Section 230 Ends Lawsuit by Twitter Premium Subscriber–Taddeo-Waite v. X

This court summarizes: “At the core of Taddeo-Waite’s complaint is his desire to hold X liable for allegedly maintaining a graphic and upsetting post on its platform, amplifying the reach of that post, and hampering the extent of Taddeo-Waite’s own content.”

In a prior ruling, the court upheld Twitter’s TOS and sent the case from D. Conn. to N.D. Tex. In my prior post, I wrote: “The relocation of the case from Connecticut to N.D. Tex. only delays the inevitable. This case is doomed due to Section 230, among other reasons.” That denouement has now arrived. The court says simply: “§ 230 clearly bars Taddeo-Waite’s claims against X.”

Decision Not to Remove Third-Party Post. “Taddeo-Waite’s claims concerning X’s decision not to remove the anonymous user’s post neatly fall into the scope of § 230 immunity….X’s decision not to remove the anonymous user’s post treat X as the publisher of another’s information.”

Algorithmic Amplification of Third-Party Post (“But the Algorithms”). “§ 230 immunizes X from suit over its decision not to delete another’s post, and whether Taddeo-Waite notified X of the post’s harmful nature is immaterial to X’s § 230 immunity for that conduct.”

Taddeo-Waite highlighted the algorithmic amplification of the third-party post. No matter, same outcome:

Taddeo-Waite contends that X’s application of its algorithm to the anonymous user’s post constitutes the kind of material contribution to that post that can render X a developer and thus an information content provider…these arguments miss that no matter what amplification Taddeo-Waite alleges, this alleged activity has no bearing on the content of the anonymous user’s post… Taddeo-Waite does not state facts showing how X’s alleged algorithmic amplification of the anonymous user’s post encouraged or contributed to the post’s message. Instead, he only alleges that X broadcast that message once the user had already composed and uploaded it….courts have consistently found that § 230 immunizes web-based defendants from claims that allege harms caused by content recommendation algorithms… Taddeo-Waite’s claims that derive from X’s algorithmic amplification of a post merely accuse X of exercising the same editorial judgment a publication wields when it decides which writers’ articles to print on the front page and which to print on the back… X’s algorithm’s role in establishing that reach does not, without more, state a claim against X that can overcome § 230 immunity

As you can see, this judge completely rejects the algorithmic exceptionalism underlying “but the algorithms” arguments. It shouldn’t matter if editorial decision-making is done manually by humans or if humans encode those values into the machines.

X’s Alleged Suppression of His Posts . Taddeo-Waite complained that his posts weren’t getting his desired visibility even though he was a paid X subscriber. Thus, he frames the claim as a contract breach claim. This doesn’t move the court: “it is immaterial that the duty here was contractual in nature. Section 230 does not provide any immunity exception for breach of contract claims.” While I agree with this statement, the Ninth Circuit’s Calise and YOLO cases plainly reach contrary conclusions. This is another example of lower courts deviating from the Ninth Circuit’s 230/promises absolutism.

Having sidestepped the 230-contract interplay, the rest of the case goes quickly:

courts in the Ninth Circuit have routinely held that the plain text of § 230(c)(1) does not foreclose immunity for claims premised on information the plaintiff himself provides… The approach that courts in the Ninth Circuit have used is persuasive here….the operative question is whether X, the interactive computer service, provided the information at the heart of Taddeo-Waite’s suppression claims. It did not. Until he terminated his account, Taddeo-Waite was an X user and an X poster, and the posts whose suppression he sues over were his own. Because Taddeo-Waite’s claims concerning X’s post suppression concern information provided by “another information content provider,” and because X meets the other two elements of § 230 immunity, X is immune from these claims.

It is mind-blowing to see a Texas court expressly saying it found the Ninth Circuit persuasive. I thought it was a point of immutable Texan independence to knee-jerk reject everything California does, regardless of merit.

In the end, this claim becomes a routine account termination/content removal claim, and it fails like the many dozens preceding it.

Also, I don’t mean to be callous, but I have little sympathy for anyone who subscribed to Twitter’s premium services post-Musk. If you’re paying for greater status in Musk’s petri dish of racism and authoritarianism, I lean towards Team Caveat Emptor. You get what you get and shouldn’t get upset.

(I miss Twitter of old, but I don’t regret not participating in Musk’s X. Find me on Bluesky).

Case Citation: Taddeo-Waite v. X Corp., 2026 WL 1391897 (N.D. Tex. April 23, 2026). This is a report and recommendation by Magistrate Judge Ray, so it’s pending before supervising Judge O’Connor.

Taddeo-Waite is proceeding pro se. He’s a Democratic candidate for Congress, though I wonder about his odds of success.