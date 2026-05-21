New Book Chapter Tells the TSPA and TSF Origin Stories

I’ve posted a transcript of a conversation between me and my TSPA and TSF cofounders Adelin Cai and Clara Tsao, guided by Amanda Menking of TSF. In the conversation, we discuss the origin stories of the Trust & Safety Professional Association and the Trust & Safety Foundation. I hope telling their origin stories highlight some of the opportunities and strategic threats facing the Internet today.

The transcript is a chapter in a remarkable new book entitled “Trust, Safety, and the Internet We Share: Multistakeholder Insights.” The ebook is open access, or you can buy a physical copy. I encourage you to check out the entire book. It has lots of great and unique content. You’ll see that I also contributed to a chapter about the Journal of Online Trust & Safety.

Note that the conversation transcript published in the book chapter is a little shorter than the one I posted to SSRN. The book imposed a tight word count budget, so we had to cut some parts of what I considered the golden master version of the transcript. The main substance is the same in both versions, but the book chapter shed some personality. The SSRN posting is the golden master version, like a director’s cut, so I prefer it!

Some Related Entries

* A Pre-History of the Trust & Safety Professional Association (TSPA)

* “IAPP Content Moderation in 2019” Conference Recap

* Roundup of February’s ‘COMO at Scale Brussels’ Event

* Announcing COMO Brussels, the Fourth Edition of the “Content Moderation at Scale” Conference Series, Feb. 5

* COMO: Content Moderation at Scale Conference Recap

* Roundup of Materials from HTLI’s Content Moderation & Removal Conference

* Conference Announcement: “Content Moderation & Removal at Scale,” SCU, Feb. 2