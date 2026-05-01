SAD Scheme Plaintiff Gets Default Win But Blows the Layup on Damages–Shenzen Huajie v. Shenzen Leyibei

This is a rare Seventh Circuit opinion on the SAD Scheme (it’s nonprecedential). The defense didn’t contest the appeal, but even without opposition, the rightsowner still whiffs.

The court contextualizes the case:

Intellectual property lawsuits like this one have flooded the Northern District of Illinois. In a typical case, the IP holder files trademark or copyright infringement claims against multiple foreign merchants selling goods on e-commerce platforms like Amazon or Etsy. The plaintiff joins the defendants in a single lawsuit, identifying them in a sealed document attached to the complaint as “Schedule A,” a practice that gives this increasingly common and controversial form of litigation its name. Before defendants are served, a Schedule A plaintiff seeks an emergency temporary restraining order, prejudgment restraint on the defendants’ assets, and electronic service of process, all ex parte. Often, defendants never respond or stop participating in litigation, so the district court must enter default and award statutory damages to the plaintiff with little or no information about the extent of the infringement. This case follows much of the typical Schedule A playbook. Since 2017, China-based Huajie has sold clothing under the “bellelily” trademark on the website www.bellelily.com. In 2021, Leyibei, also based in China, began selling similar clothing on its similarly named website, www.bellelliy.com. (The “I” and an “L” are transposed in the two names.)

The panel clearly knows about the SAD Scheme, even though it hasn’t heard many appeals yet. For example, the judges already know that SAD Scheme cases are “flooding” the court system and are “controversial.”

Note that this case involves two Chinese litigants fighting in U.S. courts. That is a thing nowadays. Apparently, the Chinese vendors have adopted the philosophy “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” The SAD Scheme gives them another tool to attack their competition. On the plus side, I guess the U.S. is exporting its litigation norms to foreigners. On the minus side, foreign competitor-on-competitor litigation sometimes has nothing to do with protecting U.S. consumers from harmful “counterfeits.” As the stereotype goes, the Chinese are skilled at copying U.S. innovations, and I guess the copiable innovations include the SAD Scheme.

Unlike many SAD Scheme cases, the defendant initially showed up to contest this lawsuit. However, by the time the rightsowner requested summary judgment, the defendant stopped participating.

As a result, the defendant defaulted, and the rightsowner submitted a proposed final judgment. The rightsowner’s proposed order was “barebones” and didn’t justify the rightsowner’s damages request. As a result, the lower court judge issued a final judgment that said the defendant’s infringement was willful and approved an injunction. However, instead of the rightsowner’s requested damages of $2M for willful trademark counterfeiting and $100k for cybersquatting, the district court–without explaining the decision–only awarded the mininum damages for each claim, i.e., $1k each claim, for a total of $2k. DOINK.

The rightsowner appealed the district court’s minimum damages award to the Seventh Circuit. The defendant didn’t show up to contest the appeal, so the rightsowner’s advocacy was completely unrebutted. And yet…the rightsowner still found a way to lose. DOINK AGAIN.

The per curiam opinion summarizes: “it may be better practice for district courts to briefly explain their reasoning in cases like this, but we decline to give Huajie a second bite at the apple.”

The opinion explains:

Huajie failed to offer evidence or arguments in favor of maximum damages, so the district court did not err by failing to offer a robust explanation of its ruling. Huajie argues that the district court should have circled back to its motion for summary judgment to search for support for its damages award. But it was Huajie’s job to make its case for maximum damages on default to the district court, not the court’s job to search through the record for support… After the district court entered default, Huajie needed to offer evidence and arguments in support of the damages award. But…its proposed order, unaccompanied by any contemporaneously filed motion for entry of default judgment, lacked any rationale to support the maximum award. Although Huajie sought maximum statutory damages in its earlier motion for summary judgment—arguing that only a substantial award could compensate it for its losses and deter future misconduct—it failed to direct the court to those earlier arguments. So Huajie invited the consequence of which it now complains… we affirm on a basis obvious from the record: nothing immediately available to the district court was adequate to support a $2 million award. Because Huajie failed to establish its entitlement to the considerable damages it requested, we uphold the district court’s award of minimum statutory damages. We also take this opportunity to remind litigants that the race is not over after the entry of default. A plaintiff with a default in hand still must support a request for damages with evidence and argument.

Judge Pryor dissents in an opinion that recaps a lot of the same material as the per curiam opinion, suggesting that Judge Pryor hoped to write the majority opinion. She says there’s not enough substance in the district court’s judgment to permit the appellate court to evaluate if the district court judge exercised his discretion properly:

The [district court’s] order does not explain how and why the district court landed on its statutory damages award for willful trademark infringement ($1,000) or cybersquatting ($1,000), and nothing else in the record provides any hints. There’s simply no indication the district court exercised its discretion… a district court must provide some explanation to support its exercise of discretion in fashioning an award of damages to satisfy due process and facilitate appellate review, even in Schedule A litigation regarding statutory damages

For that reason, Judge Pryor would have remanded the case so the lower court judge could explain the damages amounts.

I hear the point raised by Judge Pryor. Judicial rulings without explanations leave everyone scratching their head and stymie appellate review. For example, you may recall the avoidable drama created when the Fifth Circuit lifted the stay on Texas’ Social Media Censorship Act without issuing an opinion, making it virtually impossible to challenge at the Supreme Court. (The Supreme Court eventually eviscerated that law). However, in this case, the per curiam opinion persuasively explained that “Huajie invited the consequence of which it now complains” and doesn’t deserve a second bite at the apple.

When the dust settled, the rightsowner walks away with a whopping $2k in damages from this defendant, which is surely a substantial financial loss in light of the appeal costs. However, it also got an injunction, which may or may not be valuable.

* * *

It’s a bummer the Seventh Circuit once again didn’t substantively address the overall viability of the SAD Scheme. As I’ve repeatedly complained, the merits of SAD Scheme cases will rarely reach the appellate courts. The appellate courts’ silence helps the scheme persist.

At the heart of this appeal are two interrelated issues:

1) The rightsowner cut corners on its advocacy, not supporting its proposed final judgment with a rationale that the judge could rely on, and

2) The lower court judge (Judge Seeger, a savvy judge about SAD Scheme abuses) cut corners on issuing the final judgment. This might be the result of the extreme workloads that SAD Scheme cases impose on judges and/or the rightowner’s weak advocacy.

In my opinion, it’s always noteworthy when a plaintiff loses unopposed cases, because they are almost certain to win if they simply make a proper showing of their legal rights. Each time I wonder how they blew the layup.

Case Citation: Shenzhen Huajie Technology Co., Ltd. v. Shenzhen Leyibei Technology Co., Ltd., No. 25-2659 (7th Cir. April 29, 2026). The rightsowner’s lawyers were Adam Edward Urbanczyk and Brian M. Swift of AU LLC.