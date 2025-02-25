Blogiversary: How the Blog Helps Readers (Part 5 of 10)

I’m continuing my coverage of the blog’s 20th blogiversary. I asked blog readers to explain how the blog helps them. Some of the answers I got:

__

“Professionally, the various click wrap cases and explanations have been the most helpful. The clear and straightforward explanations are far better than anything I’ve learned in an educational setting. Personally, I feel better informed about topics such as SLAAP laws, Section 230, and more.”

__

“I spent countless hours trying to get some sense and reason out of why my tiny hobby business selling handmade and repurposed Betty Boop & other earrings and vintage clothes, was being targeted and shut down [by the SAD Scheme].

I reached out to Etsy many times. They ghosted me and then banned me from asking for information from Etsy community help pages.

I reached out to Fleischer studios who purport to own this cartoon figure but whose claims are disputed. No answer. I reached out to their public relations department who said they would get back to me but didn’t.

I reached out to the “fledgling” attorneys AM Sullivan targeting me. Eventually after months the attorneys allowed my online shop to be reinstated. THEN they targeted me AGAIN and closed my Etsy shop plus my Australian PayPay as well. No compensation paid or offered.

For legitimate businesses with lots of $ tied up, many are forced to pay the attorneys to have their cash flow reinstated. It’s an unconscionable type of ransom blackmail operating in plain sight.

I was targeted during Covid lockdowns. I was completely disheartened, worn out with worry and fear and frustration. Lost interest in my small hobby shop adventure. Even to this day.

Finally I found out through your blog what was going on. Eric, you are like a knight in shining armour. Bless you for taking on this despicable dragon.”

__

“The collection and analysis of Section 230 cases really is phenomenal; helped me a lot when prepping for [litigating a] Google case”

__

“A lot of your posts / stories / cases you cover make fun dinner conversation.” [Eric’s comment: I agree! But the universe of other people who would want to discuss blog topics over dinner is very, very small LOL]

__

“This is the only blog that I read religiously. It has helped keep me informed on topics I’m not familiar with. It has also made me want to do my own blogging—one of the reasons why I joined my current org, which maintains a blog that I can contribute to. Your blog continues to inspire me to read the court filings and offer my own analysis, instead of just compiling what other reporters have already said about a case.”

__

“A funny story: when I teach my junior colleagues some of the concepts I’ve learned from your blog, they think I have some kind of secret magical knowledge about U.S. law! But really, it’s thanks to your articles, courses, and my own research into the cases you’ve analyzed. For example, after reading your posts, we updated all our website hyperlinks to make them blue and clearly visible.”

__

“Just by quicky reading your summary I feel I am up to date in US internet law and IT law, as an internet lawyer we need to be updated always of foreign law ”

__

“The blog is an incredible resource for lawyers, academics, and others interested in law and technology cases and developments…I have cited the blog in my research, consulted it to learn about current litigation, assigned posts to students in several of the courses I teach, and recommended it as a source of legal news to folks looking to stay abreast of issues.”

__

