New Article Alert: “SAD Scheme Standing Orders”

I have posted a new essay entitled “SAD Scheme Standing Orders,” forthcoming later this year in the Chicago-Kent Law Review.

This essay discusses judicial standing orders regarding the SAD Scheme, which only started emerging about a year ago. Like all other aspects of the SAD Scheme, the proliferation of these standing orders flies under the radar because they are difficult to track. (I know it sounds weird that judges’ orders are not readily trackable; the essay discusses this). Even if you have been paying close attention to the SAD Scheme, you probably will be surprised by what I found.

Also, when I started the project, I expected to find an extensive civil procedure academic discussion about judicial standing orders. I didn’t. As a result, I think this essay adds to the academic discourse about the proper scope and limits of judicial standing orders.

The essay abstract: