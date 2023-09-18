When Do Inbound Call Logs Show Consumer Confusion?–Adler v McNeil

September 18, 2023 · by · in Marketing, Search Engines, Trademark

This case involves Jim Adler, a/k/a the “Texas Hammer,” a Texas lawyer who has spent $100M+ on advertising to build his brand. The defendants run a call-center service that attracts prospective legal clients and then makes compensated referrals of the prospective clients to lawyers. The defendants bought competitive keyword ads on Adler’s trademarks, which Adler objected to. The district court initially dismissed Adler’s trademark claims, but the Fifth Circuit unfortunately revived the claims citing initial interest confusion (UGH). In this ruling, the magistrate recommends against granting summary judgment to Adler on the trademark claims, likely sending the case to trial.

The parties most vigorously contest the “actual confusion” evidence. In particular, Adler highlights that “from 2018-2021, there were 1,595 instances of callers mentioning ‘Jim Adler’ or ‘The Texas Hammer’ in the defendants’ call logs.” This sounds like a lot of potentially confused consumers, but the court isn’t persuaded by the volume. First, only 94 of those references were “actual leads processed by Quintessa from its competitive bidding campaign (the campaign that bids on the Adler Marks).” Second, the court says that the 94 instances is an unpersuasive fraction of the defendants’ total call volume. (The court redacts the denominator, so we can’t compute the fraction). Because the fraction is so low, the court concludes that a “holistic view of the data shows that any alleged confusion that may have occurred was de minimis.”

[Note: I’m a little confused about why the court uses the defendants’ total call volume as the denominator, as opposed to the total call volume resulting from the competitive keyword ads, but maybe the court meant that and the details got lost in the redactions. If not, the court seemingly chose a denominator that led to an artificially low ratio.]

In support of the fraction being unpersuasive, the court notes the risk that Adler’s census of the call logs includes misdials and hangups (what might be “fleeting” confusion), disgruntled Adler clients, other critics, and clients who were legitimately seeking to switch lawyers. The court summarizes that it can’t grant summary judgment when it’s not clear “how – if at all – to extrapolate from the few dozen examples that Adler provides to how many callers may or may not have been actually confused or rather only distracted.”

[Note: Tussling over call logs for legal intake recently came up in the Lerner & Rowe case, which this court unfortunately didn’t cite even though it was quite analogous. There, the court similarly whittled down the number of references in the call logs for various reasons and also used a potentially dubious denominator.]

Rather than use the 9th Circuit’s reconstructed four-factor likelihood of confusion analysis for keyword ad cases articulated in Network Automation, the court instead analyzes the full “digits of confusion” factors from the Fifth Circuit. Most of those factors don’t apply or make sense in the keyword ad context, so the court says several are neutral. It’s not enough to push Adler’s case over the summary judgment line.

[Note: the judge also approved a different order that I can’t find. The approval says: “Defendants’ Motion for Partial Summary Judgment on Plaintiffs Claims for Dilution, Misappropriation, Tortious Interference, and Request for Disgorgement [Dkt. No. 101] is GRANTED in part and only as to Adler’s request for disgorgement for its claim of trademark infringement under the Lanham Act DENIED in part.” It sounds like this narrowed the case solely to the trademark infringement claim.]

For background on the legal battles over keyword advertising by lawyers, see this article.

Case citation: Jim S. Adler PC v. McNeil Consultants LLC, 2023 WL 5600128 (N.D. Tex. July 27, 2023). [Note: the case was embargoed for some time to resolve redactions, but the judge approved it..]

More Posts About Keyword Advertising

* Court Denies Injunction in Competitive Keyword Ad Lawsuit–Nursing CE Central v. Colibri
Competitive Keyword Ad Lawsuit Fails…Despite 236 Potentially Confused Customers–Lerner & Rowe v. Brown Engstrand
More on Law Firms and Competitive Keyword Ads–Nicolet Law v. Bye, Goff
Yet More Evidence That Keyword Advertising Lawsuits Are Stupid–Porta-Fab v. Allied Modular
Griper’s Keyword Ads May Constitute False Advertising (Huh?)–LoanStreet v. Troia
Trademark Owner Fucks Around With Keyword Ad Case & Finds Out–Las Vegas Skydiving v. Groupon
1-800 Contacts Loses YET ANOTHER Trademark Lawsuit Over Competitive Keyword Ads–1-800 Contacts v. Warby Parker
Court Dismisses Trademark Claims Over Internal Search Results–Las Vegas Skydiving v. Groupon
Georgia Supreme Court Blesses Google’s Keyword Ad Sales–Edible IP v. Google
Competitive Keyword Advertising Claim Fails–Reflex Media v. Luxy
Think Keyword Metatags Are Dead? They Are (Except in Court)–Reflex v. Luxy
Fifth Circuit Says Keyword Ads Could Contribute to Initial Interest Confusion (UGH)–Adler v. McNeil
Google’s Search Disambiguation Doesn’t Create Initial Interest Confusion–Aliign v. lululemon
Ohio Bans Competitive Keyword Advertising by Lawyers
Want to Engage in Anti-Competitive Trademark Bullying? Second Circuit Says: Great, Have a Nice Day!–1-800 Contacts v. FTC
Selling Keyword Ads Isn’t Theft or Conversion–Edible IP v. Google
Competitive Keyword Advertising Still Isn’t Trademark Infringement, Unless…. –Adler v. Reyes & Adler v. McNeil
Three Keyword Advertising Decisions in a Week, and the Trademark Owners Lost Them All
Competitor Gets Pyrrhic Victory in False Advertising Suit Over Search Ads–Harbor Breeze v. Newport Fishing
IP/Internet/Antitrust Professor Amicus Brief in 1-800 Contacts v. FTC
New Jersey Attorney Ethics Opinion Blesses Competitive Keyword Advertising (…or Does It?)
Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Dr. Greenberg v. Perfect Body Image
The Florida Bar Regulates, But Doesn’t Ban, Competitive Keyword Ads
Rounding Up Three Recent Keyword Advertising Cases–Comphy v. Amazon & More
Do Adjacent Organic Search Results Constitute Trademark Infringement? Of Course Not…But…–America CAN! v. CDF
The Ongoing Saga of the Florida Bar’s Angst About Competitive Keyword Advertising
Your Periodic Reminder That Keyword Ad Lawsuits Are Stupid–Passport Health v. Avance
Restricting Competitive Keyword Ads Is Anti-Competitive–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts
Another Failed Trademark Suit Over Competitive Keyword Advertising–JIVE v. Wine Racks America
Negative Keywords Help Defeat Preliminary Injunction–DealDash v. ContextLogic
The Florida Bar and Competitive Keyword Advertising: A Tragicomedy (in 3 Parts)
Another Court Says Competitive Keyword Advertising Doesn’t Cause Confusion
Competitive Keyword Advertising Doesn’t Show Bad Intent–ONEpul v. BagSpot
Brief Roundup of Three Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Developments
Interesting Tidbits From FTC’s Antitrust Win Against 1-800 Contacts’ Keyword Ad Restrictions
1-800 Contacts Charges Higher Prices Than Its Online Competitors, But They Are OK With That–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts
FTC Explains Why It Thinks 1-800 Contacts’ Keyword Ad Settlements Were Anti-Competitive–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts
Amazon Defeats Lawsuit Over Its Keyword Ad Purchases–Lasoff v. Amazon
More Evidence Why Keyword Advertising Litigation Is Waning
Court Dumps Crappy Trademark & Keyword Ad Case–ONEPul v. BagSpot
AdWords Buys Using Geographic Terms Support Personal Jurisdiction–Rilley v. MoneyMutual
FTC Sues 1-800 Contacts For Restricting Competitive Keyword Advertising
Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Will Go To A Jury–Edible Arrangements v. Provide Commerce
Texas Ethics Opinion Approves Competitive Keyword Ads By Lawyers
Court Beats Down Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit–Beast Sports v. BPI
Another Murky Opinion on Lawyers Buying Keyword Ads on Other Lawyers’ Names–In re Naert
Keyword Ad Lawsuit Isn’t Covered By California’s Anti-SLAPP Law
Confusion From Competitive Keyword Advertising? Fuhgeddaboudit
Competitive Keyword Advertising Permitted As Nominative Use–ElitePay Global v. CardPaymentOptions
Google And Yahoo Defeat Last Remaining Lawsuit Over Competitive Keyword Advertising
Mixed Ruling in Competitive Keyword Advertising Case–Goldline v. Regal
Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Infogroup v. DatabaseLLC
Damages from Competitive Keyword Advertising Are “Vanishingly Small”
More Defendants Win Keyword Advertising Lawsuits
Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails Badly
Duplicitous Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuits–Fareportal v. LBF (& Vice-Versa)
Trademark Owners Just Can’t Win Keyword Advertising Cases–EarthCam v. OxBlue
Want To Know Amazon’s Confidential Settlement Terms For A Keyword Advertising Lawsuit? Merry Christmas!
Florida Allows Competitive Keyword Advertising By Lawyers
Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Unceremoniously Dismissed–Infostream v. Avid
Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Allied Interstate v. Kimmel & Silverman
More Evidence That Competitive Keyword Advertising Benefits Trademark Owners
Suing Over Keyword Advertising Is A Bad Business Decision For Trademark Owners
Florida Proposes to Ban Competitive Keyword Advertising by Lawyers
More Confirmation That Google Has Won the AdWords Trademark Battles Worldwide
Google’s Search Suggestions Don’t Violate Wisconsin Publicity Rights Law
Amazon’s Merchandising of Its Search Results Doesn’t Violate Trademark Law
Buying Keyword Ads on People’s Names Doesn’t Violate Their Publicity Rights
With Its Australian Court Victory, Google Moves Closer to Legitimizing Keyword Advertising Globally
Yet Another Ruling That Competitive Keyword Ad Lawsuits Are Stupid–Louisiana Pacific v. James Hardie
Another Google AdWords Advertiser Defeats Trademark Infringement Lawsuit
With Rosetta Stone Settlement, Google Gets Closer to Legitimizing Billions of AdWords Revenue
Google Defeats Trademark Challenge to Its AdWords Service
Newly Released Consumer Survey Indicates that Legal Concerns About Competitive Keyword Advertising Are Overblown