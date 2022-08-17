Wrapping Up the “Lessons from the First Internet Ages” Project (New Content Alert!)

Last year, I was appointed a “Knight Visiting Scholar” along with Prof. Mary Anne Franks at the University of Miami. Working with John Sands and a team from the Knight Foundation, we assembled a major conference and an essay package from key influential figures in the Internet’s development. Those materials were released last Fall. You can read the essays and watch the videos here.

As a followup, some conference participants wrote reflections about the materials, including Cory Doctorow, Eric Goldman, Mike Masnick, Margaret O’Mara, Sarita Schoenebeck, and T.L. Taylor. There’s a lot of great additional insights in these followup posts, so I encourage you to check them out!

In addition, Mary Anne and I wrote up a methodology statement about the project. This probably will be the only time in our careers that Mary Anne and I write something together, so it’s a rare item.

