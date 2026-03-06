A “But They’re ‘Counterfeiters’!” Argument Doesn’t Clinch a SAD Scheme TRO–Emojico v. Schedule A Defendants

I blog SAD Scheme cases when they catch my attention, not necessarily because they are the most consequential ones. I’m blogging this one mostly out of schadenfreude. Emojico–the company that has been menacing legtimate users of the word “emoji” for years and inspired my efforts to review the SAD Scheme in the first place–lost an unopposed ex parte TRO request. Whoops.

I’m a little confused by this lawsuit, because I thought Emojico had retrenched its usage of the SAD Scheme after it suffered a bad loss. I guess they are back? This time, they have a different law firm representing them (Marijan Stephan Hucke of Hucke & Sanker PLLC instead of Hughes Socol Piers Resnick & Dym).

In this case, Emojico sued 125 defendants using the SAD Scheme template. The court credits Emojico’s trademark registrations but questions Emojico’s explanation of the likelihood of consumer confusion. Emojico deployed its IP Privilege Card, saying it called the defendants “counterfeiters,” so why would it need to say more than that to establish consumer confusion? The court says…yes, you do need to say more than that…

Plaintiff makes no effort through argument or evidence to show that the products to which it affixes its trademark as a source of origin or sponsorship are substantially identical to or competitive with Defendants’ products, the sale of which Plaintiff seeks to restrain. Aside from a few conclusory lines in its memorandum in support of the temporary restraining order, it does not address the Polaroid factors at all. Plaintiff thus has not shown that it is entitled to a temporary restraining order against any of the Defendants

I’m always fascinated when rightsowners blow a shot on an open net in the form of losing a TRO request EX PARTE. It’s a bit like losing an election while running unopposed.

The court also questions joinder of the 125 defendants: “Plaintiff shall show cause by no later than March 11, 2026, why all Defendants except for the first-named one should not be dismissed from this action for misjoinder.” I have a hunch Emojico’s joinder explanations will not be any more persuasive than its other arguments.

Case Citation: Emoji Co. GmbH v. Schedule A Defendants, 2026 WL 594186 (S.D.N.Y. March 3, 2026)