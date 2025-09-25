Chicago-Kent SAD Scheme Symposium TOMORROW

Tomorrow, the Chicago-Kent Law Review is hosting an online symposium entitled “Unsealing Schedule A.” Follow the link for free registration. I’m not speaking at the event, but I plan to attend and will likely be active during Q&A. I encourage you to attend.

* * *

In anticipation of this event, speakers at the event received the following email:

Dear Attendee:

We are contacting you on behalf of The Strategic Alliance for Fair Ecommerce (SAFE) since you are listed as a participant in the upcoming panel event at Chicago-Kent College of Law on September 26th.  The event’s recommended reading list presents only a single viewpoint that portrays Schedule A cases negatively.

SAFE has prepared a Schedule A case Fact vs. Fiction summary that provides accurate information about Schedule A case practice.  The summary includes Schedule A appellate and district court decisions that Chicago Kent has omitted from the recommended reading.  We hope that you will take time to review our Fact vs. Fiction publication so that you are fully educated on Schedule A cases ahead of your panel.

[My comment: I omitted the link to their advocacy. Read the Eicher opinion instead.]

Please let us know if you have any questions.  We look forward to an engaging panel on Friday.

Respectfully,

Amy C. Ziegler
President
SAFE Bar Association

Justin R. Gaudio
Secretary
SAFE Bar Association

Yanling Jiang
Treasurer
SAFE Bar Association

OK, so the “SAFE” group has a problem that the “event’s recommended reading list presents only a single viewpoint.” And yet….in a SAD Scheme ex parte TRO proceeding, the plaintiffs present only their single viewpoint to the judge. Is the SAFE group concerned about that too? Does the SAFE group think that defendants should be given a chance to provide accurate information at TRO proceedings? Given this context, the email senders have a lot of chutzpah and a lack of self-awareness. #StopTheSADScheme.

