More Data on Online Age Authentication Balk Rates

In a prior post, I surveyed the rates at which consumers do not complete online age authentication processes, what I call the “balk” rate. There is no single canonical balk rate. It varies by destination behind the authentication wall, the method of authentication, demographics, and many other factors.

In my prior post, I mentioned a study from a mostly Carnegie Mellon team. I had seen a summary of the study, but the full study has now been posted. It’s worth digging into the details a little deeper.

Balk Rates by Modality

In the context of trying to complete the academic study, this chart summarizes the study participants’ balk rates by authentication modality:

Note 1: “checkbox” is self-attestation. That’s not credibly considered “authentication.”

Note 2: the email option said the process “analyzes the email’s registration source, associated employer information, and linked financial activities such as mortgages, credit cards, educational records, and consumer behavior patterns.” Though data mining sounds scary, the actual mechanics were vague and required no further effort from the consumer. This rarely will be a realistic option.

If we remove the self-attestation and the incompletely described email review options, consumers balk rates were a minimum of 48%. Study participants were trying to participate in an academic study, not complete a mission-critical life task, but if actual balk rates come anywhere close to 48%, it will completely upend the current Internet.

Efficacy of Balk Rates

The researchers also asked study participants to assess the likely efficacy of the various authentication methods. As you can see, consumers do not regard any of the techniques as particularly effective:

One participant quipped: “Chat gpt provide me an over 18 CA drivers license.”

As a bonus, the researchers said that only 0.86% of the study participants checked the study’s privacy policy. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

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