Chicago-Kent SAD Scheme Symposium TOMORROW

Dear Attendee:

We are contacting you on behalf of The Strategic Alliance for Fair Ecommerce (SAFE) since you are listed as a participant in the upcoming panel event at Chicago-Kent College of Law on September 26th. The event’s recommended reading list presents only a single viewpoint that portrays Schedule A cases negatively.

SAFE has prepared a Schedule A case Fact vs. Fiction summary that provides accurate information about Schedule A case practice. The summary includes Schedule A appellate and district court decisions that Chicago Kent has omitted from the recommended reading. We hope that you will take time to review our Fact vs. Fiction publication so that you are fully educated on Schedule A cases ahead of your panel.

[My comment: I omitted the link to their advocacy. Read the Eicher opinion instead.]

Please let us know if you have any questions. We look forward to an engaging panel on Friday.

Respectfully,

Amy C. Ziegler

President

SAFE Bar Association

Justin R. Gaudio

Secretary

SAFE Bar Association

Yanling Jiang

Treasurer

SAFE Bar Association