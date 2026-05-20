The YOLO Remand Shows Why the 9th Circuit Should Stop Carving Up Section 230–Bride v. Snap

This is the remand of the troubling Ninth Circuit Section 230 decision in Bride v. YOLO. As you may recall, the plaintiffs claims that YOLO made statements about its content moderation and the safety of its environment that the plaintiffs believe were not true; and based on that, YOLO should be liable for users’ physical and emotional harms. In its prior ruling, the Ninth Circuit said that Section 230 doesn’t apply to promise-based claims. That ruling allowed the plaintiffs to proceed against YOLO even though YOLO’s challenged statements clearly never made any enforceable promises.

YOLO stopped paying its lawyers and stopped fighting in court, so it defaulted in the case. That makes me wonder who can pay off any judgments against YOLO if YOLO is already gone?

Either way, the plaintiffs are proceeding without any opposition from YOLO. And yet…their case is so unmeritorious that the plaintiffs can’t get an unopposed default judgment. Obviously defective cases are what the Ninth Circuit thought was worth wrecking Section 230 to preserve…?

In the past 2 months, the district court has twice rejected a default judgment:

Bride v. Snap, Inc., 2026 WL 855148 (C.D. Cal. March 16, 2026)

In the March ruling, the court rejects class certification. The court flags numerous problems with class formation:

if the defendant has defaulted, can a class claim really be adjudicated properly?;

The class claims 26M users, but the plaintiffs based the numbers partially on vibes;

the class includes non-bullied users and, remarkably, the alleged bullies;

the named plaintiff’s suicide-based claim materially differs from other claims of bullying;

the plaintiff lawyers’ interest in the case seems to be waning (maybe because YOLO is judgment-proof?);

“What is “bullying” in this context? What are “harassing messages,” “objectionable content,” and “inappropriate usage”? Who are “abusive users”? How severe or frequent does a user’s conduct have to be for Yolo to be required to take action?”; and more.

Substantively, the court questions the claims’ merits:

here are Yolo’s statements that Plaintiffs challenge in this case as fraudulent misrepresentations: • “YOLO is for positive feedback only. No bullying. If you send harassing messages to our users, your identity will be revealed.” • “YOLO has no tolerance for objectionable content or abusive users. You’ll be banned for any inappropriate usage.” • “Be kind, respectful, show compassion with other users, otherwise you will be banned.” The court is hard pressed to conclude that the TAC adequately alleges that, as to element one, those statements were plausibly false promises to future bullying victims (as opposed to threats to bullies); that, as to element two, Yolo knew that by making these statements it was making false promises to future victims; as to element three, that Yolo intended to induce reliance from future victims that Yolo would take affirmative action if bullying, harassment, inappropriate usage, unkind, disrespectful, or noncompassionate behavior occurred; or, as to element four, that that any reliance Plaintiffs exhibited on these statements as promises that Yolo would take such action was justified.

The court adds: “there is a serious question regarding whether the statements challenged as misrepresentations are puffery.” Yes, claims about on-site safety are often puffery. All of this was obvious from the face of the complaint.

In other words, the district court is flummoxed by the aftermath of the venerable Ninth Circuit Section 230 switcheroo. The Ninth Circuit negated Section 230 for promise-based claims, but the “promises” here were never actually promises and thus could never form the proper basis of a claim. Thus, reviving the case gave false hope to the plaintiffs. The Ninth Circuit has made similar 230 switcheroos at least a dozen times, each time benefiting no one.

The court continues:

Yolo’s First Amendment defense also comes into play here. “Content moderation by social media platforms is generally considered expressive activity and is protected under the First Amendment.”…Consider, for example, a scenario in which this case had proceeded through discovery and Yolo contended that it reviewed some of the messages at issue and had determined that, for whatever reason, those messages did not violate Yolo’s community standards such that they should be taken down. The court’s review of that decision could implicate the First Amendment.

I have raised the same First Amendment concerns for many other cases against social media, including the social media addiction cases.

The court bottom-lines it:

at this stage of the proceedings, Plaintiffs have presented insufficient legal authority and evidence for the court to find it is appropriate to exercise its discretion to grant the relief Plaintiffs seek.

Bride v. Snap Inc., 2026 U.S. Dist. LEXIS 104978 (C.D. Cal. May 11, 2026)

Following the March ruling, the plaintiffs tried to address the judge’s concerns and sought class certification and summary judgment a second time. Their motion remains unopposed, yet it strikes out a second time.

Class Formation: Typicality

“The new class definition still includes people who were not bullied and the bullies themselves, and Plaintiffs are not typical of these groups or adequate to represent them.”

Also, “the court is concerned is that Ms. Bride would be so preoccupied with a wrongful death claim that she believes she (and she alone) has and its significant associated damages that she would give short shrift to her role, or be distracted in her role, as class representative on the class’s claims for misrepresentation and violation of state consumer protection statutes.”

Class Formation: Commonality/Predominance

Plaintiffs allege Yolo made misrepresentations including, “No bullying. If you send harassing messages to our users, your identity will be revealed,” and “YOLO has no tolerance for objectionable content or abusive users. You’ll be banned for any inappropriate usage.” But for these statements to be false, a trier of fact would have to consider a host of questions regarding each individual situation: what is “bullying”? What are “harassing messages,” “objectionable content,” and “inappropriate usage”? Who are “abusive users”? How severe or frequent does a user’s conduct have to be for Yolo to be required to take action? These individualized issues go to the heart of Plaintiffs’ misrepresentation claims…. unlike statements like “this moisturizer is oil-free,” or “this supplement promotes healthy joints in dogs,” Yolo’s alleged misrepresentations add a critical predicate clause—one that indicates the representation will be true only in certain circumstances. In other words, “we will ban you” or “we will reveal your identity” might be sufficiently analogous to “this moisturizer is oil-free”; what sets this case apart from a case where a reliance inference might be appropriate is the portion of Yolo’s representations that tells users when (and only when) Yolo’s promises will be true. Those clauses—such as “if you send harassing messages”; “for any inappropriate usage”; and if you are not “kind, respectful” or do not “show compassion with other users”—involve individualized issues that make the reliance inference Plaintiffs seek inappropriate.

The court seems to be saying that if a marketing representation says “if you do X actions, you will get Y result,” it will hinder class formation because the examination of whether an individual plaintiff did the predicate X actions would require individualized determinations.

No Substantive Merit

The “what is not allowed”-type statements in this case are “YOLO has no tolerance for objectionable content or abusive users,” “YOLO is for positive feedback only. No bullying,” and “[b]e kind, respectful, show compassion with other users.” These “statements of policy” that “simply describe what content is allowed on” YOLO cannot “be considered ‘false’ for purposes of Plaintiffs’ claims.” [cite to Bogard v. TikTok] The “we remove” statements in this case are “[y]ou’ll be banned for any inappropriate usage,” “[i]f you send harassing messages to our users, your identity will be revealed,” and “otherwise you will be banned.” Plaintiffs’ argument that these statements are actionable because they say exactly what Yolo will do is only half the picture—Yolo said they would do those things when something else happened. Here, like Bogard, the vagueness of the critical threshold criteria renders the alleged misrepresentations too vague to be enforced. The Bogard court commented that “[i]t is difficult to imagine standards more subjective than ‘meaningful’ and ‘accurate enough.'” In the court’s view, “inappropriate usage,” “harassing messages,” “bullying,” and being not “kind, respectful, [or] show[ing] compassion with other users,” are equally subjective…. in each of the alleged misrepresentations, it is clear that Yolo is speaking directly to bullies, telling them that if they engage in certain disapproved behavior, “your identity will be revealed” or “you will be banned.” There is no indication that Yolo is speaking to, or making any representation to, anyone else, including the victims of any bullying, harassment, or unkind, disrespectful, or noncompassionate messages. The court finds insufficient factual allegations supporting the notion that Yolo meant for their threats to bullies—made speaking directly to bullies in the “you” voice—to be taken by victims as enforceable promises that they, people to whom Yolo was not speaking, could rely on…. Finally, the court finds insufficiently plausible Plaintiffs’ allegation that Plaintiffs’ reliance on Yolo’s statements—by using the app believing Yolo would protect them on it—was justifiable.

This time, the district court dismisses the case, so it’s now appealable to the Ninth Circuit–where, presumably, the plaintiffs’ filings will remain unopposed by the nonexistent YOLO. Will the plaintiffs appeal? I presume yes. Will the Ninth Circuit recognize how its bad prior ruling exacerbated this mess? 🤷‍♂️

This case involves many tragedies, including the litigation itself. This lawsuit never should have been brought, and it should not have been revived on appeal. It shows the revictimization inherent in the Ninth Circuit 230 switcheroo. It set up the victims to waste extra time, money, and emotional energy to reach the always inevitable conclusion that this particular lawsuit isn’t the proper way to redress the victims’ harms.