Jess Miers Reflects on the Blogiversary (Part 6 of 10)

Continuing with the blog’s celebration of its 20 year blogiversary, I’m sharing this reflection from Jess Miers.

__

My name is Jess Miers, and I am a legal academic and a passionate advocate for the Internet. The blog holds a profoundly special place in my life for countless reasons, most notably because it dramatically altered the course of my career. As an avid reader, contributor, and self-proclaimed ‘superfan,’ I have witnessed firsthand how transformative this resource can be.

My engagement with the blog began at the age of 17, during my senior year in high school. As graduation approached, I felt increasingly uncertain about my future. Although I had chosen to major in Computer Science due to my love of technology—dating back to my first experiences with a computer at age 4—programming alone did not fulfill my ambitions. This realization was unsettling, given the trajectory I saw my career taking.

In search of clarity, I enrolled in a Computer Ethics and Law course in my final semester. It was here that I first encountered the complexities of Section 230 through the landmark case, Reno v. ACLU. My final paper on Section 230 and child online privacy laws led me to a pivotal resource: the blog. What began as academic necessity soon turned into a passion, as I delved deeper into the blog’s contents for fun.

The turning point came the summer after my graduation. Working as a software engineer for a defense contractor—a role I found deeply unsatisfying—I sought solace in the blog on quieter days, especially from its articles on Section 230. My fascination with the First Amendment and the Internet deepened, and it was during one reflective evening in a dimly lit office cubicle in DC that I decided to change my life’s direction. Inspired by an article that shifted my entire perspective on Internet regulation, I resolved to leave my job, enroll in law school, and specialize as an Internet lawyer with a focus on intermediary liability.

Throughout law school, the blog was not just a supplement to my education—it was a cornerstone. As I revisited articles with a more discerning eye, I gained a deeper understanding of the nuances that had previously eluded my undergraduate self. This intellectual curiosity distinguished me from my peers and facilitated engaging discussions with technology law experts at various student networking events. By my third year, I even had the honor of guest-writing for the blog, which provided me with unparalleled credibility and opened doors to once-unimaginable opportunities in the tech industry.

Early in my career, I quickly became recognized as an expert on Section 230 and a knowledgeable enthusiast of the blog itself. Colleagues often sought my insights, asking, “Has Eric covered this?” I could reliably provide the necessary articles, which were then transformed into legal briefs, talking points, and documents for policymakers.

As my career progressed, my engagement with the blog sharpened, watching for articles and updates crucial for my work in legal and tech policy. In the swiftly changing realm of technology policy, there is no time to sift through lengthy judicial decisions or intricate legislative proposals. The blog’s succinct and accurate analysis proved invaluable, empowering me to efficiently prepare for significant discussions and testimonies. This was especially important as, over recent years, both federal and state policymakers have increasingly flooded the zone with complex and disruptive policies aimed at extinguishing our digital freedoms. The blog’s ability to highlight what was essential—and disregard what was not—allowed me to stay focused. Not only that, its guaranteed reliability offered instant access to critical information, often just as I was about to engage in high-stakes meetings with congressional staff.

Now, as a law professor, the blog serves as both an invaluable teaching tool (recently I assigned my students this article from guest-blogger Kieran McCarthy on the complex landscape of data scraping law) and a rich source of research material. More importantly, in an era where history risks being forgotten or rewritten, the blog stands as a time-tested record of the Internet’s evolution. It not only educates current and future generations about the challenges and milestones of Internet regulation but also serves as a stark reminder of the lessons we must remember.

Indeed, the blog has been instrumental in documenting our complex relationship with Internet governance over the past two decades, from the SOPA/PIPA debates to the ramifications of SESTA-FOSTA. Its archives are not just records; they are lessons about overzealous regulatory blunders we must remember.

The Internet remains a crucial battlefield in our fight against the encroachment of authoritarianism and the erosion of civil liberties. Now more than ever, the role of independent journalists and blogs is critical, especially as mainstream media increasingly falls under the influence of billionaires and government interests. In this climate, Eric stands out as a bastion of integrity. His work is not just informative; it is vital.

__

Coverage of the 20 year blogiversary:

Part 1: Celebrating the Blog’s 20th Blogiversary

Part 2: How Has the Blog Changed Over the Past 20 Years?

Part 3: Who Reads the Blog, and Why?

Part 4: Readers’ Favorite Topics, Posts, and Memes

Part 5: How the Blog Helps Readers

Part 6: Jess Miers Reflects on the Blogiversary

Part 7: Ethan Ackerman Reflects on the Blogiversary

Part 8: Guest Bloggers of the Technology & Marketing Law Blog

Part 9: How Information Consumption Habits Have Changed Over the Years

Part 10: What Will This Blog Look Like in 10 Years?

Coverage of the 10 year blogiversary:

Part 1: Happy 10th Blogiversary!

Part 2: The Blog’s Impact

Part 3: The Blogosphere’s Evolution

Part 4: Changes in Internet and IP Law

Bonus: A Video Interview About the Blog