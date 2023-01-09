Facebook Defeats Lawsuit Over Account Suspension for a Voting Misinformation “Joke”–Hall v. Meta
James A. (Jim) Hall was a candidate for the Arkansas House of Representatives. Right before the November 2022 election, Facebook temporarily suspended his account, cutting off his access to 2.5k friends/followers. This sounds like a potentially problematic move by Facebook, but it’s possibly also relevant that Hall’s 2016 campaign was undermined by his conviction for criminal harassment. Furthermore, Hall says his suspension was in response to what he called “a sarcastic, humorous and satirical post…Republicans vote Nov 8—Democrats vote Nov 9th.” Wow, that’s such a humorous joke. 😑
In the November 2022 elections, Hall got less than 18% of the vote, so the odds that Facebook’s actions changed the election outcomes seem quite low. Nevertheless, Hall sued Facebook pro se/IFP. You know how well that went.
First Amendment. “Hall does not dispute that Facebook is a private entity. Instead, he argues Facebook is a public forum and therefore became a state actor.” Ugh, these state action cases seem endless. The court, citing Halleck, Prager, and Trump v. Twitter, easily rejects the argument. (Apparently, Hall borrowed extensively from Trump’s complaint, which is rarely a winning legal strategy). The court summarizes:
Facebook cannot to be deemed to be a state actor when it applied its own “community standards” when placing a temporary ban on Hall’s account. First, the alleged First Amendment deprivation did not result “from the exercise of a right or privilege having its source in state authority.” Second, Facebook was not “performing a traditional, exclusive public function” or acting jointly with the government in making the decision. While Facebook undoubtedly provides a public forum, the alleged government involvement is at best speculative. Under traditional state action analysis, Hall has failed to state a plausible First Amendment claim against Facebook.
This is obviously the right result, though the language “Facebook undoubtedly provides a public forum” isn’t ideal because it mixes state action vernacular with private action.
Section 230’s Constitutionality. Hall lacked standing. “Hall has alleged that Facebook would not have banned his account but for the existence of § 230. As in the Twitter case, the Court ‘declines to accept such speculative and conclusory allegations as grounds for a declaratory judgment claim.’…The alleged injury-in-fact caused by the ban on his Facebook account cannot be said to be fairly traceable to § 230, and finding § 230 unconstitutional would have only the most speculative effect on Facebook’s actions.”
Reminder: Florida’s Social Media Censorship law almost certainly would have prevented Facebook from taking action on Hall’s account because of its protectionism for political candidates, no matter how deranged, pernicious, or disruptive they are. The 11th Circuit enjoined this part of the law, but who knows what the Supreme Court will do.
For more on lawsuits over account terminations and content removal, see this article.
Case citation: Hall v. Meta, Inc., 2022 WL 18109625 (W.D. Ark. Dec. 14, 2022). The supervising judge approved the magistrate’s report on Jan. 4.
Selected Posts About State Action Claims
- Prager’s Lawsuit Over Biased Content Moderation Decisively Fails Again (This Time, in State Court)–Prager v. YouTube
- The 5th Circuit Puts the 1st Amendment in a Blender & Whips Up a Terrible #MAGA Kool-Aid–NetChoice v. Paxton
- Facebook Defeats Jawboning Lawsuit Over COVID Misinformation Removal–Rogalinski v. Meta
- Another Account Suspension Case Yeeted–Rangel v. Dorsey
- Another Failed Lawsuit Over Trump’s Deplatforming–Rutenberg v. Twitter
- COVID Skeptic Loses Lawsuit Over Account Terminations–Hart v. Facebook
- Twitter Defeats Trump’s Deplatforming Lawsuit–Trump v. Twitter
- Account Suspension Lawsuit Against Twitter Survives Motion to Dismiss–Berenson v. Twitter
- Another Failed Lawsuit Over Facebook’s Content Removals–Brock v. Zuckerberg
- Section 230 Survives Yet Another Constitutional Challenge–Huber v. Biden
- Another Court Says Facebook Isn’t a State Actor–McWaters v. Houston
- Another Anti-Vaxxer Jawboning Lawsuit Fails–ICAN v. YouTube
- The First Amendment Protects Twitter’s Fact-Checking and Account Suspension Decisions–O’Handley v. Padilla
- One More Time: Facebook Isn’t a State Actor–Atkinson v. Facebook
- Two More Courts Tell Litigants That Social Media Services Aren’t State Actors
- Government Jawboning Doesn’t Turn Internet Services into State Actors–Doe v. Google
- Anti-Zionist Loses Lawsuit Over Social Media Account Suspensions–Martillo v. Facebook
- Court Nopes Another Lawsuit Over Facebook Suspensions–Orders v. Facebook
- Facebook Defeats Lawsuit By Publishers of Vaccine (Mis?)information–Children’s Health Defense v. Facebook
- Court Rejects Lawsuit Alleging YouTube Engaged in Racially Biased Content Moderation–Newman v. Google
- Yet Another Court Says Facebook Isn’t a State Actor–Brock v. Zuckerberg
- YouTube (Again) Defeats Lawsuit Over Content Removal–Lewis v. Google
- When It Came to @RealDonaldTrump, Twitter Couldn’t Please Everyone–Rutenberg v. Twitter
- Another Must-Carry Lawsuit Against YouTube Fails–Daniels v Alphabet
- Newspaper Isn’t State Actor–Plotkin v. Astorian
- An Account Suspension Case Fails Again–Perez v. LinkedIn
- Are Social Media Services “State Actors” or “Common Carriers”?
- Google and Twitter Defeat Lawsuit Over Account Suspensions/Terminations–DeLima v. Google
- More Plaintiffs (and Lawyers) Need To Be Reminded That YouTube Isn’t a State Actor–Divino v. Google
- Facebook Isn’t a Constructive Public Trust–Cameron Atkinson v. Facebook
- Google and YouTube Aren’t “Censoring” Breitbart Comments–Belknap v. Alphabet
- LinkedIn Isn’t a State Actor–Perez v. LinkedIn
- Section 230 Preempts Another Facebook Account Termination Case–Zimmerman v. Facebook
- Section 230 Ends Demonetized YouTuber’s Lawsuit–Lewis v. Google
- Court Rejects Another Lawsuit Alleging that Internet Companies Suppress Conservative Views–Freedom Watch v. Google
- Another Suspended Twitter User Loses in Court–Wilson v. Twitter
- First Voters Reject Tulsi Gabbard, Then a Judge Does–Gabbard v. Google
- YouTube Isn’t a State Actor (DUH)–PragerU v. Google
- Facebook Still Isn’t Obligated to Publish Russian Troll Content–FAN v. Facebook
- Vimeo Defeats Lawsuit for Terminating Account That Posted Conversion Therapy Videos–Domen v. Vimeo
- Russia Fucked With American Democracy, But It Can’t Fuck With Section 230–Federal Agency of News v. Facebook
- Private Publishers Aren’t State Actors–Manhattan Community Access v. Halleck
- Your Periodic Reminder That Facebook Isn’t a State Actor–Williby v. Zuckerberg
- Section 230 Protects Facebook’s Account and Content Restriction Decisions–Ebeid v. Facebook
- Court Tosses Antitrust Claims That Internet Giants Are Biased Against Conservatives–Freedom Watch v. Google
- Twitter Isn’t a Shopping Mall for First Amendment Purposes (Duh)–Johnson v. Twitter
- YouTube Isn’t a Company Town (Duh)–Prager University v. Google
- Facebook Defeats Lawsuit By User Suspended Over ‘Bowling Green Massacre’–Shulman v. Facebook
- Yelp, Twitter and Facebook Aren’t State Actors–Quigley v. Yelp
- Facebook Not Liable for Account Termination–Young v. Facebook
- Online Game Network Isn’t Company Town–Estavillo v. Sony
- Third Circuit Says Google Isn’t State Actor–Jayne v. Google Founders
- Ask.com Not Liable for Search Results or Indexing Decisions–Murawski v. Pataki
- Search Engines Defeat “Must-Carry” Lawsuit–Langdon v. Google
- KinderStart Lawsuit Dismissed (With Leave to Amend)
- ICANN Not a State Actor