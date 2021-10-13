Announcing A Major Virtual Event, “Lessons from the First Internet Ages,” on Nov. 2-3, 2021

This year, I have been serving as a Knight Foundation visiting scholar along with Prof. Mary Anne Franks of University of Miami. I’m excited to publicly announce our project. Working with the Knight Foundation team, including John Sands, we assembled a remarkable collection of essays and a conference to explore them fully.

The essays: we collected over a dozen submissions from some leading figures in Internet history and online communities. We asked them a simple question: knowing what you know now, what would you do differently when you were making your key decisions? Check out the line-up of experts who participated:

Sir Tim Berners-Lee

Dr. Vint Cerf

Former Rep. Chris Cox

Reid Hoffman

Brewster Kahle

Craig Newmark

Ellen Pao

Matthew Prince (video interview)

Brad Smith and Mary Snapp

Evan Spiegel

Nirav Tolia (video interview)

Nicole Wong

Sen. Ron Wyden

It’s an incredibly rich collection of perspectives and wisdom. The candor and insights in some of their submissions will blow you away.

The conference: to contextualize and engage with these reflections, we’ve organized six hours of virtual programming exploring various themes that emerged from the submissions. The all-star cast of commentators includes:

Julia Angwin

Esther Dyson

Cory Doctorow

evelyn douek

Reid Hoffman

Alberto Ibargüen

Sarah Jeong

Roberta Katz

Daphne Keller

Issie Lapowsky

Chris Lewis

Alex Macgillivray

Mike Masnick

Safiya Noble

Margaret O’Mara

John Sands

Sarita Schoenebeck

Deepa Seetharaman

TL Taylor

Zeynep Tufekçi

Siva Vaidhyanathan

Nicole Wong

Christopher Yoo

Jonathan Zittrain

I expect the essay package and associated commentary will become important parts of the Internet’s historical record. We’ll hear from key historical figures, in their own words, about what they’ve learned over their careers, and we’ll hear some of the sharpest commentators complementing those lessons with their own expertise. That’s why I consider this a “must-attend” event.

The event is November 2-3, 10 am to 1ish pm Pacific time each day. You can register for free here. Please help spread the word. Hope to see you there.