Lawsuit Over Competitive Keyword Ads–1-800 Contacts v. Warby Parker

* Court Dismisses Trademark Claims Over Internal Search Results–Las Vegas Skydiving v. Groupon

* Georgia Supreme Court Blesses Google’s Keyword Ad Sales–Edible IP v. Google

* Competitive Keyword Advertising Claim Fails–Reflex Media v. Luxy

* Think Keyword Metatags Are Dead? They Are (Except in Court)–Reflex v. Luxy

* Fifth Circuit Says Keyword Ads Could Contribute to Initial Interest Confusion (UGH)–Adler v. McNeil

* Google’s Search Disambiguation Doesn’t Create Initial Interest Confusion–Aliign v. lululemon

* Ohio Bans Competitive Keyword Advertising by Lawyers

* Want to Engage in Anti-Competitive Trademark Bullying? Second Circuit Says: Great, Have a Nice Day!–1-800 Contacts v. FTC

* Selling Keyword Ads Isn’t Theft or Conversion–Edible IP v. Google

* Competitive Keyword Advertising Still Isn’t Trademark Infringement, Unless…. –Adler v. Reyes & Adler v. McNeil

* Three Keyword Advertising Decisions in a Week, and the Trademark Owners Lost Them All

* Competitor Gets Pyrrhic Victory in False Advertising Suit Over Search Ads–Harbor Breeze v. Newport Fishing

* IP/Internet/Antitrust Professor Amicus Brief in 1-800 Contacts v. FTC

* New Jersey Attorney Ethics Opinion Blesses Competitive Keyword Advertising (…or Does It?)

* Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Dr. Greenberg v. Perfect Body Image

* The Florida Bar Regulates, But Doesn’t Ban, Competitive Keyword Ads

* Rounding Up Three Recent Keyword Advertising Cases–Comphy v. Amazon & More

* Do Adjacent Organic Search Results Constitute Trademark Infringement? Of Course Not…But…–America CAN! v. CDF

* The Ongoing Saga of the Florida Bar’s Angst About Competitive Keyword Advertising

* Your Periodic Reminder That Keyword Ad Lawsuits Are Stupid–Passport Health v. Avance

* Restricting Competitive Keyword Ads Is Anti-Competitive–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts

* Another Failed Trademark Suit Over Competitive Keyword Advertising–JIVE v. Wine Racks America

* Negative Keywords Help Defeat Preliminary Injunction–DealDash v. ContextLogic

* The Florida Bar and Competitive Keyword Advertising: A Tragicomedy (in 3 Parts)

* Another Court Says Competitive Keyword Advertising Doesn’t Cause Confusion

* Competitive Keyword Advertising Doesn’t Show Bad Intent–ONEpul v. BagSpot

* Brief Roundup of Three Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Developments

* Interesting Tidbits From FTC’s Antitrust Win Against 1-800 Contacts’ Keyword Ad Restrictions

* 1-800 Contacts Charges Higher Prices Than Its Online Competitors, But They Are OK With That–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts

* FTC Explains Why It Thinks 1-800 Contacts’ Keyword Ad Settlements Were Anti-Competitive–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts

* Amazon Defeats Lawsuit Over Its Keyword Ad Purchases–Lasoff v. Amazon

* More Evidence Why Keyword Advertising Litigation Is Waning

* Court Dumps Crappy Trademark & Keyword Ad Case–ONEPul v. BagSpot

* AdWords Buys Using Geographic Terms Support Personal Jurisdiction–Rilley v. MoneyMutual

* FTC Sues 1-800 Contacts For Restricting Competitive Keyword Advertising

* Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Will Go To A Jury–Edible Arrangements v. Provide Commerce

* Texas Ethics Opinion Approves Competitive Keyword Ads By Lawyers

* Court Beats Down Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit–Beast Sports v. BPI

* Another Murky Opinion on Lawyers Buying Keyword Ads on Other Lawyers’ Names–In re Naert

* Keyword Ad Lawsuit Isn’t Covered By California’s Anti-SLAPP Law

* Confusion From Competitive Keyword Advertising? Fuhgeddaboudit

* Competitive Keyword Advertising Permitted As Nominative Use–ElitePay Global v. CardPaymentOptions

* Google And Yahoo Defeat Last Remaining Lawsuit Over Competitive Keyword Advertising

* Mixed Ruling in Competitive Keyword Advertising Case–Goldline v. Regal

* Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Infogroup v. DatabaseLLC

* Damages from Competitive Keyword Advertising Are “Vanishingly Small”

* More Defendants Win Keyword Advertising Lawsuits

* Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails Badly

* Duplicitous Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuits–Fareportal v. LBF (& Vice-Versa)

* Trademark Owners Just Can’t Win Keyword Advertising Cases–EarthCam v. OxBlue

* Want To Know Amazon’s Confidential Settlement Terms For A Keyword Advertising Lawsuit? Merry Christmas!

* Florida Allows Competitive Keyword Advertising By Lawyers

* Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Unceremoniously Dismissed–Infostream v. Avid

* Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Allied Interstate v. Kimmel & Silverman

* More Evidence That Competitive Keyword Advertising Benefits Trademark Owners

* Suing Over Keyword Advertising Is A Bad Business Decision For Trademark Owners

* Florida Proposes to Ban Competitive Keyword Advertising by Lawyers

* More Confirmation That Google Has Won the AdWords Trademark Battles Worldwide

* Google’s Search Suggestions Don’t Violate Wisconsin Publicity Rights Law

* Amazon’s Merchandising of Its Search Results Doesn’t Violate Trademark Law

* Buying Keyword Ads on People’s Names Doesn’t Violate Their Publicity Rights

* With Its Australian Court Victory, Google Moves Closer to Legitimizing Keyword Advertising Globally

* Yet Another Ruling That Competitive Keyword Ad Lawsuits Are Stupid–Louisiana Pacific v. James Hardie

* Another Google AdWords Advertiser Defeats Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

* With Rosetta Stone Settlement, Google Gets Closer to Legitimizing Billions of AdWords Revenue

* Google Defeats Trademark Challenge to Its AdWords Service

* Newly Released Consumer Survey Indicates that Legal Concerns About Competitive Keyword Advertising Are Overblown