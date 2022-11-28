Yet More Evidence That Keyword Advertising Lawsuits Are Stupid–Porta-Fab v. Allied Modular

November 28, 2022

Porta-Fab and Allied Modular compete in the modular building space, which has an average sales price of $32k. Allied purchased “PortaFab” as a broad match for keyword ads, showing ads like this (highlighting added):

As you can see, Allied’s ad copy says “Buy Portafab Today,” which might be confusing, despite other indicators that the source is Allied and the substantial purchaser care in decisions like this, unless “Portafab” has become the generic descriptor for this category of goods.

Because the ad copy includes the plaintiff’s trademark, the court says there are triable issues here: “Unlike in other keyword search cases where likelihood of confusion was not found, this case involves a competitor who did not just incorporate a competitor’s trademarked name as a search term, but rather used a phrase in its Google Ad that essentially told consumers it sold PortaFab products….accordingly, a reasonable jury could find that Allied’s advertisements are likely to confuse a reasonably prudent consumer as to whether Allied sells Porta-Fab products.” After this ruling sent the case to trial, the parties (wisely) settled rather than incur the costs of trial.

To many trademark owners, it’s a simple decision to sue when the advertiser includes the trademark in the ad copy. So why did I say the case was stupid? Well…

There were 2,494 Allied Google ad impressions with the term “Portafab.” Of these 2,494 impressions, there were approximately 85 to 102 clicks. None of the clicks led to sales. [emphasis added]

So, what exactly is the trademark owner fighting for here? Few consumers are clicking through the ads, and no consumer has yet spent any money on Allied, so there is no evidence of ACTUAL confusion or “diversion” or whatever fictional legal doctrine about consumer behavior the trademark owner is advancing. Some math: if Allied paid $10 for each click–an extremely high CPC–the total economic value of the ads at issue is about $1k. This is a bad ad buy by Allied, AND it’s a bad trademark enforcement decision by Porta-Fab. As I teach my students, Porta-Fab should have spent its enforcement budget on more marketing instead of more lawyers, which almost certainly would produce a higher ROI than this lawsuit did.

Case citation: Porta-Fab Corporation v. Allied Modular Building Systems, Inc., 2022 WL 4596646 (C.D. Cal. July 24, 2022). The CourtListener page.

