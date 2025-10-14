My Testimony Against Mandatory Online Age Authentication
I recently gave oral testimony to a committee of the New Zealand Parliament doing an inquiry into children’s harms online. My testimony was capped at 10 minutes, so I distilled my remarks into my 13 top objections to mandatory online age authentication.
If you want all of the supporting details, see my full Segregate-and-Suppress paper.
BONUS: I also recently guided a discussion about how companies are complying with age authentication mandates. My slide deck from that conversation.
Blog Posts on Segregate-and-Suppress Obligations
- Read the Published Version of My Paper Against Mandatory Online Age Authentication
- Prof. Goldman’s Statement on the Supreme Court’s Demolition of the Internet in Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton
- Court Permanently Enjoins Ohio’s Segregate-and-Suppress/Parental Consent Law–NetChoice v. Yost
- Arkansas’ Social Media Safety Act Permanently Enjoined—NetChoice v. Griffin
- Why I Emphatically Oppose Online Age Verification Mandates
- California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code (AADC) Is Completely Unconstitutional (Multiple Ways)–NetChoice v. Bonta
- Another Conflict Between Privacy Laws and Age Authentication–Murphy v. Confirm ID
- Recapping Three Social Media Addiction Opinions from Fall (Catch-Up Post)
- District Court Blocks More of Texas’ Segregate-and-Suppress Law (HB 18)–SEAT v. Paxton
- Comments on the Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton SCOTUS Oral Arguments on Mandatory Online Age “Verification”
- California’s “Protecting Our Kids from Social Media Addiction Act” Is Partially Unconstitutional…But Other Parts Are Green-Lighted–NetChoice v. Bonta
- Section 230 Defeats Underage User’s Lawsuit Against Grindr–Doll v. Pelphrey
- Five Decisions Illustrate How Section 230 Is Fading Fast
- Internet Law Professors Submit a SCOTUS Amicus Brief on Online Age Authentication–Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton
- Court Enjoins the Utah “Minor Protection in Social Media Act”–NetChoice v. Reyes
- Another Texas Online Censorship Law Partially Enjoined–CCIA v. Paxton
- When It Comes to Section 230, the Ninth Circuit is a Chaos Agent–Estate of Bride v. YOLO
- Court Dismisses School Districts’ Lawsuits Over Social Media “Addiction”–In re Social Media Cases
- Ninth Circuit Strikes Down Key Part of the CA Age-Appropriate Design Code (the Rest is TBD)–NetChoice v. Bonta
- Mississippi’s Age-Authentication Law Declared Unconstitutional–NetChoice v. Fitch
- Indiana’s Anti-Online Porn Law “Is Not Close” to Constitutional–Free Speech Coalition v. Rokita
- Fifth Circuit Once Again Disregards Supreme Court Precedent and Mangles Section 230–Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton
- Snapchat Isn’t Liable for Offline Sexual Abuse–VV v. Meta
- 2023 Quick Links: Censorship
- Court Enjoins Ohio’s Law Requiring Parental Approval for Children’s Social Media Accounts–NetChoice v. Yost
- Many Fifth Circuit Judges Hope to Eviscerate Section 230–Doe v. Snap
- Louisiana’s Age Authentication Mandate Avoids Constitutional Scrutiny Using a Legislative Drafting Trick–Free Speech Coalition v. LeBlanc
- Section 230 Once Again Applies to Claims Over Offline Sexual Abuse–Doe v. Grindr
- Comments on the Ruling Declaring California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code (AADC) Unconstitutional–NetChoice v. Bonta
- Two Separate Courts Reiterate That Online Age Authentication Mandates Are Unconstitutional
- Minnesota’s Attempt to Copy California’s Constitutionally Defective Age Appropriate Design Code is an Utter Fail (Guest Blog Post)
- Do Mandatory Age Verification Laws Conflict with Biometric Privacy Laws?–Kuklinski v. Binance
- Why I Think California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code (AADC) Is Unconstitutional
- An Interview Regarding AB 2273/the California Age-Appropriate Design Code (AADC)
- Op-Ed: The Plan to Blow Up the Internet, Ostensibly to Protect Kids Online (Regarding AB 2273)
- A Short Explainer of Why California’s Social Media Addiction Bill (AB 2408) Is Terrible
- A Short Explainer of How California’s Age-Appropriate Design Code Bill (AB2273) Would Break the Internet
- Is the California Legislature Addicted to Performative Election-Year Stunts That Threaten the Internet? (Comments on AB2408)
- Omegle Denied Section 230 Dismissal–AM v. Omegle
- Snapchat Isn’t Liable for a Teacher’s Sexual Predation–Doe v. Snap
- Will California Eliminate Anonymous Web Browsing? (Comments on CA AB 2273, The Age-Appropriate Design Code Act)
- Minnesota Wants to Ban Under-18s From User-Generated Content Services
- California’s Latest Effort To Keep Some Ads From Reaching Kids Is Misguided And Unconstitutional (Forbes Cross-Post)
- Backpage Gets Important 47 USC 230 Win Against Washington Law Trying to Combat Online Prostitution Ads (Forbes Cross-Post & More)
- Backpage Gets TRO Against Washington Law Attempting to Bypass Section 230–Backpage v. McKenna
- MySpace Wins Another 47 USC 230 Case Over Sexual Assaults of Users–Doe II v. MySpace
- MySpace Gets 230 Win in Fifth Circuit–Doe v. MySpace
- Website Isn’t Liable When Users Lie About Their Ages–Doe v. SexSearch