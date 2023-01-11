What Consequences for High School Freshmen’s Racist Online Petition?–Plaintiff A v. Park Hill School District

Yet another case involving high school students being disciplined for doing stupid things online. Ugh.

This case involves high school freshmen at a Missouri public school. In September 2021, while riding on a school bus to a football game, Plaintiff A created a Change.org petition entitled “Start slavery again” targeting a peer, TRL. Plaintiff A added a photo of TRL to the petition plus other racist remarks. Plaintiff A claims that he did all this with TRL’s consent and encouragement, but TRL later disputed that characterization. Plaintiff A circulated the petition to the school football team. Plaintiff B commented “I love slavery.” Plaintiff C commented “i hate blacks.” Plaintiff D commented “I want a slave.” TRL also signed the petition. The petition went viral and garnered national press coverage, such as PBS.

The plaintiffs claimed they were “participating in the joking of 14- and 15- year-olds, and the context was interracial good-humored and friendly bantering without any suggestion of demeaning or hurtful acts.” Even if that were true (which is hard to believe because this GenXer doesn’t find any of this remotely amusing), this is a heartbreaking situation.

First, I wonder if the high school freshmen do not fully understand what slavery means or why it’s never a joking matter. It’s easy for me as an outsider to heavily criticize young teens for making these choices, but it may not be fair to do so without knowing what they were taught and how they were socialized. Did the kids fail their parents, teachers and community, or did the teachers, parents, and community fail them?

Second, high school freshmen are notorious for making edgy choices and testing limits. It would be weird if they didn’t. Given their immaturity, we don’t treat or punish them as if they are adults.

Third, even if the teens didn’t intend to, their actions undoubtedly harmed their community. So what’s the best way to redress that harm? As an outsider, this looks like an ideal situation for restorative justice.

In light of all of those dynamics, what should the school district do about the petition? Should it treat this as a pedagogical/rehabilitative opportunity or a punitive one? What’s the best way to guide these high school freshmen towards becoming well-functioning members of our society?

This school chose the punitive route. It expelled Plaintiff A. It also suspended the other 3 commenters for the rest of the academic year (170 days) and required them to do 10 hours of DEI training. The plaintiffs sued the school district for the discipline. The court upheld it (without citing the Mahanoy case). The court says:

Defendants maintained Policies that prohibited discriminatory and racist behavior. It is undisputed that Plaintiffs created the Petition containing racially inflammatory statements. The record indicates that the Petition caused a disruption and fear among the students at PHS and was shared on social media…. It may be true that Plaintiffs, fourteen- and fifteen-year-old boys, made a serious error in judgment and could have never envisioned this result. However, Plaintiffs presented no legal authority showing that the Court may revisit Defendants’ actions

In other words, the school had discretion about how to proceed. It’s the school’s prerogative to go the punishment route even if a pedagogical or rehabilitative route might have been more likely to lead to long-term pro-social outcomes.

Case citation: Plaintiff A v. Park Hill School District, 2023 WL 121991 (W.D. Mo. Jan. 6, 2023). The complaint.

