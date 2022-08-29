My “Summer” 2022 Activities
I’ve regularly done a roundup post of my summer accomplishments when school starts. This year is a little different. I completed my last Internet Law class before Thanksgiving 2021 and had Spring semester off. Then, due to some personal circumstances [FN], I moved my Internet Law course from Fall to Spring this academic year, so I’m not teaching this Fall either. That means I will have an entire calendar year with no teaching. While that is pretty sweet, I will pay for it next year when I teach Internet Law in both Spring and Fall 2023.
[FN: My son is in a residential college prep program in the East Bay, and my daughter is doing a semester-long residential art program in the Napa area. That means my wife and I have an empty nest until December–the longest such kidless period in 20 years. We are still developing our travel plans (not as much fun in the COVID era), but we will definitely take advantage of our freedom!]
That’s a long prelude to explaining how my “summer 2022” really dates back to November 2021 and won’t end until January. Nevertheless, as the semester has already started at Santa Clara Law, I’ll do my rundown of my 2022 outputs-to-date anyway.
Books and Academic Articles
- 6th Edition of Advertising & Marketing Law: Cases and Materials (with Rebecca Tushnet). We posted three chapters from the book:
- 2022 Edition of Internet Law: Cases and Materials. I posted a chapter from the book:
- The Constitutionality of Mandating Editorial Transparency, 73 Hastings Law Journal 1203 (2022)
I have a backlog of mostly-completed articles that are not posted yet:
- Zauderer and Editorial Transparency Laws. I’ve written this in preparation for the Supreme Court appeal in NetChoice v. Fla. AG. The draft would benefit from your comments–email me if you want to see it now.
- How the “Tech Edge JD” Program Helped Santa Clara Law Simultaneously Improve Its Admissions Yield, Diversity, & Employment Outcomes (with Laura Lee Norris). Also looking for comments.
- Assuming Good Faith Online, 30 Catholic U.J.L. & Tech. __ (forthcoming 2022)
- The United States’ Approach to “Platform” Regulation
Other Articles and Advocacy
- Comments to the CPPA’s Proposed Regulations Pursuant to the Consumer Privacy Rights Act of 2020, Aug. 23, 2022
- The Plan to Blow Up the Internet, Ostensibly to Protect Kids Online (regarding AB 2273), Capitol Weekly, Aug. 18, 2022
- The Story Behind the Lessons from the First Internet Ages Project (with Mary Anne Franks), Knight Foundation, June 2022
- Reflections on Lessons from the First Internet Ages, Knight Foundation, June 2022
- NetChoice LLC v. Paxton, amicus brief in support of emergency application for administrative relief to the US Supreme Court, May 2022
- Comments on the California Consumer Privacy Rights Act (CPRA) Rulemaking, May 2022
- Letter to Congress opposing the SHOP SAFE Act on behalf of 26 trademark academics, March 2022
- How Fair Use Helps Bloggers Publish Their Research, Association of Research Libraries blog, Feb. 18, 2022
Blog Posts
I’ve blogged 100+ posts so far this year. Some of the standout posts:
- Is the California Legislature Addicted to Performative Election-Year Stunts That Threaten the Internet? (Comments on AB2408)
- A First Look at Copyright Claims Board (CCB) Filings
- Will California Eliminate Anonymous Web Browsing? (Comments on CA AB 2273, The Age-Appropriate Design Code Act)
- Will California Clone-and-Revise Some Terrible Ideas from Florida/Texas’ Social Media Censorship Laws? (Analysis of CA AB587)
- Big Ruling for Free Speech: Most of Florida’s Social Media Censorship Law (SB 7072) Remains Enjoined–NetChoice v. Attorney General
- Minnesota Wants to Ban Under-18s From User-Generated Content Services
- Wouldn’t It Be Great if Internet Services Had To License Technologies Selected by Hollywood? (Comments on the Very Dumb “SMART Copyright Act”)
- Instagram Influencer Denied Section 230 For Reposting Reader Submissions–Zuckerbrot v. Gellis [a standard post, but it has generated extra interest because the two litigants are locked in a noisy death grip)
- 2021 Section 230 Year-in-Review (the year-in-review posts are always among the most time-consuming posts to write each year)
Travel
I took my last “pre”-pandemic flight on March 10, 2020 and then went over two years without flying. Since March, I have flown 3x: to Kauai, Chicago, and Denver/Bozeman. Flying became troublesome again once the government lifted the in-plane mask mandate, so I don’t have any flights on my calendar at the moment.
My trips in 2022 to date:
- January/February: Mendocino and Redwoods National Park
- March: Santa Rosa Island
- March: Kauai
- April: Coachella Valley
- June: Bend, Oregon
- July: Big Sky, MT
Upcoming
I have started a three-year book project tentatively titled “How the Internet Benefits Humanity.” I will sharing more details about that project soon.
I have another early-stage project called “Schedule A Defendants.”
Currently, I have talks scheduled in Boulder, Phoenix, and San Diego, plus local/online talks.