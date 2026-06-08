Fifth Circuit Keeps Doing Fifth Circuit Things 📉–SEAT v. Paxton

This case involves a Texas statute (Senate Bill 2420, the App Store Accountability Act) requiring app stores to age-authenticate their users and obtain parental consent (among other requirements). I oppose this law and all other online age authentication mandates. The district court enjoined the law after applying strict scrutiny.

On appeal, the Fifth Circuit embraces its characteristic chaos. First, it stayed the injunction without issuing an opinion. This is always terrible. Lifting the injunction changes the status quo without explaining why, making it virtually impossible to appeal. Courts should never do this. The injunction stay also potentially unleashed immediate action from AG/Senate candidate Paxton, who would love to bring another lawsuit against Google and Apple to try to distract Texas voters from his multitudinous political and personal flaws.

Then, a few days after staying the injunction, the Fifth Circuit issued a written opinion that, as usual, is untethered from US law. The opinion is also inappropriately brief and characteristically deficient on actual fact analysis. The published opinion is issued per curiam, which I suspect was intended to protect the authoring judge from accountabiilty for this turd.

The Fifth Circuit Opinion

Intermediate Scrutiny, Not Strict Scrutiny

The opinion says intermediate scrutiny applies because:

App store transactions are commercial in nature. After all, users browsing an app store can see a catalog of applications, obtain additional information, and download or purchase an application. App listings propose commercial transactions, regardless of whether any monetary payment is made. In fact, the “payment” for apps that are purportedly “free” is access to user data and private information….Detailed user data, including that of minors, is the lifeblood of the app store monetization ecosystem.

There are several problems with this:

The fact that Google and Apple are for-profit entities and label themselves “stores” doesn’t automatically make everything they do “commercial speech.” Consider an analogy to Google search results. Some results are ads. Those are commercial speech. Some organic results are from commercial entitie hoping to catch customers. These may be commercial speech if they propose a transaction, but otherwise not. Some organic results are from non-commercial actors not looking to make any money at all. These are not commercial speech, even if Google is “monetizing” the page through the other ads elsewhere. Characterizing all Google search results as proposing a transaction would be a categorical error. I believe this opinion makes the same error for app store listings.

In particular, many apps may not be commercial offerings at all. They could be apps from government entities, nonprofits, schools, religious organizations, or altruits who are giving their apps away for free with no strings attached. If a religious organization passes out leaflets on the street, they are not engaging in a commercial transaction of transferring leaflets.

Many apps do not collect any private information from users, even if they are free-to-download. In those cases, there is no data “payment” at all. The opinion just made this fact up, using a factually unsupportable stereotype.

The age authentication mandate is imposed on the app stores, but the opinion seems to be discussing the listings from the app developers. Is the app store carrying those listings “proposing a commercial transaction”? Part of the regulated activity is allowing users to access the app stores in the first place, before the user sees any listings. So the court has shifted the timing of the legally regulated activity to tell the story it wants to tell.

This passage is consistent with the prevailing Fifth Circuit opinion-drafting ethos, where it’s OK if the court doesn’t have the facts it wants because it can fill in the gaps with fiction.

In a footnote, the opinion says “SB2420 may not regulate speech at all, given that it does not target any substantive content but instead regulates commercial conduct with an incidental relationship to speech.” The so-called “commercial conduct” here would be the distribution of speech (the apps), but sure, let’s call that “an incidental relationship to speech.” Too bad the panel didn’t write that opinion.

The opinion cites the FSC v. Paxton opinion only twice, neither time to engage with the Supreme Court’s extensive discussion about why intermediate scrutiny was appropriate for age authentication mandates only if the mandates supported restrictions on content that is obscene as to minors–which is not the case. No one really believes the Supreme Court meant what it said in the FSC case (or any other case the Court is issuing nowadays), but the Fifth Circuit couldn’t even be bothered to engage with the opinion text.

Application of Intermediate Scrutiny

The opinion offers these conclusory statements without any further fact analysis:

Requiring age verification, parental consent, and app-related content ratings likely directly and materially advances Texas’s substantial interest in protecting children’s data, safety, and privacy in a digital world. Thus, there is likely a “reasonable fit” between SB2420’s methods and goals allowing parents to direct and supervise children’s downloads of apps and in-app purchases. That some works protected by the First Amendment may be the object of app downloads or in-app purchases does not categorically exempt them from ordinary regulations governing commercial transactions.

Restating a doctrine’s elements, without applying any of the facts to the elements, is the kind of rookie mistake that earns a C grade at best on a 1L final exam.

Disregarding Statutory Exclusions

The parental consent requirements exclude “emergency services and apps provided by an entity that develops standardized tests for use in postsecondary education.” The opinion disregards the favoritism towards these two categories because:

the “emergency-services exception is not likely content-based but, instead, focuses on why the service is needed, not what is being communicated….Users do not need to create an account to access and use the emergency service app.” Huh? If the only type of permitted communication is content related to an emergency, how is that not content-based?

the standardized test exclusion “which focuses on the identity of the speaker, does not necessarily reflect a content preference, but rather the reality that students often need to take tests….The speaker-based distinction appears to be content-neutral, not content-based, in discriminating among ideas or viewpoints.” The exception is for exams, which sounds pretty content-based to me. As a cheat, the opinion adds that the district court could just sever this provision if it’s unconstitutional.

No Vagueness

The opinion says the mandatory content rating scheme isn’t vague because the app stores can assume the apps set their ratings in good faith. 🙄 The opinion says other challenged phrases are “plain and ordinary language [that] outlines its straightforward meaning” or have “well established and easily understood” meanings. Plus, there’s always the severability cheat.

Overbroad Injunction

The opinion says only the plaintiffs can receive the benefit of a court injunction, not any other regulated publishers. 🙄

Summation

The opinion rounds up its normative views:

The interests of Texas and the public interest coincide. Texas has a substantial, if not compelling, interest in protecting children, and parents need to have the necessary information to make informed choices affecting their children’s upbringing. The need to protect children is intensified in the digital world, where app stores have violated existing consumer protection and child privacy laws for years, despite a federal consent decree. Absent SB2420, parents’ ability to protect their children is imperiled because app stores have encouraged minors to download applications and make in-app purchases without giving parents accurate content information or obtaining their informed consent. Any purported burden on app stores and developers is minimal because SB2420 requires only “commercially reasonable” verification methods and allows developers to use “widely adopted industry standards” in determining age ratings and those related to corresponding content.

Just about every word in this summation is wrong or misleading. Read my Segregate-and-Suppress paper for a fuller explanation of why.

Implications

Observation #1: Google and Apple didn’t challenge the law. They may be among the wealthiest companies that have ever existed in human history, but they let proxies and others carry their water and tell their story.

Observation #2: Despite the ongoing legal proceedings, and without even waiting to see the written opinion, Google and Apple immediately folded after the Fifth Circuit stayed the injunction. Both immediately complied with the law (Apple, Google).

Observation #3: The pliability of Google and Apple is nothing new. They have kowtowed to censors throughout the globe, so why not do so in the US too? The app stores have zero backbone when it comes to defending their editorial decision-making. As a reminder, the app stores didn’t challenge any of the many TikTok bans, even those that directly banned app stores from distributing TikTok.

Observation #4: Now that Apple and Google have rolled, what is the likelihood they will undo their implementation if the law gets overturned on further proceedings? I would rank the odds at zero. Once a censorship infrastructure is implemented, it rarely is ripped back out. This type of sticky interim compliance is a prime reason why censors can win, even if they pass unconstitutional laws.

Observation #5: The likelihood that regulated publishers will engage in interim compliance shows some problems with the Moody v. NetChoice opinion, which raised the bar on facial constitutional challenges. (This opinion observes, without doing any of the analytical work, that “It is highly unlikely that Plaintiffs have met this ‘rigorous standard'” for a facial challenge set by the Moody decision). If a publishers has to break the law and expose itself to the associated legal consequences to find out if a law is unconstitutional, we get a lot more censorship compliance and a lot fewer constitutional challenges.

Case Citation: Students Engaged in Advancing Texas v. Paxton, No. 25-51073 (5th Cir. June 4, 2026)

* * *

Blog Posts on Segregate-and-Suppress Obligations