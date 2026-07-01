Court Rebuffs Emojico’s SAD Scheme TRO Request

This is a very recent Emojico SAD Scheme enforcement (filed last week). I’ve blogged a few Emojico cases before (see the link list below). Indeed, my interest in the SAD Scheme started with an Emojico case, so I pay a little extra attention to their litigation pratfalls. Here, a court easily and instantly flyswats away their bogus case.

Emojico started with the standard SAD Scheme argument that all of the defendants are counterfeiters, which necessarily proves they are infringers, res ipsa loquitor. The court doesn’t accept this simplistic syllogism:

Plaintiff has failed to show that the marks used by Defendants are similar; indeed, many of the marks are so dissimilar that the Court lacks the confidence required for the extraordinary remedy of a temporary restraining order that a factfinder would find in Plaintiff’s favor… the goods appear to be far from identical. For example, Defendant 2 sells a shower curtain with a lifelike image of man screaming. It is difficult to imagine how any consumer would be confused that the source of this product is Plaintiff, whose products use highly stylized, cartoon-like images of disembodied smiley faces.

I would show you the shower curtain image that unimpressed the court, but it remains sealed. 🤬 Not only that, but the court grants Emojico’s sealing request: “While the Court denies the motion for a temporary restraining order, the Court understands that public disclosure of the information filed under seal would, at this time, ’cause significant competitive harm’ to Plaintiff.” Ahem…more clarity please. Who are Emojico’s competitors, and how would they be helped by unsealing? In the interim, the rest of us can’t see or evaluate the basis of the court’s determination about mark dissimilarity.

In addition to the shower curtain example, the court enumerates other examples of defendants who probably aren’t infringing either (all from the still-sealed exhibit):

Defendant 4, selling a bathmat featuring illustrated jack-o-lanterns and smiling ghosts; Defendant 7, selling an abstract “glitch art poster” with no discernable faces whatsoever; Defendant 10, selling a pair of purple earbuds; Defendant 11, selling a digital alarm clock and nightlight roughly resembling a robot; Defendant 14, selling an alarm clock stylized as a television with antenna; Defendant 15, selling a shower curtain featuring an lifelike illustrated wolf; Defendant 17, selling a karaoke machine with cat ears; Defendant 18, selling a cinema light box with removable letters and symbols; and Defendant 19, selling an LED pixelated table lamp

Emojico’s trademark registrations cover a mind-boggling range of product classes, from ship hulls to penis enlargers, so it tracks that they think they could simultaneously be the source of shower curtains, earbuds, and karaoke machines with cat ears. 🙄

Emojico tried to salvage its case by invoking state trademark law, but it didn’t actually provide any independent support for the state law claim. I am not aware of a SAD Scheme case where state IP rights have been the only basis of a successful enforcement. If you’ve seen one of those, let me know.

The court notes that maybe some defendants are actually infringers, but it questions joinder: “Plaintiff has not convinced the Court that there are common issues of fact among all Defendants.” The court isn’t willing to sever those defendants either.

The court also chastizes Emojico’s prolixity: “Plaintiff’s memorandum of law in support of its motion for temporary restraining order exceed the Court’s page limits by 33 pages, and the Court is unlikely to grant such a motion in the future if requests are similarly unreasonable.”

As usual, GIFs like this come to mind when a plaintiff loses an unopposed motion this badly:

Then again, I hope the TRO denial is only the first of many adverse consequences that Emojico suffers for bringing this lawsuit.

Case Citation: emoji company GmbH v. The Individuals, Corporations, Limited Liability Companies, Partnerships, and Unincorporated Associations Identified on Schedule A, 2026 WL 1865118 (S.D.N.Y. June 29, 2026)