February 19, 2026

I have posted a new essay entitled “SAD Scheme Standing Orders,” forthcoming later this year in the Chicago-Kent Law Review.

This essay discusses judicial standing orders regarding the SAD Scheme, which only started emerging about a year ago. Like all other aspects of the SAD Scheme, the proliferation of these standing orders flies under the radar because they are difficult to track. (I know it sounds weird that judges’ orders are not readily trackable; the essay discusses this). Even if you have been paying close attention to the SAD Scheme, you probably will be surprised by what I found.

Also, when I started the project, I expected to find an extensive civil procedure academic discussion about judicial standing orders. I didn’t. As a result, I think this essay adds to the academic discourse about the proper scope and limits of judicial standing orders.

The essay abstract:

The SAD Scheme is an abusive form of intellectual property enforcement that has quietly emerged as a significant part of current intellectual property practice. In response, a number of judges have recently adopted standing orders to regulate SAD Scheme practice in their courtrooms. This essay takes a snapshot of these standing orders and considers their appropriateness. It’s encouraging to see judges take steps to curb the SAD Scheme, but such efforts should embody the best practices of due process.

Note: The essay draft includes the Paul McCartney meme. I’m curious if the student editors will let it be or say that I have to hide the meme away.

