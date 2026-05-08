SAD Scheme Defendant Gets Damages Payout from the Bond–Bright Head v. Schedule A Defendants
[This is a ruling from a month ago…I just learned about it.]
The court starts out: “Plaintiff’s pursuit of a preliminary injunction in this “Schedule A” patent infringement suit fizzled out after plaintiff abandoned its appeal of my order denying that relief.” The bond amount was $10k. One of the restrained defendants sought damages out of the bond.
The defendant claimed $94k of damages due to the TRO. The court said the evidence supporting the $94k wasn’t adequate.
As a plan B, the defendant sought the $10k bond. A subsequent defense affidavit cured some of the court’s initial evidentiary objections.
The plaintiff objected to the defendant’s evidence as “self-serving.” Say what?? Every litigant provides self-serving evidence–including the plaintiff’s “self-serving” allegations when it requested–and received–the improperly granted TRO. By design, the adversarial system of adjudication expects each side to tell their best story and discredit the other side’s best story. That system breaks down when proceedings are ex parte, like the TRO the court ordered, because the plaintiff’s self-serving statements can go unchecked. So it’s WILD for a SAD Scheme plaintiff to object that a *defendant’s* filing is self-serving. As the Genie said in Aladdin:
With the defendant’s additional evidence, the court awards the $10k bond to the defendant. While that amount probably doesn’t fully compensate the defendant for its losses, the defendant still got more justice than most SAD Scheme defendants get.
I’m blogging this incident because it raises an obvious question: how do, and should, courts determine the amount of bonds that SAD Scheme plaintiffs must post to support their TRO requests? I am not aware of any bond-setting formula that courts have adopted to calculate optimal bond rates. (If you are aware of any literature on this point, I’d appreciate the referral). As a result, courts seemingly set completely arbitrary bond amounts. Of course, the defense can’t request higher bond amounts in ex parte proceedings, so the court has no idea how much harm any defendant could suffer from the TRO.
In my study of SAD Scheme judicial standing orders, I noted that “As of December 29, 2025, the web pages of Judges Alonso, Durkin, and Valderrama (all N.D. Ill.) specify a presumptive bond amount of $1,000 per SAD Scheme defendant.” As the dollars at issue in this case suggests, that amount is almost certainly too little, perhaps by one or even two orders of magnitude.
Judges have the discretion to set higher bond amounts in SAD Scheme cases. To avoid outcomes like this case, I hope they will assert that discretion more aggressively. As a fallback plan, they should be more open to scrutinizing the plaintiff’s possible bad faith in requesting the TRO, so that a too-small bond amount doesn’t improperly cap the defendant’s damages.
Case Citation: Bright Head, LLC v. Schedule A Defendants, 1:24-cv-13410 (N.D. Ill. April 6, 2026). #StopTheSADScheme
Prior Blog Posts on the SAD Scheme
- Judge Shopping & Schedule A (Guest Blog Post)
- SAD Scheme Plaintiff Gets Default Win But Blows the Layup on Damages–Shenzen Huajie v. Shenzen Leyibei
- SAD Scheme Copyright Plaintiff Must Compensate Defendants–Shenzhen Langmi v. Schedule A Defendants
- A “But They’re ‘Counterfeiters’!” Argument Doesn’t Clinch a SAD Scheme TRO–Emojico v. Schedule A Defendants
- New Article Alert: “SAD Scheme Standing Orders”
- Greer Burns Law Firm Sanctioned for “Willfully Abusive” and “Egregious” SAD Scheme Judge-Shopping
- Schedule A: Ten Notable Developments in 2025 (Guest Blog Post)
- Second Circuit Rejects Email Service on Chinese Defendants in Baby Shark SAD Scheme Case
- 11th Circuit Sidesteps the SAD Scheme’s Problems–Ain Jeem v. Schedule A
- Another Shill Article Tries to Normalize the SAD Scheme
- Court Sanctions Plaintiff’s Lawyer for Unverified Claims That the Defendant Was Hiding–Guangzhou Youlan Technology Co. Ltd. v. Onbrill World
- SAD Scheme Cases Are a Cesspool of IP Owner Overreaches–Nike v. Quanzhou Yiyi Shoe Industry
- District of New Jersey Adopts SAD Scheme Standing Order
- Court “Sanctions” SAD Scheme Judge Shopping—Crimpit v. Schedule A Defendants
- Chicago-Kent SAD Scheme Symposium TOMORROW
- Amicus Brief Urges Seventh Circuit to Award Attorneys’ Fees in SAD Scheme Case–Louis Poulsen v. Lightzey
- Court Rejects Schedule A Claims Against Sellers of Compatible Parts/Accessories (Cross-Post)
- Judge Kness: the SAD Scheme “Should No Longer Be Perpetuated in Its Present Form”–Eicher Motors v. Schedule A Defendants
- SAD Scheme Lawyers Sanctioned for Judge-Shopping–Dongguan Deego v. Schedule A
- Judge Ranjan Cracks Down on SAD Scheme Cases
- Because the SAD Scheme Disregards Due Process, Errors Inevitably Ensue–Modlily v. Funlingo
- SAD Scheme-Style Case Falls Apart When the Defendant Appears in Court—King Spider v. Pandabuy
- Serial Copyright Plaintiff Lacks Standing to Enforce Third-Party Copyrights–Viral DRM v 7News
- Another N.D. Ill. Judge Balks at SAD Scheme Joinder–Zaful v. Schedule A Defendants
- Judge Rejects SAD Scheme Joinder–Toyota v. Schedule A Defendants
- Another Judge Balks at SAD Scheme Joinder–Xie v. Annex A
- Will Judges Become More Skeptical of Joinder in SAD Scheme Cases?–Dongguan Juyuan v. Schedule A
- SAD Scheme Leads to Another Massively Disproportionate Asset Freeze–Powell v. Schedule A
- Misjoinder Dooms SAD Scheme Patent Case–Wang v. Schedule A Defendants
- Judge Hammers SEC for Lying to Get an Ex Parte TRO–SEC v. Digital Licensing
- Judge Reconsiders SAD Scheme Ruling Against Online Marketplaces–Squishmallows v. Alibaba
- N.D. Cal. Judge Pushes Back on Copyright SAD Scheme Cases–Viral DRM v. YouTube Schedule A Defendants
- A Judge Enumerates a SAD Scheme Plaintiff’s Multiple Abuses, But Still Won’t Award Sanctions–Jiangsu Huari Webbing Leather v. Schedule A Defendants
- Why Online Marketplaces Don’t Do More to Combat the SAD Scheme–Squishmallows v. Alibaba
- SAD Scheme Cases Are Always Troubling–Betty’s Best v. Schedule A Defendants
- Judge Pushes Back on SAD Scheme Sealing Requests
- Roblox Sanctioned for SAD Scheme Abuse–Roblox v. Schedule A Defendants
- Now Available: the Published Version of My SAD Scheme Article
- In a SAD Scheme Case, Court Rejects Injunction Over “Emoji” Trademark
- Schedule A (SAD Scheme) Plaintiff Sanctioned for “Fraud on the Court”–Xped v. Respect the Look
- My Comments to the USPTO About the SAD Scheme and Anticounterfeiting/Antipiracy Efforts
- My New Article on Abusive “Schedule A” IP Lawsuits Will Likely Leave You Angry
- If the Word “Emoji” is a Protectable Trademark, What Happens Next?–Emoji GmbH v. Schedule A Defendants
- My Declaration Identifying Emoji Co. GmbH as a Possible Trademark Troll