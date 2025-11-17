Terminated User Loses Lawsuit Against Facebook–Hunt v. Meta
“Plaintiff alleges that Meta deleted and blocked his Instagram and Facebook posts causing him ‘lost [sic] of earning, loss of earning capacity, damage to reputation in the past and future and mental anguish in the past and future.’…Plaintiff alleges that Meta violated their First Amendment right of free speech.” The lawsuit fails fast.
First Amendment. “Plaintiff fails to make any argument that the First Amendment applies to Meta, a private corporation. Based on the foregoing, and the Supreme Court’s clear guidance that the First Amendment applies only when a government interferes with speech, the Court finds that Plaintiff’s First Amendment claim against Meta fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted.”
Eighth Amendment Cruel and Unusual Punishment. “Given the Supreme Court’s clear guidance that the Eighth Amendment applies to governmental actors, not private actors, the Court finds that Plaintiff’s Eighth Amendment claim against Meta fails to state a claim upon which relief can be granted, and thus, should be dismissed.”
The Eighth Amendment argument is relatively novel (if obviously flawed). Otherwise, this is a standard account termination/content removal failed lawsuit.
Case Citation: Hunt v. Meta Platforms, Inc., 2025 WL 2902968 (S.D. Tex. Oct. 13, 2025)
