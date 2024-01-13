2023 Quick Links: Censorship

Age Authentication

* Axios: “Tech platforms struggle to verify their users’ age.” The article didn’t mention that mandatory online age authentication is also unconstitutional.

* Guardian: Australia will not force adult websites to bring in age verification due to privacy and security concerns

US

* California AB-1394: Commercial sexual exploitation: child sexual abuse material: civil actions:

(g) (1) A social media platform shall not knowingly facilitate, aid, or abet commercial sexual exploitation.

(2) For a violation of this subdivision, a court shall award statutory damages not exceeding four million dollars ($4,000,000) and not less than one million dollars ($1,000,000) for each act of commercial sexual exploitation facilitated, aided, or abetted by the social media platform.

(3) A social media platform shall not be deemed to be in violation of this subdivision if it demonstrates all of the following:

(A) The social media platform instituted and maintained a program of at least biannual audits of its designs, algorithms, practices, affordances, and features to detect designs, algorithms, practices, affordances, or features that have the potential to cause or contribute to violations of this subdivision.

(B) The social media platform took action, within 30 days of the completion of an audit described in subparagraph (A), designed to mitigate or eliminate the reasonably foreseeable risk that a design, algorithm, practice, affordance, or feature violates, or contributes to a violation of, this subdivision.

(C) The social media platform provided to each member of the social media platform’s board of directors a true and correct copy of each audit within 90 days of the audit being completed accompanied by a description of any action taken pursuant to subparagraph (B).

(4) Without in any way limiting the application of the term “knowingly” under paragraph (1), for purposes of this subdivision, a social media platform shall be deemed to have knowledge under paragraph (1) if all of the following are true:

(A) Material was reported to a social media platform using the mechanism required under subdivision (a) of Section 3273.66 for four consecutive months.

(B) The criteria set forth in paragraphs (1) to (3), inclusive, subdivision (a) of Section 3273.66 are established with respect to that reported material.

(C) The reported material was first displayed, stored, or hosted on the platform after January 1, 2025.

(5) As used in this subdivision, “facilitate, aid, or abet” means to deploy a system, design, feature, or affordance that is a substantial factor in causing minor users to be victims of commercial sexual exploitation.