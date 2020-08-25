Want to Know What I Did This Summer? A Roundup of My Projects During the Pandemic Summer

I had Spring semester off from teaching, so I was on “summer” break all of 2020. That break is over now; I’m already a week-and-a-half through the semester. I’ve completed numerous projects since the pandemic shutdown (which I’m dating as March 10, when I took my last airplane flight), some of which I have not previously announced here, so this post will round up what I’ve been doing and what you might have missed.

Books

Published the 2020 edition of my Internet Law casebook.

Published the 5th edition of the Advertising and Marketing Law casebook with Rebecca Tushnet.

Publishing a new ebook in a couple of weeks (big announcement forthcoming).

Scholarship

Policy-Related Blog Posts

Normally I do about 125 blog posts a year. So far this year, Venkat and I, and guest bloggers, have already published about that many posts, so it’s been a high-volume year for blogging. Of those posts, I’m highlighting the policy-related posts because they are longer, and take much more time to write, than my typical posts:

I list the word count in part because writing each and every one of those words for each and every one of those posts was 100% joyless.

Other Projects

Also, two pre-shutdown op-eds that I haven’t previously mentioned on the blog: