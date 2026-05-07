Judge Shopping & Schedule A (Guest Blog Post)
By guest blogger Sarah Fackrell, Professor of Law at Chicago-Kent College of Law
Plaintiffs are often allowed to choose their own forum. But they’re not supposed to be able to choose their own judge. And yet, in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, some Schedule A plaintiffs appear to be doing just that.
For example, the maneuver I call “defendant pinching” generally goes like this: Plaintiffs will file Schedule A cases against some number of defendants. If they draw certain judges, they immediately amend their complaint to drop all but one of the defendants. They then refile a new case against the dropped defendants, which is randomly assigned to a new judge. Plaintiffs sometimes perform this maneuver repeatedly, amending down and refiling over and over again until they get one of a certain subset of the NDIL judges.
Some judges have called out—and even sanctioned—plaintiffs over this maneuver. When questioned, some plaintiffs have said that they using this maneuver to comply with the judges’ varying views on Schedule A joinder. Whatever the subjective intent may be, these maneuvers have the foreseeable effect of moving most of the plaintiffs’ Schedule A claims off the dockets of judges who have been skeptical (or even critical) of various parts of this litigation model and onto the dockets of the judges who have been more accommodating.
In my forthcoming article, Defendant Pinching & Pressing, I argue that this maneuver is a form of judge shopping. In doing so, I draw an analogy to roulette. Some people have analogized random judicial assignment to a game of roulette—spin the wheel, get a judge. But sometimes people cheat at roulette. They might increase their bet after they know where the ball will land (“bet pressing”) or reduce it (“bet pinching”). In either case, they’re changing the stakes of the game after the final result is known. Similarly, when Schedule A plaintiffs drop (or add) defendants, they’re changing the expected “payout” for the case. Plaintiffs shouldn’t be able to spin the judicial-assignment wheel over and over until they “win.” They don’t get to do it in other cases; I haven’t heard any compelling reason why they should get to do it in Schedule A cases.
This paper is very much still a work in progress. And it is, at least in one respect, already out of date. Since I finished the posted draft, it appears that at least some plaintiffs have switched to a new standard procedure: Upon drawing certain judges, they amend down to one defendant, wait a bit, and then voluntarily dismiss the remaining defendant. Due to all of the sealing, it’s not entirely clear whether or how the claims are being refiled. But given past practice, it would be surprising if they weren’t being refiled somewhere, somehow. If anyone out there has insights into this new maneuver—or thoughts on Schedule A judge-shopping more generally—please reach out. I’d love to hear your thoughts.
Prior Blog Posts on the SAD Scheme
- SAD Scheme Plaintiff Gets Default Win But Blows the Layup on Damages–Shenzen Huajie v. Shenzen Leyibei
- SAD Scheme Copyright Plaintiff Must Compensate Defendants–Shenzhen Langmi v. Schedule A Defendants
- A “But They’re ‘Counterfeiters’!” Argument Doesn’t Clinch a SAD Scheme TRO–Emojico v. Schedule A Defendants
- New Article Alert: “SAD Scheme Standing Orders”
- Greer Burns Law Firm Sanctioned for “Willfully Abusive” and “Egregious” SAD Scheme Judge-Shopping
- Schedule A: Ten Notable Developments in 2025 (Guest Blog Post)
- Second Circuit Rejects Email Service on Chinese Defendants in Baby Shark SAD Scheme Case
- 11th Circuit Sidesteps the SAD Scheme’s Problems–Ain Jeem v. Schedule A
- Another Shill Article Tries to Normalize the SAD Scheme
- Court Sanctions Plaintiff’s Lawyer for Unverified Claims That the Defendant Was Hiding–Guangzhou Youlan Technology Co. Ltd. v. Onbrill World
- SAD Scheme Cases Are a Cesspool of IP Owner Overreaches–Nike v. Quanzhou Yiyi Shoe Industry
- District of New Jersey Adopts SAD Scheme Standing Order
- Court “Sanctions” SAD Scheme Judge Shopping—Crimpit v. Schedule A Defendants
- Chicago-Kent SAD Scheme Symposium TOMORROW
- Amicus Brief Urges Seventh Circuit to Award Attorneys’ Fees in SAD Scheme Case–Louis Poulsen v. Lightzey
- Court Rejects Schedule A Claims Against Sellers of Compatible Parts/Accessories (Cross-Post)
- Judge Kness: the SAD Scheme “Should No Longer Be Perpetuated in Its Present Form”–Eicher Motors v. Schedule A Defendants
- SAD Scheme Lawyers Sanctioned for Judge-Shopping–Dongguan Deego v. Schedule A
- Judge Ranjan Cracks Down on SAD Scheme Cases
- Because the SAD Scheme Disregards Due Process, Errors Inevitably Ensue–Modlily v. Funlingo
- SAD Scheme-Style Case Falls Apart When the Defendant Appears in Court—King Spider v. Pandabuy
- Serial Copyright Plaintiff Lacks Standing to Enforce Third-Party Copyrights–Viral DRM v 7News
- Another N.D. Ill. Judge Balks at SAD Scheme Joinder–Zaful v. Schedule A Defendants
- Judge Rejects SAD Scheme Joinder–Toyota v. Schedule A Defendants
- Another Judge Balks at SAD Scheme Joinder–Xie v. Annex A
- Will Judges Become More Skeptical of Joinder in SAD Scheme Cases?–Dongguan Juyuan v. Schedule A
- SAD Scheme Leads to Another Massively Disproportionate Asset Freeze–Powell v. Schedule A
- Misjoinder Dooms SAD Scheme Patent Case–Wang v. Schedule A Defendants
- Judge Hammers SEC for Lying to Get an Ex Parte TRO–SEC v. Digital Licensing
- Judge Reconsiders SAD Scheme Ruling Against Online Marketplaces–Squishmallows v. Alibaba
- N.D. Cal. Judge Pushes Back on Copyright SAD Scheme Cases–Viral DRM v. YouTube Schedule A Defendants
- A Judge Enumerates a SAD Scheme Plaintiff’s Multiple Abuses, But Still Won’t Award Sanctions–Jiangsu Huari Webbing Leather v. Schedule A Defendants
- Why Online Marketplaces Don’t Do More to Combat the SAD Scheme–Squishmallows v. Alibaba
- SAD Scheme Cases Are Always Troubling–Betty’s Best v. Schedule A Defendants
- Judge Pushes Back on SAD Scheme Sealing Requests
- Roblox Sanctioned for SAD Scheme Abuse–Roblox v. Schedule A Defendants
- Now Available: the Published Version of My SAD Scheme Article
- In a SAD Scheme Case, Court Rejects Injunction Over “Emoji” Trademark
- Schedule A (SAD Scheme) Plaintiff Sanctioned for “Fraud on the Court”–Xped v. Respect the Look
- My Comments to the USPTO About the SAD Scheme and Anticounterfeiting/Antipiracy Efforts
- My New Article on Abusive “Schedule A” IP Lawsuits Will Likely Leave You Angry
- If the Word “Emoji” is a Protectable Trademark, What Happens Next?–Emoji GmbH v. Schedule A Defendants
- My Declaration Identifying Emoji Co. GmbH as a Possible Trademark Troll