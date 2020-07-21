Announcing the 2020 Edition of My Internet Law Casebook

I’m pleased to announce this year’s edition of my Internet Law casebook, Internet Law: Cases & Materials. It’s available as a PDF at Gumroad for $10, as a Kindle book for $9.99, and in hard copy at Amazon for $20. [Regarding the hard copy: it comes with a free PDF on request; shipping should be free on Amazon Prime; and this year’s price is $2 less than year!] For my thoughts about self-publishing an ebook casebook, see this article.

If you’re an academic and would like a free evaluation copy, please email me. I can also provide my presentation slides and lecture notes for your evaluation. You might also check out my Internet Law course page, which includes 23 years of syllabi and old exams with sample answers, and my article “Teaching Cyberlaw.”

I did not make any big changes to the book this year. I added my piece on the Top Myths of Content Moderation and made numerous updates/polishing throughout, such as an extended note on the hiQ v. LinkedIn case. The CCPA updates alone took a (completely joyless) week of my time.

The book didn’t have structural changes, but my course in Fall will. This year, for the first time, I will be teaching the class online. This format change will require me to rethink everything I do “in the classroom.” I will post more about this conversion soon. If you’ve taught the course online, I’d love to hear from you.

Over the years, I’ve posted a number of book excerpts that are accessible for free, including:

(Some of the freely available excerpts are getting dated, but I keep refreshing them in the book).

As always, I invite your comments and questions.

______

The complete table of contents:

I. What is the Internet? Who Regulates It?

Noah v. AOL (E.D. Va.)

Determining the Geography of Internet-Connected Devices

II. Jurisdiction

Evaluating Personal Jurisdiction

Toys ‘R’ Us v. Step Two (3d Cir.)

Illinois v. Hemi Group (7th Cir.)

III. Contracts

Meyer v. Uber (2d Cir.)

Register.com v. Verio (2d Cir.)

Harris v. Blockbuster

IV. Trespass/Computer Fraud & Abuse Act

Review: the Computer Fraud & Abuse Act, 18 U.S.C. §1030 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/1030], and California Penal Code §502 [https://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov/faces/codes_displaySection.xhtml?sectionNum=502.&lawCode=PEN]

Comparison of Trespass to Chattels Doctrines

Intel v. Hamidi (Cal. Sup. Ct.)

Register.com v. Verio (Trespass to Chattels section)

Online Trespass to Chattels: a Failed Experiment

V. Copyright

Copyright Basics (Copyright Office Circular 1)

Note About Fair Use

Cartoon Network v. CSC (2d Cir.)

MGM Studios v. Grokster (Sup. Ct.)

Secondary Liability

Review: 17 U.S.C. §512 [http://www.copyright.gov/title17/92chap5.html#512]

Section 512(c) Cheat Sheet

UMG v. Shelter Capital (9th Cir. revised opinion)

Recap

Ticketmaster v. RMG

VI. Trademarks and Domain Names

Review: 15 U.S.C. §1114 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/1114], 15 U.S.C. §1125 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/1125], and 15 U.S.C. §8131 [http://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/15/8131]

Trademark FAQs

Trademark Glossary

A. Domain Names and Metatags

Review: ICANN Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy [https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/policy-2012-02-25-en] and Rules for Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy [https://www.icann.org/resources/pages/udrp-rules-2015-03-11-en]

Lamparello v. Falwell (4th Cir.)

Promatek v. Equitrac (7th Cir.) Original Order and Revision

B. Search Engines

Review: Google’s Trademark Policy [https://support.google.com/adwordspolicy/answer/6118]

Network Automation v. Advanced Systems Concepts (9th Cir.)

Tiffany v. eBay (2d Cir.)

VII. Pornography

Pornography Glossary

Reno v. ACLU (Sup. Ct. 1997)

Ashcroft v. ACLU (Sup. Ct. 2004)

VIII. Defamation and Information Torts

47 U.S.C. §230

An Introduction to Section 230

A Note About FOSTA

Zeran v. America Online (4th Cir.)

Fair Housing Council v. Roommates.com (9th Cir. en banc)

Top Myths of Content Moderation

International Approaches to Liability for Information Torts

IX. Privacy

Review: 16 C.F.R. Part 312 [http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/FR-2013-01-17/pdf/2012-31341.pdf (starting at page 38)]

Excerpts from 16 C.F.R. Part 312, the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act’s Regulations

Note About the E.U.’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

An Introduction to the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA)

In re. Pharmatrak (1st Cir.)

X. Spam

Review: CAN-SPAM Act of 2003 [http://www.gpo.gov/fdsys/pkg/PLAW-108publ187/pdf/PLAW-108publ187.pdf] and 16 C.F.R. Part 316 [http://www.ecfr.gov/cgi-bin/text-idx?c=ecfr&rgn=div5&view=text&node=16:1.0.1.3.40&idno=16]

Where’s the Beef? Dissecting Spam’s Purported Harms

XI. Blogs and Social Networking Sites

The Third Wave of Internet Exceptionalism

People v. Lopez (Cal. App. Ct.)

Doe v. MySpace (5th Cir.)

Zimmerman v. Weis Markets

Farley v. Callais & Sons

In re Rolando S. (Cal. App. Ct.)

Moreno v. Hanford Sentinel (Cal. App. Ct.)

REVIEW QUESTION ANSWERS