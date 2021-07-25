Google’s Search Disambiguation Doesn’t Create Initial Interest Confusion–Aliign v. lululemon

July 25, 2021 · by · in Marketing, Search Engines, Trademark

Aliign “is an event, lifestyle, and apparel company” allegedly with a first trademark use in 2011. Since 2014, they have sold a total of 7 units of apparel (5 of which were bought by the CEO’s friends). lululemon is the well-known yoga gear company. In 2008, it launched its successful “Align” yoga mat line. In 2015, it extended the “Align” mark to yoga apparel, which has generated $1B in sales. Aliign sued lululemon for trademark infringement. lululemon sought summary judgment.

I’ll concentrate on the initial interest confusion claim. The court says: “to survive summary judgment on an initial interest confusion claim, AAW must raise a question of material fact as to whether consumers searching for AAW’s product are confused and lured to lululemon’s products.” This sounds a lot like bait-and-switch, but the court still calls it initial interest confusion.

Aliign premised its IIC claim on Google search results for the phrase “aliign pants” and “aliign yoga pants.” In both cases, Google automatically substitutes “align” for “aliign” and shows the substituted results, while asking searchers if they want to “search instead” for “aliign.” Unsurprisingly, lululemon dominates the substituted search results.

If the searchers do choose the option to search “aliign,” the Aliign website is the first organic result but a lululemon ad appears above it.

The court treats this as a straightforward application of the MTM v. Amazon ruling. It analyzes two factors:

  • Purchaser sophistication. Both Aliign and lululemon sell premium yoga pants that cost 4x the pants you can buy at Target or Nordstroms, so the shoppers obviously are looking for something special.
  • Labeled search results. Google’s interface makes clear that it swapped the term and gives searchers an easy way to swap back. lululemon’s brand also displays prominently in its keyword ads. This clear labeling means it’s OK that lululemon also appears as the top ad on the “aliign” search results page.

Thus, “no reasonable juror could find that there is a likelihood that a reasonably prudent customer accustomed to online shopping will be confused by the Google search results.”

Implications

As usual, the “initial interest confusion” doctrine added nothing to the opinion. The court would still have to examine the ad contents, and the site it linked to, to evaluate consumer confusion. Then again, there’s almost no circumstance where “initial interest confusion” enhances a court’s analysis.

The court is essentially saying that Google’s prompt (“did you mean” X instead of Y?) helps consumers disambiguate Aliign and Align to realize they may be different. Thus, Google’s prompt dispels consumer confusion, not exacerbates it. For more on this, see my expert report in the Larsen v. Larson case.

Aliign spent a lot of money on this lawsuit, seemingly far disproportionate to the amount of money they expect to make from sales of their own goods (they made only 2 independent sales since 2014). If they really wanted to build their business, they could have invested that money into marketing instead of legal fees. The fact they chose to spend their money on their lawyers colors this lawsuit with a trollish hue.

Consistent with that, Aliign is spending more marketing dollars to appeal this lawsuit to the Ninth Circuit. As an outsider to this case, the First Rule of Holes comes to mind.

Case citation: Aliign Activation Wear, LLC v. lululemon athletica Canada Inc., 2021 WL 3117239 (C.D. Cal. June 7, 2021). The plaintiff is represented by Browne George Ross, the same law firm that brought the unsuccessful Prager U v. YouTube, Divino v. Google, and Newman v. Google cases.

More Posts About Keyword Advertising

* Ohio Bans Competitive Keyword Advertising by Lawyers
* Want to Engage in Anti-Competitive Trademark Bullying? Second Circuit Says: Great, Have a Nice Day!–1-800 Contacts v. FTC
Selling Keyword Ads Isn’t Theft or Conversion–Edible IP v. Google
Competitive Keyword Advertising Still Isn’t Trademark Infringement, Unless…. –Adler v. Reyes & Adler v. McNeil
Three Keyword Advertising Decisions in a Week, and the Trademark Owners Lost Them All
Competitor Gets Pyrrhic Victory in False Advertising Suit Over Search Ads–Harbor Breeze v. Newport Fishing
IP/Internet/Antitrust Professor Amicus Brief in 1-800 Contacts v. FTC
New Jersey Attorney Ethics Opinion Blesses Competitive Keyword Advertising (…or Does It?)
Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Dr. Greenberg v. Perfect Body Image
The Florida Bar Regulates, But Doesn’t Ban, Competitive Keyword Ads
Rounding Up Three Recent Keyword Advertising Cases–Comphy v. Amazon & More
Do Adjacent Organic Search Results Constitute Trademark Infringement? Of Course Not…But…–America CAN! v. CDF
The Ongoing Saga of the Florida Bar’s Angst About Competitive Keyword Advertising
Your Periodic Reminder That Keyword Ad Lawsuits Are Stupid–Passport Health v. Avance
Restricting Competitive Keyword Ads Is Anti-Competitive–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts
Another Failed Trademark Suit Over Competitive Keyword Advertising–JIVE v. Wine Racks America
Negative Keywords Help Defeat Preliminary Injunction–DealDash v. ContextLogic
The Florida Bar and Competitive Keyword Advertising: A Tragicomedy (in 3 Parts)
Another Court Says Competitive Keyword Advertising Doesn’t Cause Confusion
Competitive Keyword Advertising Doesn’t Show Bad Intent–ONEpul v. BagSpot
Brief Roundup of Three Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Developments
Interesting Tidbits From FTC’s Antitrust Win Against 1-800 Contacts’ Keyword Ad Restrictions
1-800 Contacts Charges Higher Prices Than Its Online Competitors, But They Are OK With That–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts
FTC Explains Why It Thinks 1-800 Contacts’ Keyword Ad Settlements Were Anti-Competitive–FTC v. 1-800 Contacts
Amazon Defeats Lawsuit Over Its Keyword Ad Purchases–Lasoff v. Amazon
More Evidence Why Keyword Advertising Litigation Is Waning
Court Dumps Crappy Trademark & Keyword Ad Case–ONEPul v. BagSpot
AdWords Buys Using Geographic Terms Support Personal Jurisdiction–Rilley v. MoneyMutual
FTC Sues 1-800 Contacts For Restricting Competitive Keyword Advertising
Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Will Go To A Jury–Edible Arrangements v. Provide Commerce
Texas Ethics Opinion Approves Competitive Keyword Ads By Lawyers
Court Beats Down Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit–Beast Sports v. BPI
Another Murky Opinion on Lawyers Buying Keyword Ads on Other Lawyers’ Names–In re Naert
Keyword Ad Lawsuit Isn’t Covered By California’s Anti-SLAPP Law
Confusion From Competitive Keyword Advertising? Fuhgeddaboudit
Competitive Keyword Advertising Permitted As Nominative Use–ElitePay Global v. CardPaymentOptions
Google And Yahoo Defeat Last Remaining Lawsuit Over Competitive Keyword Advertising
Mixed Ruling in Competitive Keyword Advertising Case–Goldline v. Regal
Another Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Infogroup v. DatabaseLLC
Damages from Competitive Keyword Advertising Are “Vanishingly Small”
More Defendants Win Keyword Advertising Lawsuits
Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails Badly
Duplicitous Competitive Keyword Advertising Lawsuits–Fareportal v. LBF (& Vice-Versa)
Trademark Owners Just Can’t Win Keyword Advertising Cases–EarthCam v. OxBlue
Want To Know Amazon’s Confidential Settlement Terms For A Keyword Advertising Lawsuit? Merry Christmas!
Florida Allows Competitive Keyword Advertising By Lawyers
Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Unceremoniously Dismissed–Infostream v. Avid
Another Keyword Advertising Lawsuit Fails–Allied Interstate v. Kimmel & Silverman
More Evidence That Competitive Keyword Advertising Benefits Trademark Owners
Suing Over Keyword Advertising Is A Bad Business Decision For Trademark Owners
Florida Proposes to Ban Competitive Keyword Advertising by Lawyers
More Confirmation That Google Has Won the AdWords Trademark Battles Worldwide
Google’s Search Suggestions Don’t Violate Wisconsin Publicity Rights Law
Amazon’s Merchandising of Its Search Results Doesn’t Violate Trademark Law
Buying Keyword Ads on People’s Names Doesn’t Violate Their Publicity Rights
With Its Australian Court Victory, Google Moves Closer to Legitimizing Keyword Advertising Globally
Yet Another Ruling That Competitive Keyword Ad Lawsuits Are Stupid–Louisiana Pacific v. James Hardie
Another Google AdWords Advertiser Defeats Trademark Infringement Lawsuit
With Rosetta Stone Settlement, Google Gets Closer to Legitimizing Billions of AdWords Revenue
Google Defeats Trademark Challenge to Its AdWords Service
Newly Released Consumer Survey Indicates that Legal Concerns About Competitive Keyword Advertising Are Overblown