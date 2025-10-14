My Testimony Against Mandatory Online Age Authentication

I recently gave oral testimony to a committee of the New Zealand Parliament doing an inquiry into children’s harms online. My testimony was capped at 10 minutes, so I distilled my remarks into my 13 top objections to mandatory online age authentication.

If you want all of the supporting details, see my full Segregate-and-Suppress paper.

BONUS: I also recently guided a discussion about how companies are complying with age authentication mandates. My slide deck from that conversation.

