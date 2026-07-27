Announcing the 2026 Edition of My Internet Law Casebook

I’m pleased to announce the 2026 edition (17th edition) of my Internet Law casebook, Internet Law: Cases & Materials. The book is available in multiple formats: a PDF for $10, a Kindle ebook for $10, a softcover version for $20, and a hardcover version for $28. [All printed versions come with a free PDF on request.] For my thoughts about self-publishing an ebook casebook, see this article.

If you’re an academic and would like a free evaluation PDF, email me. I can also share my course slide deck (over 400 slides). You might also check out (1) my Internet Law course page, which includes 29 years of syllabi, old exams, and sample answers, (2) my article on “Teaching Cyberlaw,” (3) my blog post on teaching Internet Law as an online-only course, and (4) my Canvas modules for my Fall 2021 online-only course (I can email you my most current modules on request).

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Last year, I made multiple big changes to the casebook. In contrast, this year, I only made one big change: I added the Cox v. Sony opinion and deleted Grokster and the copyright liability excerpt from the Frontier case. Due to the Cox opinion, I rewrote a lot of the copyright chapter.

Other changes of note: I added a new “Short Primer on Tracking Technologies” (an excerpt from Doe v. Adventist Health System/West). I added new notes about trespass to chattels and the Coase Theorem, the SAD Scheme, the Social Media Addiction cases, and more. I also rewrote the section about geolocation technologies.

On top of all of that, as usual, I made hundreds of edits throughout the book.

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Over the years, I’ve posted a number of book excerpts, including:

(Some of these excerpts are now outdated, but every year I update everything that’s still in the book).

As always, I invite your comments and questions.

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Table of Contents

I. What is the Internet? Who Regulates It?

Overview

Noah v. AOL (E.D. Va.)

Determining the Geographic Location of Internet-Connected Devices

II. Jurisdiction

Evaluating Personal Jurisdiction

Briskin v. Shopify (9th Cir. en banc)

III. Contracts

Chabolla v. ClassPass (9th Cir.)

Godun v. JustAnswer (9th Cir.)

Canteen v. Charlotte Metro Credit Union (N.C. Sup. Ct.)

IV. Trespass/Computer Fraud & Abuse Act

Review: the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act, 18 U.S.C. §1030 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1030], and California Penal Code §502 [https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=502.&lawCode=PEN]

Overview of Trespass to Chattels Doctrines

X v. Bright Data (N.D. Cal.)

V. Copyright

Copyright Basics (Copyright Office Circular 1)

Note About Fair Use

Griner v. King (8th Cir.)

Cartoon Network v. CSC (2d Cir.)

Cox v. Sony (Sup. Ct.)

Secondary Liability

Review: 17 U.S.C. §512 [http://www.copyright.gov/title17/92chap5.html#512]

Overview of Section 512(c)

UMG v. Shelter Capital (9th Cir. revised opinion)

Recap

Ticketmaster v. RMG

VI. Trademarks and Domain Names

Review: 15 U.S.C. §1114 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/1114], 15 U.S.C. §1125 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/1125], and 15 U.S.C. §8131 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/8131]

Trademark FAQs

Trademark Glossary

Domain Names and Metatags

Review: ICANN Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy [https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/policy-2024-02-21-en] and Rules for Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy [https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/udrp-rules-2024-02-21-en]

Lamparello v. Falwell (4th Cir.)

Promatek v. Equitrac (7th Cir.) Original Order and Revision

Search Engines

Review: Google’s Trademark Policy [https://support.google.com/adspolicy/answer/6118]

Lerner & Rowe v. Brown Engstrand & Shely (9th Cir.)

Secondary Trademark Liability

Tiffany v. eBay (2d Cir.)

VII. Content Regulation and Child Safety

Pornography Glossary

Moody v. NetChoice (U.S. Sup. Ct.)

A Note on Congress’ Early Regulation of Online Pornography

Free Speech Coalition v. Paxton (U.S. Sup. Ct.)

VIII. Defamation and Information Torts

Bauer v. Brinkman (Iowa Sup. Ct.)

47 U.S.C. §230

An Introduction to Section 230

A Note About FOSTA

Zeran v. America Online (4th Cir.)

Lemmon v. Snap (9th Cir.)

A Note on the Take It Down Act

Twitter v. Taamneh (U.S. Sup. Ct.)

Top Myths About Content Moderation

Section 230 and Foreign Liability for Third-Party Content

IX. Privacy

Review: 16 C.F.R. Part 312 [https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-16/chapter-I/subchapter-C/part-312]

Excerpts from 16 C.F.R. Part 312, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act’s Regulations

Overview of the E.U.’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and State Consumer Privacy Laws

Short Primer on Tracking Technologies

In re. Pharmatrak (1st Cir.)

X. Spam

Review: CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 [http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/PLAW-108publ187/pdf/PLAW-108publ187.pdf] and 16 C.F.R. Part 316 [https://www.ecfr.gov/current/title-16/chapter-I/subchapter-C/part-316]

XI. Social Media

People v. Lopez (Cal. App. Ct.)

Moreno v. Hanford Sentinel (Cal. App. Ct.)

REVIEW QUESTION ANSWERS