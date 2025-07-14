Read the Published Version of My Paper Against Mandatory Online Age Authentication
The final published version of my paper, “The ‘Segregate-and-Suppress’ Approach to Regulating Child Safety Online,” is now available. Some more context about this publication:
We’re on the cusp of major structural changes to the Internet as more websites and apps implement age authentication walls to confirm readers are adults. Another major rollout of these access barriers will occur soon courtesy of the UK Online Safety Act. These mandates are proliferating in the US, and that pace will quickly accelerate as state legislatures crank up age authentication-based censorship following the Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton opinion.
I wrote my Segregate-and-Suppress paper knowing that its publication date might come after the Supreme Court issued its FSC v. Paxton ruling. (In fact, the paper had finished all of its editing before the decision, but the journal published it a week after 🤷♂️). To avoid potential preemption, I decided early on that the paper wasn’t going to focus on the constitutional analysis.
Instead, the paper emphasized the many intractable problems with mandatory age authentication online. These critiques act as a policy checklist of sorts. You can use the paper to question anyone–policymakers or advocates–who urges the adoption of these mandates. Do they understand the consequences? Do they think they’ve mitigated the problems? Do they really care about the policy goals they claim to be advancing? Or are they just using those claims as a pretext to advance other goals, such as censorship?
In particular, the paper explains how the imposition of online age authentication mandates HARMS CHILDREN. This poses a major conundrum for advocates: the advocates claim the mandates will PROTECT children, but in fact their policies do the opposite. Now what?
The FSC v. Paxton ruling was a devastating blow to the Internet, but there is still a lot to fight for on this topic. Many existing online age authentication mandate laws in the US remain overreaching post-FSC v. Paxton. New online age authentication mandates that stray beyond the “obscene as to minors” swimlanes still will be subject to constitutional challenges. And most importantly, we can hold our policymakers accountable for their policy positions. Policymakers who support harming children–intentionally or not–deserve our opprobrium…and maybe do not deserve our votes…
