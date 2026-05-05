11th Circuit Rejects TOS Formation–Tejon v. Zeus

Prior blog post. This 11th Circuit decision involves the following screen:

In a split opinion, a majority says this TOS formation failed:

Zeus chose to bury the page containing that agreement behind a hyperlink that itself was written in small, gray text that Tejon did not have to click. This text was located beneath large, red action buttons that Tejon did have to click. Was the hyperlink text enough to put Tejon on notice that clicking on the large, red buttons would subject him to binding arbitration? We find that it was not.

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As usual, the majority starts with the wrap taxonomy. The majority says that there are only two wrap options: clickwrap or browsewrap. I wish there were zero nodes on the wrap taxonomy, but if we’re going to have a taxonomy, two nodes is too few to capture the diversity of TOS formation practices. Importantly, the majority doesn’t leave room to categorize the screen as a “sign-in-wrap,” which is how I think it would be how other circuits characterize it.

With only two choices, the majority says this TOS formation process is a “browsewrap.” (The dissent says the “parties agree that Zeus’s subscription page is a browsewrap agreement,” so the problem may lie in Florida/11th Circuit law forcing the binary choice). Once that wrap characterization is made, it’s pretty well accepted that browsewraps aren’t enforceable. In practice, the majority closely followed the Berman opinion from California, which was a sign-in-wrap opinion, and the majority had many other sign-in-wrap precedents to consider if it went looking. #EndTheWrapTaxonomy.

Despite the wrap tangent, the majority proceeds with the standard approach of reviewing whether the TOS disclosure was sufficiently conspicuous. The majority says no.

“Zeus placed [the hyperlink] beneath two large, red action buttons that were prominently featured at the center of the page.”

“Zeus’s terms of service hyperlink is printed in a small font on the bottom half of the page. It is easy to overlook given the larger font sizes and bolder colors of other elements on the page.”

“all the text below the red action buttons, including the hyperlinked terms, appears in a dim, gray color.” The “dim” color phrase reminds me of the Chabolla reference to “timid” fonts.

The underlined text was indistinguishable from the other text, and “Zeus’s hyperlink is not highlighted in a different color and is not in all capital letters.” CAPITAL LETTERS…SERIOUSLY?

“Zeus’s terms of service notice simply does not say anything about arbitration. It would have been simple enough for Zeus to state plainly that clicking on one of the red buttons would subject any dispute between the user and Zeus to binding arbitration….Zeus chose instead to place the provision on a separate terms of service page. Having made that choice, it was required to design its website to ensure that a reasonable user would know to click to view the terms of service page, and it failed to do so.” Ugh, I’ve complained many times about this problem with layered notice. A court can always second-guess that the layered notice should have included the thing that is being contested by the plaintiff. This makes layered notices impossible because the top layer has to reference every possibly challengable term, which is all of them.

Notice that the majority doesn’t engage with the transaction context, another key part of the Ninth Circuit Chabolla/Godun tests. In general, the Ninth Circuit presumes that consumers signing up for a subscription will expect terms to govern their ongoing relationship. The majority doesn’t consider that possibility.

The majority summarizes:

None of the things that we have discussed—location on the page, font size, contrasting color, capital letters, underlining, informational content, and so forth—is individually required to pass a conspicuousness assessment. The point of these design elements is to place a reasonably prudent internet user on notice of the agreement at issue. The internet site owner may utilize some combination of these elements, or perhaps something else entirely, to bring attention to the agreement. Even better, the owner could use a clickwrap agreement. But Zeus chose to do none of this.

Judge Branch, a TAFS judge, dissented. She says the “hyperlink was centrally positioned directly beneath the action buttons, where the user’s attention is easily drawn; colored in light gray to contrast with the black background; underlined; appeared the same size as most of the text on the page; and set apart from a block of text below. A reasonably prudent person would not have missed it.”

(As usual, there was zero empirical support from either the majority or dissent for any assessment of what a reasonable consumer would think).

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This ruling brings to mind the lament of Judge Bybee in the Chabolla decision: “Our decision today will drive websites to the only safe harbors available to them, the clickwrap or scrollwrap agreements.” You’ve been warned (repeatedly).

Case Citation: Tejon v. Zeus Networks, LLC, Case No. 24-11114 (11th Cir. May 1, 2026)

BONUS: U.S. v. Blocker, No. 25-1536 (7th Cir. May 5, 2026)